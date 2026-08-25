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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on 0G, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on 0G, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About 0G

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0G (0G) Technical Analysis Today

0G (0G) Technical Analysis Today

The 0G Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into 0G's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about 0G's analysis below.

0G (0G) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.1608--+9.38%-8.33%-63.09%
Know more about 0G Price

0G Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of 0G across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 5
Neutral 6
Buy 15
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 0Neutral 1Buy 13
Technical Indicators:SellSell 5Neutral 5Buy 2
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.1608
0.1607
R2
0.1607
0.1606
R1
0.1606
0.1606
PP
0.1605
0.1605
S1
0.1604
0.1604
S2
0.1603
0.1604
S3
0.1602
0.1603

0G Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.55M
$7.09 M
$7.64 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.15 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.15 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.45 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.45 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

0G Capital Flow

Net Inflow0GUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-25$0.07 M0.16
2026-08-24-$0.02 M0.17
2026-08-23-$0.04 M0.16
2026-08-22-$0.08 M0.16
2026-08-21$0.03 M0.17

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about 0G

Trade 0G (0G) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live 0G price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
0G/USDT
$0.1608
$0.1608$0.1608
-0.24%
422.35K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

0G-to-USD Calculator

Amount

0G
0G
USD
USD

1 0G = 0.1608 USD