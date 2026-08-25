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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on The AI Prophecy, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on The AI Prophecy, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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The AI Prophecy (ACT) Technical Analysis Today

The AI Prophecy (ACT) Technical Analysis Today

The The AI Prophecy Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ACT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about The AI Prophecy's analysis below.

The AI Prophecy (ACT) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.01111--+10.09%+20.00%-12.52%
Know more about The AI Prophecy Price

The AI Prophecy Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of The AI Prophecy across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 7
Neutral 3
Buy 16
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 0Neutral 0Buy 14
Technical Indicators:SellSell 7Neutral 3Buy 2
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.011087
0.011086
R2
0.011086
0.011085
R1
0.011085
0.011085
PP
0.011084
0.011084
S1
0.011083
0.011083
S2
0.011082
0.011083
S3
0.011081
0.011082

The AI Prophecy Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.76M
$10.13 M
$10.88 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.18 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.17 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.02M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.65 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.67 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

The AI Prophecy Capital Flow

Net InflowACTUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-25$0.03 M0.01
2026-08-24$0.07 M0.01
2026-08-23-$0.03 M0.01
2026-08-22-$0.40 M0.01
2026-08-21$0.15 M0.01

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about The AI Prophecy

Trade The AI Prophecy (ACT) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live The AI Prophecy price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ACT/USDT
$0.011103
$0.011103$0.011103
+0.24%
7.14M (USDT)
ACT/USDC
$0.011099
$0.011099$0.011099
+0.25%
4.98M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

ACT-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ACT
ACT
USD
USD

1 ACT = 0.01111 USD