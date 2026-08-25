The AI Prophecy (ACT) Technical Analysis Today The The AI Prophecy Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ACT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about The AI Prophecy's analysis below. Sign Up

The AI Prophecy (ACT) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.01111 -- +10.09% +20.00% -12.52%

The AI Prophecy Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of The AI Prophecy across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 7 Neutral 3 Buy 16 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 0 Buy 14 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 7 Neutral 3 Buy 2 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.011087 0.011086 R2 0.011086 0.011085 R1 0.011085 0.011085 PP 0.011084 0.011084 S1 0.011083 0.011083 S2 0.011082 0.011083 S3 0.011081 0.011082

The AI Prophecy Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.76M $10.13 M $10.88 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.18 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.17 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.02M 7-Day Active Buys $0.65 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.67 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. The AI Prophecy Capital Flow Net Inflow ACTUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-25 $0.03 M 0.01 2026-08-24 $0.07 M 0.01 2026-08-23 -$0.03 M 0.01 2026-08-22 -$0.40 M 0.01 2026-08-21 $0.15 M 0.01 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade The AI Prophecy (ACT) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live The AI Prophecy price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume ACT / USDT $0.011103 $0.011103 $0.011103 +0.24% 7.14M (USDT) Trade ACT / USDC $0.011099 $0.011099 $0.011099 +0.25% 4.98M (USDT) Trade