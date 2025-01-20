16DAO Price (16DAO)
The live price of 16DAO (16DAO) today is 0.00483654 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. 16DAO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key 16DAO Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 23.55 USD
- 16DAO price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the 16DAO to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of 16DAO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of 16DAO to USD was $ -0.0010622870.
In the past 60 days, the price change of 16DAO to USD was $ -0.0027118073.
In the past 90 days, the price change of 16DAO to USD was $ -0.006956747772711093.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0010622870
|-21.96%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0027118073
|-56.06%
|90 Days
|$ -0.006956747772711093
|-58.98%
Discover the latest price analysis of 16DAO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$16DAO is the governance token of DZ Labs. DZ Labs is an IP operation and management group that operates on a Web3 organizational structure. Its business covers IP reserves, encrypted payments, content IP-ification, and investment, with novels as the starting point of its IP reserve.
|1 16DAO to AUD
A$0.0077868294
|1 16DAO to GBP
￡0.0039659628
|1 16DAO to EUR
€0.0046914438
|1 16DAO to USD
$0.00483654
|1 16DAO to MYR
RM0.0217160646
|1 16DAO to TRY
₺0.1720840932
|1 16DAO to JPY
¥0.7558061058
|1 16DAO to RUB
₽0.492843426
|1 16DAO to INR
₹0.418602537
|1 16DAO to IDR
Rp79.2875282976
|1 16DAO to PHP
₱0.2830343208
|1 16DAO to EGP
￡E.0.2434230582
|1 16DAO to BRL
R$0.0294061632
|1 16DAO to CAD
C$0.0069646176
|1 16DAO to BDT
৳0.5875912446
|1 16DAO to NGN
₦7.5452925924
|1 16DAO to UAH
₴0.203618334
|1 16DAO to VES
Bs0.26117316
|1 16DAO to PKR
Rs1.3475567748
|1 16DAO to KZT
₸2.56578447
|1 16DAO to THB
฿0.1658449566
|1 16DAO to TWD
NT$0.1584934158
|1 16DAO to CHF
Fr0.0044012514
|1 16DAO to HKD
HK$0.0376282812
|1 16DAO to MAD
.د.م0.0485588616