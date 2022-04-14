Academic Labs (AAX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Academic Labs (AAX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Academic Labs (AAX) Information Academic Labs is an EduFi ecosystem that enhances personalization and ownership in sharing knowledge and skills. The project focuses on using social and gamified elements of education to empower both learners and educators and foster growth together. Official Website: https://acad.live Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/8W3DbYbLY1zWXm6YDqfPYFpyKsjytD5vhhPN2AyNVdM9

Academic Labs (AAX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Academic Labs (AAX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 5.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 160.50K All-Time High: $ 0.00213 All-Time Low: $ 0.000032868396322463 Current Price: $ 0.0000321

Academic Labs (AAX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Academic Labs (AAX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AAX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AAX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

How to Buy AAX Interested in adding Academic Labs (AAX) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy AAX, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading.

Academic Labs (AAX) Price History Analyzing the price history of AAX helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

AAX Price Prediction Want to know where AAX might be heading? Our AAX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

