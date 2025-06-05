Crypto in Syria (2025): A Digital Lifeline Amid Economic Ruin
AI Dev Agent Price(AIDEV)
The current price of AI Dev Agent (AIDEV) today is 0.00327 USD with a current market cap of -- USD. AIDEV to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key AI Dev Agent Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 370.07K USD
- AI Dev Agent price change within the day is -5.98%
- It has a circulating supply of -- USD
Get real-time price updates of the AIDEV to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AIDEV price information.
Track the price changes of AI Dev Agent for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00020798
|-5.97%
|30 Days
|$ +0.00137
|+72.10%
|60 Days
|$ +0.00137
|+72.10%
|90 Days
|$ +0.00137
|+72.10%
Today, AIDEV recorded a change of $ -0.00020798 (-5.97%), reflecting its latest market activity.AI Dev Agent 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00137 (+72.10%), showing the token's short-term performance.AI Dev Agent 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, AIDEV saw a change of $ +0.00137 (+72.10%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.AI Dev Agent 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.00137 (+72.10%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of AI Dev Agent: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.19%
-5.97%
-19.64%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
AI Dev Agent is a no-code, AI-powered platform that lets anyone turn simple ideas into fully functional products — from games and websites to apps and more. Creators can instantly launch their own tokens, paired to $AIDEV, setting up independent economies and raising funds like Web3-native startups. Creators can instantly launch their own tokens, paired to $AIDEV, setting up independent economies and raising funds like Web3-native startups.
AI Dev Agent is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your AI Dev Agent investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check AIDEV staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about AI Dev Agent on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your AI Dev Agent buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as AI Dev Agent, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of AIDEV? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our AI Dev Agent price prediction page.
Tracing AIDEV's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing AIDEV's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our AI Dev Agent price history page.
Looking for how to buy AI Dev Agent? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase AI Dev Agent on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 AIDEV to VND
₫86.05005
|1 AIDEV to AUD
A$0.0050031
|1 AIDEV to GBP
￡0.0023871
|1 AIDEV to EUR
€0.0028449
|1 AIDEV to USD
$0.00327
|1 AIDEV to MYR
RM0.0137994
|1 AIDEV to TRY
₺0.1286418
|1 AIDEV to JPY
¥0.4681986
|1 AIDEV to RUB
₽0.2594418
|1 AIDEV to INR
₹0.2805987
|1 AIDEV to IDR
Rp53.6065488
|1 AIDEV to KRW
₩4.4489658
|1 AIDEV to PHP
₱0.1818447
|1 AIDEV to EGP
￡E.0.1624209
|1 AIDEV to BRL
R$0.0184101
|1 AIDEV to CAD
C$0.0044472
|1 AIDEV to BDT
৳0.3993978
|1 AIDEV to NGN
₦5.1414864
|1 AIDEV to UAH
₴0.1354761
|1 AIDEV to VES
Bs0.31719
|1 AIDEV to PKR
Rs0.92214
|1 AIDEV to KZT
₸1.668354
|1 AIDEV to THB
฿0.1063731
|1 AIDEV to TWD
NT$0.0978711
|1 AIDEV to AED
د.إ0.0120009
|1 AIDEV to CHF
Fr0.0026487
|1 AIDEV to HKD
HK$0.0256368
|1 AIDEV to MAD
.د.م0.0300513
|1 AIDEV to MXN
$0.062784
For a more in-depth understanding of AI Dev Agent, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
