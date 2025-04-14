What is AILayer (AIL)

AILayer is the first Bitcoin Layer 2 aimed at supporting the mass adoption of AI applications, with the goal of advancing the deep integration of Web3 and AI.

AILayer is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your AILayer investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check AIL staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about AILayer on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your AILayer buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

AILayer Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as AILayer, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of AIL? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our AILayer price prediction page.

AILayer Price History

Tracing AIL's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing AIL's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our AILayer price history page.

How to buy AILayer (AIL)

Looking for how to buy AILayer? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase AILayer on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

AIL to Local Currencies

1 AIL to VND ₫ 134.640891 1 AIL to AUD A$ 0.00829658 1 AIL to GBP ￡ 0.00399076 1 AIL to EUR € 0.00456837 1 AIL to USD $ 0.005251 1 AIL to MYR RM 0.02315691 1 AIL to TRY ₺ 0.19964302 1 AIL to JPY ¥ 0.75052543 1 AIL to RUB ₽ 0.44418209 1 AIL to INR ₹ 0.45127094 1 AIL to IDR Rp 87.51663166 1 AIL to KRW ₩ 7.49070903 1 AIL to PHP ₱ 0.29967457 1 AIL to EGP ￡E. 0.2688512 1 AIL to BRL R$ 0.03092839 1 AIL to CAD C$ 0.00724638 1 AIL to BDT ৳ 0.63668375 1 AIL to NGN ₦ 8.36142985 1 AIL to UAH ₴ 0.21691881 1 AIL to VES Bs 0.372821 1 AIL to PKR Rs 1.46917729 1 AIL to KZT ₸ 2.70804572 1 AIL to THB ฿ 0.17554093 1 AIL to TWD NT$ 0.17039495 1 AIL to AED د.إ 0.01927117 1 AIL to CHF Fr 0.00425331 1 AIL to HKD HK$ 0.04069525 1 AIL to MAD .د.م 0.04872928 1 AIL to MXN $ 0.10638526

AILayer Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of AILayer, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About AILayer What is the price of AILayer (AIL) today? The live price of AILayer (AIL) is 0.005251 USD . What is the market cap of AILayer (AIL)? The current market cap of AILayer is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of AIL by its real-time market price of 0.005251 USD . What is the circulating supply of AILayer (AIL)? The current circulating supply of AILayer (AIL) is -- USD . What was the highest price of AILayer (AIL)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of AILayer (AIL) is 0.15226 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of AILayer (AIL)? The 24-hour trading volume of AILayer (AIL) is $ 113.25K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is Tether (USDT)? Complete Guide to the Top Stablecoin in Crypto This comprehensive guide explores Tether’s mechanics, historical development, and pivotal role in modern cryptocurrency markets—examining its technical infrastructure, market dominance, practical applications, and the controversies that have shaped it. Whether you’re a trader, investor, or crypto enthusiast, this guide provides the essential knowledge to understand this critical piece of cryptocurrency infrastructure with confidence.

MEXC Celebrates 7 Years of Innovation as Title Sponsor at Dubai’s Premier Crypto Event TOKEN2049 MEXC will proudly participate as one of the seven exclusive Title Sponsors at TOKEN2049 Dubai at the prestigious Madinat Jumeirah!