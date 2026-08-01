3place Price Today

The live 3place (3PLACE) price today is $ 0, with a 18.35% change over the past 24 hours. The current 3PLACE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per 3PLACE.

3place currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 210,452, with a circulating supply of 972.44M 3PLACE. During the last 24 hours, 3PLACE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, 3PLACE moved +4.72% in the last hour and -18.69% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 52.24K.

3place (3PLACE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 210.45K$ 210.45K $ 210.45K Volume (24H) $ 52.24K$ 52.24K $ 52.24K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 210.45K$ 210.45K $ 210.45K Circulation Supply 972.44M 972.44M 972.44M Total Supply 972,444,005.053502 972,444,005.053502 972,444,005.053502

The current Market Cap of 3place is $ 210.45K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 52.24K. The circulating supply of 3PLACE is 972.44M, with a total supply of 972444005.053502. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 210.45K.