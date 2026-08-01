Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live Binance Life price today is 0.51253 USD.币安人生 market cap is 512,530,000 USD. Track real-time 币安人生 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Binance Life price today is 0.51253 USD.币安人生 market cap is 512,530,000 USD. Track real-time 币安人生 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About 币安人生

币安人生 Price Info

What is 币安人生

币安人生 Tokenomics

币安人生 Price Forecast

币安人生 History

币安人生 Buying Guide

币安人生-to-Fiat Currency Converter

币安人生 Spot

币安人生 USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Binance Life Logo

Binance Life Price(币安人生)

1 币安人生 to USD Live Price:

$0.5125
$0.5125$0.5125
+0.07%1D
USD
Binance Life (币安人生) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:29:58 (UTC+8)

Binance Life Market Statistics

Binance Life price today is $ 0.51253, up 0.07% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.51253 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.50148 - $ 0.5215 USD
Market Capitalization$ 512.53M USD (rank #70)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 80.92K
Circulating Supply1.00B 币安人生 of 100,000,000,000 max supply (100.00%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 512.53M USD
All-Time High$ 0.8968003790207607 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 00:29:58

Binance Life Price Today

The live Binance Life (币安人生) price today is $ 0.51253, with a 0.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current 币安人生 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.51253 per 币安人生.

Binance Life currently ranks #70 by market capitalization at $ 512.53M, with a circulating supply of 1.00B 币安人生. During the last 24 hours, 币安人生 traded between $ 0.50148 (low) and $ 0.5215 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.8968003790207607, while the all-time low was $ 0.00010444711620172.

In short-term performance, 币安人生 moved +0.53% in the last hour and +9.17% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 80.92K.

Binance Life (币安人生) Market Information

No.70

$ 512.53M
$ 512.53M$ 512.53M

$ 80.92K
$ 80.92K$ 80.92K

$ 512.53M
$ 512.53M$ 512.53M

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

100.00%

0.02%

BSC

The current Market Cap of Binance Life is $ 512.53M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 80.92K. The circulating supply of 币安人生 is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 512.53M.

Binance Life Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.50148
$ 0.50148$ 0.50148
24H Low
$ 0.5215
$ 0.5215$ 0.5215
24H High

$ 0.50148
$ 0.50148$ 0.50148

$ 0.5215
$ 0.5215$ 0.5215

$ 0.8968003790207607
$ 0.8968003790207607$ 0.8968003790207607

$ 0.00010444711620172
$ 0.00010444711620172$ 0.00010444711620172

+0.53%

+0.07%

+9.17%

+9.17%

About Binance Life

BINANCELIFE is a digital asset that operates within the Binance Smart Chain ecosystem. As a token, its primary function is to facilitate transactions and operations within the network, acting as a medium of exchange and a unit of account. BINANCELIFE is designed to be used in a variety of ways, including for payments, governance, and interoperability, among other uses. The asset operates on a consensus model that is widely accepted within the crypto community, and its issuance is determined by the rules set out in its underlying protocol. BINANCELIFE's role in the broader crypto ecosystem is to provide a reliable and efficient means of conducting transactions and executing smart contracts on the Binance Smart Chain.

Trade Binance Life (币安人生) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live 币安人生 spot and futures markets, compare Binance Life trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
币安人生/USDT
$0.5125
$0.5125$0.5125
+0.06%
158.47K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Binance Life: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

Binance Life Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Binance Life, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Binance Life (币安人生)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:29:58 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Binance Life

币安人生USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on 币安人生 with leverage. Explore 币安人生USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1632
$0.1632$0.1632

+444.00%

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.7000
$1.7000$1.7000

+1,600.00%

Delta

Delta

DELTA

$0.008127
$0.008127$0.008127

+5.83%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7287
$0.7287$0.7287

-1.42%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$2.4850
$2.4850$2.4850

-4.42%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.7000
$1.7000$1.7000

+1,600.00%

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1632
$0.1632$0.1632

+444.00%

Stupid Faces

Stupid Faces

UPID

$0.0011325
$0.0011325$0.0011325

+82.51%

ZKcandy

ZKcandy

ZAY

$0.0594
$0.0594$0.0594

+12.07%

Bull Coming

Bull Coming

牛来

$0.037970
$0.037970$0.037970

+5.50%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

币安人生-to-USD Calculator

Amount

币安人生
币安人生
USD
USD

1 币安人生 = 0.51253 USD