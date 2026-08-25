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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Aster, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Aster, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Aster (ASTER) Technical Analysis Today

Aster (ASTER) Technical Analysis Today

The Aster Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ASTER's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Aster's analysis below.

Aster (ASTER) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.7083--+17.85%+12.93%+3.20%
Know more about Aster Price

Aster Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Aster across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Strong Buy
Sell 4
Neutral 5
Buy 17
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 0Neutral 0Buy 14
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 4Neutral 5Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.7083
0.7081
R2
0.7081
0.7079
R1
0.708
0.7079
PP
0.7078
0.7078
S1
0.7077
0.7076
S2
0.7075
0.7076
S3
0.7074
0.7075

Aster Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.39M
$16.65 M
$17.04 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.38M
3-Day Active Buys
$11.82 M
3-Day Active Sells
$12.20 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.21M
7-Day Active Buys
$39.43 M
7-Day Active Sells
$39.22 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Aster Capital Flow

Net InflowASTERUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-25-$0.37 M0.71
2026-08-24$0.03 M0.69
2026-08-23-$0.49 M0.67
2026-08-22-$3.65 M0.65
2026-08-21-$1.28 M0.73

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Aster

Trade Aster (ASTER) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Aster price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ASTER/USD1
$0.7063
$0.7063$0.7063
-0.52%
81.01K (USDT)
ASTER/USDT
$0.7083
$0.7083$0.7083
-0.22%
3.61M (USDT)
ASTER/USDC
$0.7075
$0.7075$0.7075
-0.32%
80.35K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

ASTER-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ASTER
ASTER
USD
USD

1 ASTER = 0.7083 USD