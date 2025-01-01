Crypto Price Predictions | MEXC Exchange

Explore the current crypto price predictions for top cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Polkadot, XRP, and Litecoin. Check out our cryptocurrency price predictions to gain valuable insights into future market trends.

MEXC provides up-to-date price prediction data, combining historical performance, market sentiment, and key metrics like market cap and trading volume. Gain a clear view of how the crypto community feels about a token’s future performance. MEXC is your easiest way to crypto—Explore now.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1
MX
2
BTC
3
PEPE
4
ETH
5
AIDOGE
6
SOL
7
AVAX
8
TRX
9
XRP
10
ADA
11
LUNA
12
EOS
13
BCH
14
LTC
15
RSR
16
ONT
17
FLOKI
18
SXP
19
WOJAK
20
TURBO
21
T
22
BSV
23
ETC
24
CLIPS
25
MLN
26
HAHA
27
KSM
28
PNK
29
APED
30
DASH
31
NEO
32
QTUM
33
LINK
34
MASS
35
DOT
36
VET
37
XLM
38
BTM
39
XTZ
40
DOGE
41
ZEC
42
BONE
43
ZIL
44
IOST
45
ELF
46
SERO
47
NEST
48
BABYDOGE
49
SNT
50
SHIB
51
JST
52
OMG
53
ATOM
54
VSYS
55
UMA
56
ONG
57
RING
58
SEAL
59
AE
60
BTS
61
IQ
62
RVN
63
WOO
64
ARPA
65
XMX
66
TWT
67
OXT
68
LRC
69
CKB
70
IRIS
71
IDEX
72
DCR
73
BNB
74
ZRX
75
RIF
76
STORJ
77
BLZ
78
NKN
79
BEAM
80
CELR
81
ALGO
82
RAD
83
WNXM
84
POND
85
DF
86
WING
87
RUNE
88
MBL
89
BAL
90
WIN
91
KAIA
92
OP
93
PCX
94
CAS
95
FARM
96
WBTC
97
LOOM
98
APE
99
ONE
100
COMP
101
FOR
102
BAT
103
HC
104
HZN
105
SFP
106
XMR
107
MTV
108
REN
109
KNC
110
AR
111
MANA
112
SUSHI
113
AERGO
114
ZEN
115
AUTO
116
CFX
117
FLM
118
POLS
119
NEAR
120
RARI
121
NMR
122
ANKR
123
MKR
124
LBA
125
RLY
126
MTR
127
FET
128
AB
129
HIVE
130
IOTX
131
MASK
132
ICP
133
AVA
134
TRU
135
BAKE
136
USDC
137
UNFI
138
BADGER
139
BOND
140
KP3R
141
AAVE
142
PANDO
143
MCC
144
GHST
145
PERP
146
TPT
147
CENNZ
148
BTT
149
CNS
150
KDG
151
STEEM
152
INSUR
153
BNT
154
MDX
155
CRO
156
KAI
157
CVT
158
RAK
159
TLOS
160
QI
161
FLUX
162
DPR
163
HEGIC
164
AKITA
165
TCT
166
DSLA
167
LAMB
168
SPA
169
BDP
170
FARTOKEN
171
CVP
172
GRT
173
ETP
174
MIR
175
BURGER
176
SUN
177
RAZOR
178
CRV
179
INV
180
YFI
181
XVS
182
PHA
183
YFII
184
KAON
185
DEGO
186
UNI
187
TORN
188
HNS
189
DODO
190
FIL
191
SNX
192
TYT
193
LPT
194
BLY
195
ALEPH
196
SWTH
197
CAKE
198
KAVA
199
XVG
200
VIC
201
OGN
202
VTHO
203
SWAP
204
FSN
205
FIRO
206
ACH
207
LINA
208
CWS
209
DAI
210
AUCTION
211
PAINT
212
SAND
213
AUR
214
QKC
215
BOSON
216
K21
217
CHZ
218
HAI
219
BUNNY
220
MCB
221
SC
222
ROSE
223
OVR
224
DEXE
225
FINA
226
PIG
227
DORA
228
HOT
229
ANC
230
TARA
231
PET
232
KONO
233
XRD
234
FXS
235
PROPS
236
CONV
237
KLV
238
OG
239
UFT
240
AME
241
JASMY
242
TUSD
243
JULD
244
ZEE
245
ALICE
246
UMB
247
VRA
248
SKL
249
ALPACA
250
LBTC
251
CTXC
252
PBR
253
VELO
254
TRU1
255
REVV
256
ILV
257
YFX
258
XCH
259
LQTY
260
APN
261
RAY
262
SCRT
263
GLQ
264
FORTH
265
QUICK
266
HARD
267
FLOW
268
AXS
269
HAPI
270
KCS
271
MATH
272
HOPR
273
GTC
274
EUL
275
SMARS
276
CSPR
277
LAT
278
XPX
279
MTRG
280
XELS
281
BSCS
282
TRIBE
283
SENSO
284
POLC
285
BOO
286
ASS
287
POLYDOGE
288
RACA
289
ROCKI
290
DFYN
291
TITAN
292
TLM
293
DOGGY
294
O3
295
HORD
296
GALA
297
MINA
298
SLIM
299
LBC
300
XEC
301
BORING
302
TON
303
ZIG
304
PLUG
305
BZZ
306
HYDRA
307
CELO
308
XIDO
309
PUSH
310
SLP
311
GMEE
312
KISHU
313
NFT
314
FLUID
315
BSW
316
KIN
317
BXX
318
OOE
319
YLDY
320
KINE
321
FEAR
322
FOX
323
CLV
324
WITCH
325
KAR
326
C98
327
SPS
328
MCHC
329
ZOON
330
YGG
331
OKT
332
ISP
333
LDO
334
FLX
335
EDEN
336
PSG
337
PENDLE
338
RARE
339
MARSH
340
FTT
341
CTK
342
SRM
343
MBOX
344
LITH
345
CHESS
346
HERO
347
TOKE
348
MOVR
349
XAVA
350
SDN
351
OCT
352
BENQI
353
SWP
354
BABY
355
AGLD
356
LIKE
357
DYDX
358
XCAD
359
POLIS
360
ATLAS
361
WEMIX
362
USDP
363
SBR
364
REI
365
GEL
366
WNCG
367
STND
368
THN
369
ORCA
370
DERI
371
SYN
372
OKB
373
XWG
374
YAY
375
UFO
376
SPELL
377
MOOV
378
THG
379
HAM
380
TFI
381
BETA
382
ZCX
383
SGB
384
ADS
385
VEX
386
BLP
387
YOOSHI
388
REF
389
STARL
390
OPUL
391
AAA
392
BDX
393
PRQ
394
CBX
395
IMX
396
DVI
397
SWASH
398
DFI
399
SIN
400
GODS
401
SSV
402
BNC
403
CEEK
404
BHO
405
SAMO
406
EVRY
407
XPNET
408
GAIA
409
ENS
410
PIXEL
411
EJS
412
CERE
413
GM
414
PSL
415
WILD
416
KOKO
417
LIFE
418
GENE
419
PEOPLE
420
KILT
421
FWW
422
TRVL
423
KMA
424
CWAR
425
PIT
426
TRADE
427
ETERNAL
428
EVER
429
PSP
430
HUSL
431
UNO
432
XCV
433
BOBA
434
AURORA
435
ELON
436
JOE
437
STOS
438
BTCBAM
439
BRISE
440
KAKA
441
FUSE
442
EGC
443
DXGM
444
SFUND
445
NABOX
446
EL
447
ROCO
448
ARV
449
SUKU
450
MARS4
451
BICO
452
IDEA
453
TRAVA
454
KOM
455
PNG
456
SCOTTY
457
VPP
458
DOSE
459
CLY
460
NUM
461
SOLX
462
GOMINING
463
XTM
464
WNT
465
CRF
466
RADAR
467
IXS
468
FREE
469
KUJI
470
METIS
471
UNB
472
OOKI
473
BITCI
474
WQT
475
IZI
476
JEWEL
477
SOS
478
PKR
479
TRYB
480
APX
481
GAS
482
ABBC
483
CVX
484
LUFFY
485
CRTS
486
NWC
487
AVG
488
BSCPAD
489
STA
490
KASTA
491
SFM
492
CTC
493
OSMO
494
LOOKS
495
MAGIC
496
HUAHUA
497
POKT
498
WRLD
499
CWEB
500
AZERO
501
METAHERO
502
GLMR
503
HYVE
504
ZURR
505
FIO
506
GCAKE
507
NTX
508
CLS
509
RAIN
510
MCRT
511
ACA
512
CIRUS
513
NCT
514
SOLO
515
RIDE
516
REAL
517
GARI
518
NOS
519
RBT
520
XLS
521
MEFA
522
WNK
523
CORE
524
SHILL
525
SYS
526
JUNO
527
PSTAKE
528
METO
529
METAV
530
MEOW
531
COREUM
532
DKS
533
KATA
534
CCD
535
HEART
536
FYN
537
NAKA
538
QTZ
539
HOSKY
540
ASTR
541
HBAR
542
NYM
543
UPI
544
JUSTICE
545
TKO
546
KSC
547
RSS3
548
SHIBA
549
GZONE
550
BSPT
551
FUTURE
552
X2Y2
553
VICS
554
UMEE
555
ARK
556
BERRY
557
ALM
558
EARN
559
MCONTENT
560
MILO
561
SEX
562
NPT
563
GST
564
OJA
565
XI
566
LFG
567
PIB
568
SON
569
PRX
570
XCN
571
STEPN
572
GTCOIN
573
ATC
574
AZIT
575
UNM
576
MELOS
577
CITY
578
JOLT
579
RITE
580
MMUI
581
STG
582
EGLD
583
KPC
584
DUEL
585
INS
586
BBF
587
VINU
588
MULTI
589
MEV
590
KIBA
591
DEB
592
COVN
593
ORT
594
CULTDAO
595
NHT
596
BLUES
597
GMM
598
DEP
599
SRT
600
PANDA
601
PANDADAO
602
NXTT
603
BIT1
604
IRENA
605
ASTO
606
WWY
607
PLT
608
JAB
609
EKTA
610
CRDC
611
ANML
612
VOLT
613
BIOFI
614
CAW
615
FNF
616
ROG
617
ATNT
618
ZPAY
619
BRN
620
TRCL
621
FITFI
622
MVL
623
DAO
624
SER
625
KZEN
626
LITHO
627
CREO
628
STRM
629
LOTT
630
NULS
631
JAM
632
VEMP
633
CBK
634
1INCH
635
SFIN
636
BEL
637
QUACK
638
API3
639
HIGH
640
XEN
641
ETHW
642
WAVES
643
REL
644
HOP
645
EPX
646
XX
647
GMX
648
XYM
649
BLUEMOVE
650
JPEG
651
FCT2
652
TGT
653
XPR
654
UBSN
655
XEP
656
STETH
657
CANTO
658
MOBX
659
OMC
660
PMG
661
CPU
662
LUNC
663
USTC
664
ITHEUM
665
CATHEON
666
QUINT
667
SHITC
668
GQ
669
JOY
670
PAXG
671
REVO
672
OGY
673
WIT
674
WAXP
675
FURY
676
CEL
677
FORT
678
EVMOS
679
INTR
680
HNB
681
LEVER
682
CHO
683
RBC
684
MBX
685
ZZ
686
ULTI
687
BULL
688
TOKKI
689
XRPAYNET
690
OLE
691
HANDY
692
KUBE
693
MYST
694
WRT
695
MUDOL2
696
MSB
697
FANC
698
BLOK
699
NEXO
700
TSUKA
701
DYP
702
FIDA
703
STAT
704
LAIKA
705
DICE
706
QNT
707
ARG
708
POR
709
AURA
710
XSPECTAR
711
COTI
712
FRTS
713
LAZIO
714
PORTO
715
SANTOS
716
INTER
717
ACM
718
MOON
719
METAL
720
MSTR
721
TTCOIN
722
DC
723
MANC
724
MTRM
725
GOTG
726
ALPINE
727
NODL
728
DARC
729
TRIVIA
730
OMNOM
731
IXT
732
DIONE
733
PHB
734
RPL
735
SWEAT
736
NVIR
737
SAUCE
738
HI
739
SNFT
740
BFT
741
WAXL
742
KAS
743
MNTL
744
DGC
745
BAX
746
NZERO
747
CHRP
748
GXE
749
TAMA
750
WALV
751
PROS
752
MLT
753
BXEN
754
YDF
755
REEF
756
MXEN
757
OOBIT
758
XAUT
759
FLR
760
THEPROTOCOL
761
APT
762
LOOP
763
BVG
764
NEBL
765
CHANGE
766
KENKA
767
WBT
768
AMB
769
HFT
770
FMXEN
771
KOIN
772
FNCY
773
PROTOCON
774
FPFT
775
FWC
776
KROM
777
ACX
778
FREEDOM
779
DGH
780
HOOK
781
SAMA
782
SAT
783
MVX
784
ALT
785
AFC
786
BAR
787
ASM
788
EFC
789
CPFC
790
LUFC
791
HIFI
792
MENGO
793
SCCP
794
SPFC
795
VCF
796
NAP
797
SAUBER
798
MEE
799
GEAR
800
OAS
801
MRST
802
BC
803
BONK
804
CRU
805
WSI
806
FUND
807
VGX
808
RLC
809
DKA
810
TOMI
811
ALI
812
ASTRA
813
DOGGOSOL
814
GNO
815
AMP