Binance Life Price(币安人生)
Binance Life price today is $ 0.51253, up 0.07% in the last 24 hours.
The live Binance Life (币安人生) price today is $ 0.51253, with a 0.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current 币安人生 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.51253 per 币安人生.
Binance Life currently ranks #70 by market capitalization at $ 512.53M, with a circulating supply of 1.00B 币安人生. During the last 24 hours, 币安人生 traded between $ 0.50148 (low) and $ 0.5215 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.8968003790207607, while the all-time low was $ 0.00010444711620172.
In short-term performance, 币安人生 moved +0.53% in the last hour and +9.17% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 80.92K.
No.70
100.00%
0.02%
BSC
The current Market Cap of Binance Life is $ 512.53M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 80.92K. The circulating supply of 币安人生 is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 512.53M.
+0.53%
+0.07%
+9.17%
+9.17%
BINANCELIFE is a digital asset that operates within the Binance Smart Chain ecosystem. As a token, its primary function is to facilitate transactions and operations within the network, acting as a medium of exchange and a unit of account. BINANCELIFE is designed to be used in a variety of ways, including for payments, governance, and interoperability, among other uses. The asset operates on a consensus model that is widely accepted within the crypto community, and its issuance is determined by the rules set out in its underlying protocol. BINANCELIFE's role in the broader crypto ecosystem is to provide a reliable and efficient means of conducting transactions and executing smart contracts on the Binance Smart Chain.
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MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Binance Life: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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For a more in-depth understanding of Binance Life, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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