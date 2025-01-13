0xCalls Price (0XC)
The live price of 0xCalls (0XC) today is 0.0118512 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. 0XC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key 0xCalls Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 46.42 USD
- 0xCalls price change within the day is -0.05%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of 0xCalls to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of 0xCalls to USD was $ -0.0035251228.
In the past 60 days, the price change of 0xCalls to USD was $ -0.0044772470.
In the past 90 days, the price change of 0xCalls to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.05%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0035251228
|-29.74%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0044772470
|-37.77%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of 0xCalls: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.05%
-2.87%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Cryptocurrency signal platform that allows users to "call" tokens & track their progress.
