Academic Labs Price(AAX)
The current price of Academic Labs (AAX) today is 0.000206 USD with a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. AAX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Academic Labs Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 4.39K USD
- Academic Labs price change within the day is -10.04%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the AAX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AAX price information.
Track the price changes of Academic Labs for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000022991
|-10.04%
|30 Days
|$ -0.000694
|-77.12%
|60 Days
|$ -0.000694
|-77.12%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000694
|-77.12%
Today, AAX recorded a change of $ -0.000022991 (-10.04%), reflecting its latest market activity.Academic Labs 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.000694 (-77.12%), showing the token's short-term performance.Academic Labs 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, AAX saw a change of $ -0.000694 (-77.12%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Academic Labs 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.000694 (-77.12%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Academic Labs: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.49%
-10.04%
-52.10%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Academic Labs is an EduFi ecosystem that enhances personalization and ownership in sharing knowledge and skills. The project focuses on using social and gamified elements of education to empower both learners and educators and foster growth together.
Academic Labs is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Academic Labs investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check AAX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Academic Labs on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Academic Labs buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Academic Labs, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of AAX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Academic Labs price prediction page.
Tracing AAX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing AAX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Academic Labs price history page.
Looking for how to buy Academic Labs? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Academic Labs on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 AAX to VND
₫5.42089
|1 AAX to AUD
A$0.00031518
|1 AAX to GBP
￡0.00015038
|1 AAX to EUR
€0.00017922
|1 AAX to USD
$0.000206
|1 AAX to MYR
RM0.00086932
|1 AAX to TRY
₺0.00810404
|1 AAX to JPY
¥0.02949508
|1 AAX to RUB
₽0.01634404
|1 AAX to INR
₹0.01767686
|1 AAX to IDR
Rp3.37704864
|1 AAX to KRW
₩0.28027124
|1 AAX to PHP
₱0.01145566
|1 AAX to EGP
￡E.0.01023202
|1 AAX to BRL
R$0.00115978
|1 AAX to CAD
C$0.00028016
|1 AAX to BDT
৳0.02516084
|1 AAX to NGN
₦0.32389792
|1 AAX to UAH
₴0.00853458
|1 AAX to VES
Bs0.019982
|1 AAX to PKR
Rs0.058092
|1 AAX to KZT
₸0.1051012
|1 AAX to THB
฿0.00670118
|1 AAX to TWD
NT$0.00616558
|1 AAX to AED
د.إ0.00075602
|1 AAX to CHF
Fr0.00016686
|1 AAX to HKD
HK$0.00161504
|1 AAX to MAD
.د.م0.00189314
|1 AAX to MXN
$0.0039552
For a more in-depth understanding of Academic Labs, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
