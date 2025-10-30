Staked msUSD (SMSUSD) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Staked msUSD price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much SMSUSD will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of Staked msUSD % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. -- -- -- 0.00% USD Actual Prediction Staked msUSD Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) Staked msUSD (SMSUSD) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Staked msUSD could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.694562 in 2025. Staked msUSD (SMSUSD) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Staked msUSD could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.729290 in 2026. Staked msUSD (SMSUSD) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of SMSUSD is $ 0.765754 with a 10.25% growth rate. Staked msUSD (SMSUSD) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of SMSUSD is $ 0.804042 with a 15.76% growth rate. Staked msUSD (SMSUSD) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SMSUSD in 2029 is $ 0.844244 along with 21.55% growth rate. Staked msUSD (SMSUSD) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SMSUSD in 2030 is $ 0.886456 along with 27.63% growth rate. Staked msUSD (SMSUSD) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of Staked msUSD could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 1.4439. Staked msUSD (SMSUSD) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of Staked msUSD could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 2.3520. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 0.694562 0.00%

2026 $ 0.729290 5.00%

2027 $ 0.765754 10.25%

2028 $ 0.804042 15.76%

2029 $ 0.844244 21.55%

2030 $ 0.886456 27.63%

2031 $ 0.930779 34.01%

2032 $ 0.977318 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 1.0261 47.75%

2034 $ 1.0774 55.13%

2035 $ 1.1313 62.89%

2036 $ 1.1879 71.03%

2037 $ 1.2473 79.59%

2038 $ 1.3097 88.56%

2039 $ 1.3751 97.99%

2040 $ 1.4439 107.89% Show More Short Term Staked msUSD Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth October 30, 2025(Today) $ 0.694562 0.00%

October 31, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 0.694657 0.01%

November 6, 2025(This Week) $ 0.695228 0.10%

November 29, 2025(30 Days) $ 0.697416 0.41% Staked msUSD (SMSUSD) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for SMSUSD on October 30, 2025(Today) , is $0.694562 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Staked msUSD (SMSUSD) Price Prediction Tomorrow For October 31, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for SMSUSD, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.694657 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Staked msUSD (SMSUSD) Price Prediction This Week By November 6, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for SMSUSD, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.695228 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Staked msUSD (SMSUSD) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for SMSUSD is $0.697416 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Staked msUSD Price Statistics Current Price ---- -- Price Change (24H) -- Market Cap $ 4.06M$ 4.06M $ 4.06M Circulation Supply 2.55M 2.55M 2.55M Volume (24H) ---- -- Volume (24H) -- The latest SMSUSD price is --. It has a 24-hour change of 0.00%, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. Furthermore, SMSUSD has a circulating supply of 2.55M and a total market capitalization of $ 4.06M. View Live SMSUSD Price

Staked msUSD Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Staked msUSD live price page, the current price of Staked msUSD is 0.694562USD. The circulating supply of Staked msUSD(SMSUSD) is 2.55M SMSUSD , giving it a market capitalization of $4,057,232 . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour 0.00% $ 0 $ 0 $ 0

7 Days 0.00% $ 0 $ 0.697088 $ 0.697088

30 Days -31.92% $ -0.221705 $ 0.697088 $ 0.697088 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Staked msUSD has shown a price movement of $0 , reflecting a 0.00% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Staked msUSD was trading at a high of $0.697088 and a low of $0.697088 . It had witnessed a price change of 0.00% . This recent trend showcases SMSUSD's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Staked msUSD has experienced a -31.92% change, reflecting approximately $-0.221705 to its value. This indicates that SMSUSD could witness further price changes in the near future.

How Does Staked msUSD (SMSUSD) Price Prediction Module Work? The Staked msUSD Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of SMSUSD based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Staked msUSD over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of SMSUSD, giving you a clear visualization of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Staked msUSD. This flexibility allows you to analyze both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of SMSUSD. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of SMSUSD to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Staked msUSD.

Why is SMSUSD Price Prediction Important?

SMSUSD Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analyzing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ): Is SMSUSD worth investing now? According to your predictions, SMSUSD will achieve -- on undefined , making it a token worth considering. What is the price prediction of SMSUSD next month? According to the Staked msUSD (SMSUSD) price prediction tool, the forecasted SMSUSD price will reach -- on undefined . How much will 1 SMSUSD cost in 2026? The price of 1 Staked msUSD (SMSUSD) today is -- . According to the prediction module above, SMSUSD will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2026. What is the forecasted price of SMSUSD in 2027? Staked msUSD (SMSUSD) is predicted to see 0.00% annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 SMSUSD by 2027. What is the estimated price target of SMSUSD in 2028? According to your price prediction input, Staked msUSD (SMSUSD) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2028. What is the estimated price target of SMSUSD in 2029? According to your price prediction input, Staked msUSD (SMSUSD) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2029. How much will 1 SMSUSD cost in 2030? The price of 1 Staked msUSD (SMSUSD) today is -- . According to the prediction module above, SMSUSD will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2030. What is the SMSUSD price prediction for 2040? Staked msUSD (SMSUSD) is predicted to see 0.00% gains annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 SMSUSD by 2040.