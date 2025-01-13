0xNumber Price (OXN)
The live price of 0xNumber (OXN) today is 0.0200559 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. OXN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key 0xNumber Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 248.87 USD
- 0xNumber price change within the day is -1.09%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of 0xNumber to USD was $ -0.00022102833903393.
In the past 30 days, the price change of 0xNumber to USD was $ -0.0058903155.
In the past 60 days, the price change of 0xNumber to USD was $ +0.0051144029.
In the past 90 days, the price change of 0xNumber to USD was $ -0.007592584642679896.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00022102833903393
|-1.09%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0058903155
|-29.36%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0051144029
|+25.50%
|90 Days
|$ -0.007592584642679896
|-27.46%
Discover the latest price analysis of 0xNumber: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.23%
-1.09%
-13.36%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Own numbers, no KYC needed. Get crypto numbers easily, stay anonymous. Join the ownership revolution with us—where privacy and simplicity meet. Invest in security. Welcome to the future of number ownership.
