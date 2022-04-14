AIMon (AM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into AIMon (AM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

AIMon (AM) Information AIMon is an innovative, AI-driven creature collection and interaction platform designed to offer players a world where fantasy and technology seamlessly blend. In the universe of AIMon, players take on the role of "Vimonauts," exploring diverse regions, capturing, training, and interacting with unique Vimons to collectively protect and prosper in this harmonious world. Official Website: https://www.aimon.meme/ Whitepaper: http://aimon.gitbook.io/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/4mBWNTRrns3cF2RCAAndTBrPArr8PY81NadXFyQedrCW Buy AM Now!

AIMon (AM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of AIMon (AM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AM's tokenomics, explore AM token's live price!

