AKEDO (AKE) Technical Analysis Today The AKEDO Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into AKE's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about AKEDO's analysis below. Sign Up

AKEDO (AKE) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.0090938 -- -2.01% +179.51% +2,673.34%

AKEDO Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of AKEDO across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 8 Neutral 0 Buy 18 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 0 Buy 14 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 8 Neutral 0 Buy 4 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.009124 0.009115 R2 0.009115 0.009107 R1 0.009105 0.009103 PP 0.009096 0.009096 S1 0.009086 0.009088 S2 0.009077 0.009084 S3 0.009067 0.009077

AKEDO Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.20M $3.47 M $3.67 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $3.44 M 3-Day Active Sells $3.43 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.19M 7-Day Active Buys $12.72 M 7-Day Active Sells $12.53 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. AKEDO Capital Flow Net Inflow AKEUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-25 $0.11 M 0.01 2026-08-24 $0.03 M 0.01 2026-08-23 $0.03 M 0.01 2026-08-22 $0.00 M 0.01 2026-08-21 -$0.01 M 0.01 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade AKEDO (AKE) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live AKEDO price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume AKE / USDT $0.0090938 $0.0090938 $0.0090938 -0.30% 34.96M (USDT) Trade