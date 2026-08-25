Aerodrome Finance (AERO) Technical Analysis Today The Aerodrome Finance Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into AERO's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Aerodrome Finance's analysis below. Sign Up

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.5439 -- +33.66% +30.87% +26.37%

Aerodrome Finance Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Aerodrome Finance across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Strong Buy Sell 3 Neutral 4 Buy 19 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 0 Buy 14 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 4 Buy 5 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.5444 0.5444 R2 0.5444 0.5443 R1 0.5443 0.5443 PP 0.5443 0.5443 S1 0.5442 0.5442 S2 0.5442 0.5442 S3 0.5441 0.5442

Aerodrome Finance Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.04M $1.99 M $1.95 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.04M 3-Day Active Buys $2.93 M 3-Day Active Sells $2.97 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.03M 7-Day Active Buys $4.97 M 7-Day Active Sells $4.99 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Aerodrome Finance Capital Flow Net Inflow AEROUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-25 $0.07 M 0.54 2026-08-24 $1.50 M 0.52 2026-08-23 $0.73 M 0.48 2026-08-22 -$1.51 M 0.46 2026-08-21 $0.16 M 0.48 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Aerodrome Finance (AERO) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Aerodrome Finance price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume AERO / USDT $0.5439 $0.5439 $0.5439 +0.40% 10.13M (USDT) Trade