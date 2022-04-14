The Black Bull (ANSEM) Technical Analysis Today The The Black Bull Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ANSEM's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about The Black Bull's analysis below. Sign Up

The Black Bull (ANSEM) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.25048 -- +2.62% +31.27% +4,909.60%

The Black Bull Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of The Black Bull across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Strong Buy Sell 3 Neutral 1 Buy 22 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 0 Buy 14 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 1 Buy 8 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.2586 0.2579 R2 0.2579 0.2575 R1 0.2575 0.2572 PP 0.2568 0.2568 S1 0.2564 0.2564 S2 0.2557 0.2561 S3 0.2553 0.2557

The Black Bull Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.04M $0.16 M $0.20 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.04M 3-Day Active Buys $0.83 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.79 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.08M 7-Day Active Buys $3.03 M 7-Day Active Sells $2.96 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. The Black Bull Capital Flow Net Inflow ANSEMUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade The Black Bull (ANSEM) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live The Black Bull price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume ANSEM / USD1 $0.25289 $0.25289 $0.25289 +3.28% 224.96K (USDT) Trade ANSEM / USDT $0.25048 $0.25048 $0.25048 +2.76% 2.06M (USDT) Trade