0G (0G) Technical Analysis Today The 0G Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into 0G's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about 0G's analysis below. Sign Up

0G (0G) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.1608 -- +9.38% -8.33% -63.09%

0G Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of 0G across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 5 Neutral 6 Buy 15 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 1 Buy 13 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 5 Neutral 5 Buy 2 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.1608 0.1607 R2 0.1607 0.1606 R1 0.1606 0.1606 PP 0.1605 0.1605 S1 0.1604 0.1604 S2 0.1603 0.1604 S3 0.1602 0.1603

0G Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.55M $7.09 M $7.64 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.15 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.15 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.45 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.45 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. 0G Capital Flow Net Inflow 0GUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-25 $0.07 M 0.16 2026-08-24 -$0.02 M 0.17 2026-08-23 -$0.04 M 0.16 2026-08-22 -$0.08 M 0.16 2026-08-21 $0.03 M 0.17 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade 0G (0G) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live 0G price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume 0G / USDT $0.1608 $0.1608 $0.1608 -0.24% 422.35K (USDT) Trade