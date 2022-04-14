Alaya AI (AGT) Technical Analysis Today The Alaya AI Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into AGT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Alaya AI's analysis below. Sign Up

Alaya AI (AGT) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.015009 -- -9.70% -0.42% -5.18%

Alaya AI Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Alaya AI across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 10 Neutral 1 Buy 15 Moving Averages : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 0 Buy 11 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 7 Neutral 1 Buy 4 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.0151 0.015099 R2 0.015099 0.015098 R1 0.015098 0.015098 PP 0.015097 0.015097 S1 0.015096 0.015096 S2 0.015095 0.015096 S3 0.015094 0.015095

Alaya AI Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.18M $3.87 M $4.05 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.02 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.02 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.07 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.07 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Alaya AI Capital Flow Net Inflow AGTUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Alaya AI (AGT) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Alaya AI price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume AGT / USDT $0.014999 $0.014999 $0.014999 +0.20% 3.94M (USDT) Trade