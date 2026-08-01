All on Binance Price Today

The live All on Binance (币有) price today is $ 0.002083, with a 3.49% change over the past 24 hours. The current 币有 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.002083 per 币有.

All on Binance currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- 币有. During the last 24 hours, 币有 traded between $ 0.002013 (low) and $ 0.002277 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, 币有 moved -4.72% in the last hour and -45.10% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 55.44K.

All on Binance (币有) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 55.44K$ 55.44K $ 55.44K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.08M$ 2.08M $ 2.08M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of All on Binance is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 55.44K. The circulating supply of 币有 is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.08M.