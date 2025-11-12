What is APETH

Market Cap: $ 631.00K
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 631.00K
All-Time High: $ 0.046
All-Time Low: $ 0.000003393228455216
Current Price: $ 0.000631

$AP is a meme token themed around the concept of the American Party.
Official Website: https://linktr.ee/americaparty
Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xe60e9BD04ccc0a394f1fDf29874e35a773cb07f4

America Party (APETH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of America Party (APETH) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply: The maximum number of APETH tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply: The hard cap on how many APETH tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

America Party (APETH) Price History
Analyzing the price history of APETH helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

