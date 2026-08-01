Binance Life Price Today

The live Binance Life (币安人生) price today is $ 0.51253, with a 0.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current 币安人生 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.51253 per 币安人生.

Binance Life currently ranks #70 by market capitalization at $ 512.53M, with a circulating supply of 1.00B 币安人生. During the last 24 hours, 币安人生 traded between $ 0.50148 (low) and $ 0.5215 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.8968003790207607, while the all-time low was $ 0.00010444711620172.

In short-term performance, 币安人生 moved +0.53% in the last hour and +9.17% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 80.92K.

Binance Life (币安人生) Market Information

Rank No.70 Market Cap $ 512.53M$ 512.53M $ 512.53M Volume (24H) $ 80.92K$ 80.92K $ 80.92K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 512.53M$ 512.53M $ 512.53M Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 100.00% Market Share 0.02% Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Binance Life is $ 512.53M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 80.92K. The circulating supply of 币安人生 is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 512.53M.