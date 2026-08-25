Aixbt (AIXBT) Technical Analysis Today The Aixbt Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into AIXBT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Aixbt's analysis below. Sign Up

Aixbt (AIXBT) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.02079 -- +18.86% +13.23% -30.87%

Aixbt Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Aixbt across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 17 Neutral 4 Buy 5 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 14 Neutral 0 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 4 Buy 5 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.02079 0.02078 R2 0.02078 0.02077 R1 0.02077 0.02076 PP 0.02076 0.02076 S1 0.02075 0.02075 S2 0.02074 0.02074 S3 0.02073 0.02074

Aixbt Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.02M $4.38 M $4.36 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.14 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.14 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.37 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.37 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Aixbt Capital Flow Net Inflow AIXBTUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-25 $0.04 M 0.02 2026-08-24 $0.06 M 0.02 2026-08-23 -$0.03 M 0.02 2026-08-22 -$0.12 M 0.02 2026-08-21 $0.02 M 0.02 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Aixbt (AIXBT) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Aixbt price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume AIXBT / USDT $0.02079 $0.02079 $0.02079 -0.27% 4.64M (USDT) Trade AIXBT / USDC $0.02078 $0.02078 $0.02078 -0.38% 2.51M (USDT) Trade