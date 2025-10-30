MEXC Exchange / Crypto Price Prediction / Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund (THBILL) /

Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund (THBILL) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much THBILL will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Buy THBILL

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. -- -- -- 0.00% USD Actual Prediction Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund (THBILL) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 1.011 in 2025. Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund (THBILL) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 1.0615 in 2026. Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund (THBILL) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of THBILL is $ 1.1146 with a 10.25% growth rate. Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund (THBILL) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of THBILL is $ 1.1703 with a 15.76% growth rate. Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund (THBILL) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of THBILL in 2029 is $ 1.2288 along with 21.55% growth rate. Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund (THBILL) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of THBILL in 2030 is $ 1.2903 along with 27.63% growth rate. Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund (THBILL) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 2.1017. Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund (THBILL) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 3.4236. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 1.011 0.00%

2026 $ 1.0615 5.00%

2027 $ 1.1146 10.25%

2028 $ 1.1703 15.76%

2029 $ 1.2288 21.55%

2030 $ 1.2903 27.63%

2031 $ 1.3548 34.01%

2032 $ 1.4225 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 1.4937 47.75%

2034 $ 1.5683 55.13%

2035 $ 1.6468 62.89%

2036 $ 1.7291 71.03%

2037 $ 1.8156 79.59%

2038 $ 1.9063 88.56%

2039 $ 2.0017 97.99%

2040 $ 2.1017 107.89% Show More Short Term Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth October 30, 2025(Today) $ 1.011 0.00%

October 31, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 1.0111 0.01%

November 6, 2025(This Week) $ 1.0119 0.10%

November 29, 2025(30 Days) $ 1.0151 0.41% Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund (THBILL) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for THBILL on October 30, 2025(Today) , is $1.011 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund (THBILL) Price Prediction Tomorrow For October 31, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for THBILL, using a 5% annual growth input, is $1.0111 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund (THBILL) Price Prediction This Week By November 6, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for THBILL, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $1.0119 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund (THBILL) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for THBILL is $1.0151 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund Price Statistics Current Price ---- -- Price Change (24H) -- Market Cap $ 149.78M$ 149.78M $ 149.78M Circulation Supply 148.11M 148.11M 148.11M Volume (24H) ---- -- Volume (24H) -- The latest THBILL price is --. It has a 24-hour change of 0.00%, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. Furthermore, THBILL has a circulating supply of 148.11M and a total market capitalization of $ 149.78M. View Live THBILL Price

Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund live price page, the current price of Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund is 1.011USD. The circulating supply of Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund(THBILL) is 148.11M THBILL , giving it a market capitalization of $149,781,230 . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour 0.11% $ 0.001142 $ 1.015 $ 1.007

7 Days 0.08% $ 0.000759 $ 1.0159 $ 1.0056

30 Days 0.52% $ 0.005225 $ 1.0159 $ 1.0056 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund has shown a price movement of $0.001142 , reflecting a 0.11% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund was trading at a high of $1.0159 and a low of $1.0056 . It had witnessed a price change of 0.08% . This recent trend showcases THBILL's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund has experienced a 0.52% change, reflecting approximately $0.005225 to its value. This indicates that THBILL could witness further price changes in the near future.

How Does Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund (THBILL) Price Prediction Module Work? The Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of THBILL based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of THBILL, giving you a clear visualization of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund. This flexibility allows you to analyze both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of THBILL. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of THBILL to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund.

Why is THBILL Price Prediction Important?

THBILL Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analyzing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ): Is THBILL worth investing now? According to your predictions, THBILL will achieve -- on undefined , making it a token worth considering. What is the price prediction of THBILL next month? According to the Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund (THBILL) price prediction tool, the forecasted THBILL price will reach -- on undefined . How much will 1 THBILL cost in 2026? The price of 1 Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund (THBILL) today is -- . According to the prediction module above, THBILL will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2026. What is the forecasted price of THBILL in 2027? Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund (THBILL) is predicted to see 0.00% annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 THBILL by 2027. What is the estimated price target of THBILL in 2028? According to your price prediction input, Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund (THBILL) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2028. What is the estimated price target of THBILL in 2029? According to your price prediction input, Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund (THBILL) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2029. How much will 1 THBILL cost in 2030? The price of 1 Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund (THBILL) today is -- . According to the prediction module above, THBILL will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2030. What is the THBILL price prediction for 2040? Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund (THBILL) is predicted to see 0.00% gains annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 THBILL by 2040. Sign Up Now