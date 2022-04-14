OKZOO (AIOT) Technical Analysis Today The OKZOO Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into AIOT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about OKZOO's analysis below. Sign Up

OKZOO (AIOT) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.038472 -- -1.28% -24.91% -40.64%

OKZOO Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of OKZOO across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 18 Neutral 2 Buy 6 Moving Averages : Sell Sell 10 Neutral 0 Buy 4 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 8 Neutral 2 Buy 2 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.03875 0.03873 R2 0.03873 0.03871 R1 0.0387 0.03869 PP 0.03868 0.03868 S1 0.03865 0.03866 S2 0.03863 0.03864 S3 0.03859 0.03863

OKZOO Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.48M $6.89 M $7.38 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.20 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.20 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.02M 7-Day Active Buys $0.99 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.97 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. OKZOO Capital Flow Net Inflow AIOTUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade OKZOO (AIOT) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live OKZOO price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume AIOT / USDT $0.038472 $0.038472 $0.038472 -0.04% 1.67M (USDT) Trade