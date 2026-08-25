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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on DoubleZero, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on DoubleZero, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About 2Z

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DoubleZero (2Z) Technical Analysis Today

DoubleZero (2Z) Technical Analysis Today

The DoubleZero Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into 2Z's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about DoubleZero's analysis below.

DoubleZero (2Z) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.05516--+15.93%-10.88%-42.25%
Know more about DoubleZero Price

DoubleZero Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of DoubleZero across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 10
Neutral 1
Buy 15
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 2Neutral 0Buy 12
Technical Indicators:SellSell 8Neutral 1Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.05513
0.05513
R2
0.05513
0.05512
R1
0.05512
0.05512
PP
0.05512
0.05512
S1
0.05511
0.05511
S2
0.05511
0.05511
S3
0.0551
0.05511

DoubleZero Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
0.25M
$1.93 M
$1.68 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.03 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.03 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.04M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.37 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.40 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

DoubleZero Capital Flow

Net Inflow2ZUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-25$0.02 M0.06
2026-08-24-$0.01 M0.06
2026-08-23-$0.16 M0.06
2026-08-22-$0.32 M0.06
2026-08-21-$0.23 M0.06

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about DoubleZero

Trade DoubleZero (2Z) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live DoubleZero price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
2Z/USDT
$0.05516
$0.05516$0.05516
0.00%
882.34K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

2Z-to-USD Calculator

Amount

2Z
2Z
USD
USD

1 2Z = 0.05516 USD