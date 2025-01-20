2SHARE Price (2SHARES)
The live price of 2SHARE (2SHARES) today is 0.943977 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. 2SHARES to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key 2SHARE Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 69.65 USD
- 2SHARE price change within the day is -1.08%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of 2SHARE to USD was $ -0.0103219965350392.
In the past 30 days, the price change of 2SHARE to USD was $ -0.6112134021.
In the past 60 days, the price change of 2SHARE to USD was $ -0.5276063032.
In the past 90 days, the price change of 2SHARE to USD was $ -1.8958461174004605.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0103219965350392
|-1.08%
|30 Days
|$ -0.6112134021
|-64.74%
|60 Days
|$ -0.5276063032
|-55.89%
|90 Days
|$ -1.8958461174004605
|-66.75%
Discover the latest price analysis of 2SHARE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.67%
-1.08%
-33.72%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
2omb.finance is an incentive-oriented, high yield algorithmic stablecoin protocol that utilizes seigniorage mechanisms to bring $2OMB to a 1:1 price peg with Fantom.
|1 2SHARES to AUD
A$1.51980297
|1 2SHARES to GBP
￡0.77406114
|1 2SHARES to EUR
€0.91565769
|1 2SHARES to USD
$0.943977
|1 2SHARES to MYR
RM4.23845673
|1 2SHARES to TRY
₺33.58670166
|1 2SHARES to JPY
¥147.51528579
|1 2SHARES to RUB
₽96.1912563
|1 2SHARES to INR
₹81.70120935
|1 2SHARES to IDR
Rp15,475.03031088
|1 2SHARES to PHP
₱55.24153404
|1 2SHARES to EGP
￡E.47.51036241
|1 2SHARES to BRL
R$5.73938016
|1 2SHARES to CAD
C$1.35932688
|1 2SHARES to BDT
৳114.68376573
|1 2SHARES to NGN
₦1,472.66075862
|1 2SHARES to UAH
₴39.7414317
|1 2SHARES to VES
Bs50.974758
|1 2SHARES to PKR
Rs263.01087174
|1 2SHARES to KZT
₸500.7797985
|1 2SHARES to THB
฿32.36897133
|1 2SHARES to TWD
NT$30.93412629
|1 2SHARES to CHF
Fr0.85901907
|1 2SHARES to HKD
HK$7.34414106
|1 2SHARES to MAD
.د.م9.47752908