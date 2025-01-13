0xMonero Price (0XMR)
The live price of 0xMonero (0XMR) today is 0.02089096 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 38.97K USD. 0XMR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key 0xMonero Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.26 USD
- 0xMonero price change within the day is +0.79%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.87M USD
Get real-time price updates of the 0XMR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate 0XMR price information.
During today, the price change of 0xMonero to USD was $ +0.00016477.
In the past 30 days, the price change of 0xMonero to USD was $ -0.0012398701.
In the past 60 days, the price change of 0xMonero to USD was $ -0.0012136853.
In the past 90 days, the price change of 0xMonero to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00016477
|+0.79%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0012398701
|-5.93%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0012136853
|-5.80%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of 0xMonero: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.09%
+0.79%
+10.59%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
0xMR is a mineable privacy token on the Ethereum blockchain
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 0XMR to AUD
A$0.0338433552
|1 0XMR to GBP
￡0.0169216776
|1 0XMR to EUR
€0.0202642312
|1 0XMR to USD
$0.02089096
|1 0XMR to MYR
RM0.0938004104
|1 0XMR to TRY
₺0.7401667128
|1 0XMR to JPY
¥3.2938776632
|1 0XMR to RUB
₽2.127744276
|1 0XMR to INR
₹1.8001740232
|1 0XMR to IDR
Rp342.4746993024
|1 0XMR to PHP
₱1.23256664
|1 0XMR to EGP
￡E.1.057082576
|1 0XMR to BRL
R$0.1278526752
|1 0XMR to CAD
C$0.0300829824
|1 0XMR to BDT
৳2.5597693288
|1 0XMR to NGN
₦32.5403860248
|1 0XMR to UAH
₴0.8872390712
|1 0XMR to VES
Bs1.10722088
|1 0XMR to PKR
Rs5.8436193312
|1 0XMR to KZT
₸11.0768048112
|1 0XMR to THB
฿0.7265875888
|1 0XMR to TWD
NT$0.6916996856
|1 0XMR to CHF
Fr0.0190107736
|1 0XMR to HKD
HK$0.1625316688
|1 0XMR to MAD
.د.م0.2107897864