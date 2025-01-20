28VCK Price (VCK)
The live price of 28VCK (VCK) today is 0.00224998 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. VCK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key 28VCK Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 81.38 USD
- 28VCK price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of 28VCK to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of 28VCK to USD was $ -0.0002553178.
In the past 60 days, the price change of 28VCK to USD was $ +0.0000614636.
In the past 90 days, the price change of 28VCK to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0002553178
|-11.34%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000614636
|+2.73%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of 28VCK: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-59.03%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
28 Foundation builds a platform designed precisely based on the 28VC blockchain to solve the problems of the existing medical field so that personal information can be stored in the hospital server and patient’s own device in a state that cannot be forged altered by applying blockchain technology. Also, in the case of information related to distribution such as medical devices, medical products, and medicines, it is automatically transmitted to a mobile device with the user’s consent, so that information on which product was used for treatment, etc. can be easily checked on the mobile device. The 28VC blockchain is a technology that increases security by adding the concept of space-time to the blockchain and increases the throughput to enable faster processing. Mainnet of the 28VC blockchain is currently under development and it is supported in a mobile environment with the objective of integrating blockchain into real life. 28 Foundation’s innovative consensus algorithm called Proof-of-Group-Stake not only enables mining in a mobile environment but also enables the development of safe and practical blockchain-based smartphone applications through various performances. It will be the first company to realize the 28VS blockchain platform by launching a mobile payment solution using cryptocurrency in 2021. The 28VC blockchain platform has stability and excellent security that can be applied to various industries and it can be linked with projects of various fields in various countries around the world such as hospitals, finance, real estate, logistics, etc.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
