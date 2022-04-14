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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on 4, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on 4, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About 4

4 Price Info

What is 4

4 Tokenomics

4 Price Forecast

4 History

4 Buying Guide

4-to-Fiat Currency Converter

4 Spot

4 USDT-M Futures

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4 (4) Technical Analysis Today

4 (4) Technical Analysis Today

The 4 Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into 4's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about 4's analysis below.

4 (4) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.010507---2.34%+24.07%+19.72%
Know more about 4 Price

4 Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of 4 across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 8
Neutral 2
Buy 16
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 0Neutral 0Buy 14
Technical Indicators:SellSell 8Neutral 2Buy 2
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.01052
0.01052
R2
0.01052
0.01051
R1
0.01051
0.01051
PP
0.01051
0.01051
S1
0.0105
0.0105
S2
0.0105
0.0105
S3
0.01049
0.0105

4 Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
0.66M
$2.30 M
$1.65 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.25 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.24 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.04M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.99 M
7-Day Active Sells
$1.03 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

4 Capital Flow

Net Inflow4USDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about 4

Trade 4 (4) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live 4 price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
4/USDT
$0.010517
$0.010517$0.010517
+0.48%
12.49M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

4-to-USD Calculator

Amount

4
4
USD
USD

1 4 = 0.010507 USD