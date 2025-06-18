What is AIVAX (AIVAX)

The AVAX AI community coin

AIVAX is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your AIVAX investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check AIVAX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about AIVAX on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your AIVAX buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

AIVAX Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as AIVAX, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of AIVAX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our AIVAX price prediction page.

AIVAX Price History

Tracing AIVAX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing AIVAX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our AIVAX price history page.

AIVAX (AIVAX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of AIVAX (AIVAX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AIVAX token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy AIVAX (AIVAX)

Looking for how to buy AIVAX? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase AIVAX on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

AIVAX to Local Currencies

1 AIVAX to VND ₫ 51.287935 1 AIVAX to AUD A$ 0.00298197 1 AIVAX to GBP ￡ 0.00144226 1 AIVAX to EUR € 0.00167614 1 AIVAX to USD $ 0.001949 1 AIVAX to MYR RM 0.00826376 1 AIVAX to TRY ₺ 0.07702448 1 AIVAX to JPY ¥ 0.28278041 1 AIVAX to RUB ₽ 0.15297701 1 AIVAX to INR ₹ 0.16823768 1 AIVAX to IDR Rp 31.95081456 1 AIVAX to KRW ₩ 2.67352126 1 AIVAX to PHP ₱ 0.11080065 1 AIVAX to EGP ￡E. 0.09768388 1 AIVAX to BRL R$ 0.01070001 1 AIVAX to CAD C$ 0.00265064 1 AIVAX to BDT ৳ 0.23824576 1 AIVAX to NGN ₦ 3.0076968 1 AIVAX to UAH ₴ 0.08094197 1 AIVAX to VES Bs 0.198798 1 AIVAX to PKR Rs 0.55211272 1 AIVAX to KZT ₸ 1.01088783 1 AIVAX to THB ฿ 0.06347893 1 AIVAX to TWD NT$ 0.05757346 1 AIVAX to AED د.إ 0.00715283 1 AIVAX to CHF Fr 0.00157869 1 AIVAX to HKD HK$ 0.01528016 1 AIVAX to MAD .د.م 0.01775539 1 AIVAX to MXN $ 0.03699202

AIVAX Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of AIVAX, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About AIVAX What is the price of AIVAX (AIVAX) today? The live price of AIVAX (AIVAX) is 0.001949 USD . What is the market cap of AIVAX (AIVAX)? The current market cap of AIVAX is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of AIVAX by its real-time market price of 0.001949 USD . What is the circulating supply of AIVAX (AIVAX)? The current circulating supply of AIVAX (AIVAX) is -- USD . What was the highest price of AIVAX (AIVAX)? As of 2025-06-18 , the highest price of AIVAX (AIVAX) is 0.009787 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of AIVAX (AIVAX)? The 24-hour trading volume of AIVAX (AIVAX) is $ 56.87K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is Redbrick (BRIC Token)? Complete Guide to AI-Powered Gaming Revolution This comprehensive guide explores Redbrick and its native BRIC token, providing insights into how this AI-powered gaming engine is reshaping Web3 gaming through innovative creator economies, seamless multi-chain integration, and accessible game development tools. Whether you’re a developer, gamer, or crypto investor, understanding Redbrick’s unique approach to solving Web3 gaming’s fundamental challenges offers valuable perspective on the future of interactive entertainment and digital asset monetization.

What is Namada (NAM)? Complete Guide to Blockchain’s Privacy-First Protocol This comprehensive guide explores Namada’s revolutionary approach to privacy, its native NAM token functionality, and how it’s reshaping the future of private transactions across multiple blockchain ecosystems. Whether you’re a privacy advocate, DeFi enthusiast, or simply curious about next-generation blockchain technology, this article provides everything you need to understand Namada’s innovative privacy-first architecture.