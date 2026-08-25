Aspecta (ASP) Technical Analysis Today The Aspecta Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ASP's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Aspecta's analysis below. Sign Up

Aspecta (ASP) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.011777 -- +9.35% -14.10% -57.20%

Aspecta Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Aspecta across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 8 Neutral 0 Buy 18 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 0 Buy 14 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 8 Neutral 0 Buy 4 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.01178 0.01177 R2 0.01177 0.01175 R1 0.01173 0.01173 PP 0.01172 0.01172 S1 0.01168 0.0117 S2 0.01167 0.01168 S3 0.01164 0.01167

Aspecta Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.18M $1.12 M $1.30 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.14 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.14 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $3.58 M 7-Day Active Sells $3.59 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Aspecta Capital Flow Net Inflow ASPUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-25 $0.00 M 0.01 2026-08-24 $0.01 M 0.01 2026-08-23 -$0.01 M 0.01 2026-08-22 $0.01 M 0.01 2026-08-21 $0.00 M 0.01 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Aspecta (ASP) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Aspecta price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume ASP / USDT $0.011777 $0.011777 $0.011777 +2.90% 5.12M (USDT) Trade