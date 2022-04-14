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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on OKZOO, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on OKZOO, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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OKZOO (AIOT) Technical Analysis Today

OKZOO (AIOT) Technical Analysis Today

The OKZOO Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into AIOT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about OKZOO's analysis below.

OKZOO (AIOT) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.038472---1.28%-24.91%-40.64%
Know more about OKZOO Price

OKZOO Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of OKZOO across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 18
Neutral 2
Buy 6
Moving Averages:SellSell 10Neutral 0Buy 4
Technical Indicators:SellSell 8Neutral 2Buy 2
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.03875
0.03873
R2
0.03873
0.03871
R1
0.0387
0.03869
PP
0.03868
0.03868
S1
0.03865
0.03866
S2
0.03863
0.03864
S3
0.03859
0.03863

OKZOO Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.48M
$6.89 M
$7.38 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.20 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.20 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.02M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.99 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.97 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

OKZOO Capital Flow

Net InflowAIOTUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about OKZOO

Trade OKZOO (AIOT) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live OKZOO price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
AIOT/USDT
$0.038472
$0.038472$0.038472
-0.04%
1.67M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

AIOT-to-USD Calculator

Amount

AIOT
AIOT
USD
USD

1 AIOT = 0.038472 USD