Explore the current crypto price predictions for top cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Polkadot, XRP, and Litecoin. Check out our cryptocurrency price predictions to gain valuable insights into future market trends.

MEXC provides up-to-date price prediction data, combining historical performance, market sentiment, and key metrics like market cap and trading volume. Gain a clear view of how the crypto community feels about a token’s future performance. MEXC is your easiest way to crypto—Explore now.

1
FEL
2
SHARDS
3
MSDG
4
EPLIE
5
NRWA
6
Defi App
HOME
7
NTV
8
LYC
9
BROAK
10
FUTBOL
FUTBOL
11
RUJI
12
Skate
SKATE
13
LXY
14
VULPEFI
15
Fuse Dollar
FUSDOLD
16
ESCG
17
NEURAL
18
Mexc Staked SOL
MXSOL
19
JEETS
20
TRN
21
KLEVA
22
AXOL
AXOL
23
AVOCADO BG
AVOOLD1
24
BLPAI
25
The Arena
ARENA
26
Axol
AXOLOLD
27
M
28
DMC
29
DinoSwap
DINOOLD
30
JUNE
31
PAL
32
VIRTUALAI
33
MCCOLD
34
EINSTEIN
EIN
35
Levana
LVN
36
SHIBBABY
37
DFOHUB
BUIDLOLD
38
BAISHI
39
ARIO
40
IUP
41
BULLET
42
DCASK
43
X
XCOIN
44
JBC
45
Hyper Finance
HYFI
46
ArcBlock
ABT
47
DORAOLD3
48
UniBright
UBT
49
COPIOLD
50
Applescash
AAPL
51
TURAN
52
Individual Content
ICST
53
BRIDGE
54
Kujira
KUJI
55
RADI
56
Airbloc
ABL
57
UTN
58
First Meme
LOLCAT
59
BMARS
60
MARAOLD
61
SAITAMAV1
62
UniCrypt
UNC
63
SANCHO
64
PXR
65
CPT
66
Yes Chad
YES
67
WIZ
68
VTRU
69
Capybara
CAPYOLD
70
GROOVEOLD
71
ZVE
72
PEPEA
73
TomaInfo
TON1
74
RACY PLATFORM
RACY
75
FLOKI2.0
FLOKI2
76
ETHAVERSE
77
HAWKTUAH
78
GAS
GASNEO
79
Open CustodyProtocol
OPEN
80
THD
81
SEXCOIN
SEXCOIN
82
Crypto Raiders
RAIDER
83
NLK
84
autofarm
AUTOV2
85
KIRA Network
KEX
86
GEAI
87
Luna Rush
LUS
88
OXEN
OXEN
89
MINTY
90
EVROLD
91
GOMD
92
BEBEOLD2
93
Euro Coin
EUROC
94
XBlock
IX
95
FriendsWithBenefits
FWB
96
BTCWHALE
97
MOYA
98
WIZARDOLD
99
TIP2
100
JNS
101
ASD
ASD
102
TWS
103
Lemo
LEMO
104
Alpha Dune
DUNE
105
BYTX
106
Nasdaq 420
NASDAQ420
107
WABA
108
PEPO
109
MSCHINA
110
XFINANCE
111
SLOTH
112
MFC
MFC
113
HDOT
HDOT
114
SakeToken
SAKE
115
KYVE
116
DIGG
DIGG
117
BITX
118
AIOZ Network
AIOZ
119
BCXOLD
120
NFT Index
MX07
121
Shirtum
SHI
122
Megs
MEGS
123
PLAYAHH
124
MEDUSA
125
Hedget
HGET
126
OPT
127
SNAPETH
128
V2X
129
SalmonToken
SANOLD
130
QCAT
131
RAWR
132
OceanProtocol
OCEAN
133
Po.et
POE
134
Sommelier
SOMM
135
KMD
136
Meta Masters Guild
MEMAG
137
SaitamaV2
SAITAMA
138
Repost Dog
RDOG
139
LAZYCAT
140
TRUMPX
141
BLinkToken
BLINKOLD
142
TASHI
143
Nectar
NECTAR
144
TQRT
145
KDOE
146
CLP
147
MOONAI
148
YouSim AI
YOUSIM
149
CAT1OLD
150
MONE
151
League of Metaverse
LMV
152
Joe Coin
JOECOIN
153
Doge Killer
LEASH
154
WaykiChain
WICC
155
DOGFACE
156
KebApp Coin
KEBABS
157
ODS
ODS
158
KARRIS
159
GGT
160
ZO
161
KLUB
162
AI Crypto
AICOLD
163
SLG.GAMES
SLG
164
ARIXOLD
165
CDOG
166
MetaPioneers
MPI
167
UNITE
168
SYNS
169
RDN
RDN
170
SIDE
171
PRI
172
DSA Index
MX05
173
SHC2
174
SONM
SNM
175
BOMB
176
TradeBull Token
TBT
177
STEEL
178
GuildFi
GF
179
SASHA1
180
DOGI
181
Redacted Cartel
BTRFLY
182
Coinbase Index
MX10
183
BIRB
184
Hakka Finance
HAKKA
185
Crypterium
CRPT
186
TriipMiles
TIIM
187
DUO Network Token
DUOOLD
188
Aragon Court
ANJ
189
Fwog
FWOGETH
190
PTESTM01
191
The Abyss
ABYSS
192
Zelda Inu
ZLDA
193
XDAI
194
ROUTEOLD
195
EMBER
196
HOQU Token
HQX
197
PERFTESTCOIN2000
198
SOLFI
199
Smoothy LP Token
SYUSD
200
Litentry
LIT
201
Lition
LIT1
202
GME TRUMP
GMETRUMP
203
Shiba Predator
QOM
204
PPD
205
BITICA
206
ASNOW
ASNOW
207
H2O
H2O
208
SUNNED
SUNNED
209
bAlpha
BALPHA
210
SFUEL
211
CATNIP
212
Rome
ROME
213
EdenChain
EDN
214
BORZ
215
BETF
216
Eximchain
EXC
217
BULL1
218
DACC
DACC
219
XSHRAP
XSHRAP
220
TSTOLD
221
Tds
TDS
222
DataQ
DQAI
223
USD2
224
BTAF
225
SHRK
226
CICCA
227
OAX
OAXOLD
228
TMX
TMX
229
WrappedSOTE
WSOTE
230
Attack Wagon
ATK
231
BONZI
BONZI
232
Glory Finance
GLR
233
OptionRoom
ROOM
234
EVLD
235
Neoki
NKO
236
XENS
237
beefyfinance
BIFI1
238
DELTA
DELTA
239
Gyroscope
GYFI
240
Viberate
VIB
241
POLT1
242
ACUMEN
243
Bitfree Cash
BFC2
244
BXA
BXA
245
ANZ
246
Moeda Loyalty
MDA
247
Shiba Lite
SHIBLITE
248
DFUEL
249
AIBCOIN
250
SaitaRealty
SRLTY
251
DSIMPSON
252
xprt
XPRT
253
XrpMoonPepeinuHomerS
DOGECOINOLD
254
REVOMON
255
melo
MELO
256
BLPE
257
CHOMP
258
Glitter Finance
XGLI
259
NERO
260
CitaDAO
CITAKNIGHT
261
CST
262
LUXWORLD
LUXOLD
263
TSUJI
264
WagieBot
WAGIEBOT
265
Blum
BLUM
266
DLLM
267
SRX
268
Skyward Finance
SKYWARD
269
NNAI
270
ZJLT
ZJLT
271
Morphware
XMW
272
TRCLOLD
273
MOOLA
274
MITHCash
MIC
275
PYME
276
BS
277
Aquarius
AQUARIUS
278
KYOTO
279
KeeperDAO
ROOK
280
OriginTrail
TRACOLD
281
BTK
282
MDULUCKY
MDULY
283
SAVE
284
hiBEANZ
HIBEANZ
285
MOON1
286
Ribbon
RBN
287
KMONOLD
288
Nireafty
NRT
289
DUBX
290
TAL
291
Suiman
SUIMAN
292
ZeroX
ZEROX
293
DBPEPE
294
MBDOLD
295
NANA
296
YFIM
YFIM
297
FOREST
298
SPHYNX
299
MANTRA DAO
OMOLD
300
Xpool
XPO
301
VRX
302
ZZS
303
MEFLEX
MEF
304
Huobi Pool Token
HPT
305
Aurox
URUS
306
Halving Crypto Index
MX02
307
BADGE Token
BADGE
308
Alita Network
ALITA
309
Binamon
BMON
310
SKXOLD
311
AXL INU
AXL1
312
KPHA
313
PERL.eco
PERL
314
MUVA
315
Sharder
SSOLD
316
Yuan Chain New
YCC
317
Switch
ESH
318
ORION
ORI
319
DxChain Token
DX
320
FileKdex
FIK
321
CELOTESTTOKEN
322
DONOLD
323
DGMA
324
PDM
325
FileStorm
FST1
326
SIPHER
327
ECOAI
328
Nebula AI
NBAI
329
Unbound Finance
UNB
330
GenieBot
GENIE
331
MBDOLD2
332
EPEP
333
SHIB3
334
KCASH
KCASH
335
Indexed Finance
NDXOLD
336
DeFi Index
MX04
337
FAAI
338
Bitcoinbing
BING
339
ZEBI
ZEBI
340
GOLDBLOCK
GBK
341
StarCurve
XSTAR
342
DATY
343
ZES
ZES
344
BICOIN
345
Airdrop Token
AIRDROP
346
UNIPEPE
347
ContentValueNetwork
CVNT
348
ViteToken
VITE
349
FTVT
350
Jot Art
JOT
351
NEONLINK
352
AMeiToken
AMT
353
DOGSWAG
354
Hyperion
HYN
355
Essentia
ESS
356
I20
357
DAOhaus
HAUS
358
XR One
XR1
359
Pteria
PTERIA
360
UniTrade
TRADE1
361
Refereum
RFR
362
ADPB
363
Chainge
CHNG
364
Moon Dawg
MOONDAWG
365
MOGA
366
UNDEAD
367
XD
368
SQUAWKV2
369
Fantom
FTM
370
CATEDUCK
371
Blockchain Brawlers
BRWL
372
TAGAI
373
Effective
EACC
374
AARK
375
LRS
376
FROGS
377
Storepay
SPC
378
SCALE
379
PSOLD
380
Stox
STOX
381
GINOAOLD
382
EVC
383
CANA
384
SIMBA
385
CVPAD
386
MDEX
387
SMH
388
DAV NETWORK
DAV
389
PEPECHAIN
390
bDollar
BDO
391
Ftoken
FTOLD
392
FURIOLD
393
2.0
2
394
COBY
395
SPONGEOLD
396
BBS
BBS
397
BASEHEROES
398
WUKONGMUSK
399
BBBOLD
400
Bezant
BZNT
401
Eminer
EM
402
CELOTEST
403
xBTC
XBTC
404
LUCIC
405
ERAOLD
406
SKALENetwork
SKALE
407
BinaryX
BNX
408
CyberMiles
CMT
409
SNOWBALL
410
DCPTG
DCPTG
411
DHV
412
IUX
413
NFPOLD
414
LAP
415
OLYMPE
416
Defibox
BOXOLD
417
PSPP
418
WHT
WHT
419
KAN
KAN
420
SAIL
421
Polkaswap
PSWAP
422
CSUN
423
YOUR
424
LongOption
LONG
425
2KEY
2KEY
426
Voxel X Network
VXL
427
SZ
SZ
428
Locus Chain
LOCUS
429
Plumpy Dragons
LOONG
430
PalletOneToken
PTN
431
LayaOne
LAYA
432
Wibson
WIB
433
PORY
434
Nika
NIKA
435
GIV Token
GIV
436
QBAI
437
COPU
438
Bajun Network
BAJU
439
WTRTL
440
LIE
441
Moovy
MOIL
442
HUGE
443
CashPepe
CASHPEPE
444
MCH RAYS
RAYS
445
Platinum Bunny Token
PBUNNY
446
KDX
447
Monr
MONR
448
Dark Wolf
DWOLF
449
RD
450
AIPG
451
PIZZA
452
Connext
NEXT
453
OVEIT
454
LTO Network
LTO
455
MachineXchangeCoin
MXC
456
LIVR
457
dandy.dego
DANDY
458
TWO
TWO
459
Cannaland Token
CNLT
460
BlockChainStore
BCST
461
Penta Network
PNT
462
MONG2.0
MONG2
463
A2S
464
HBTC
HBTC
465
FILX
466
YEC
YEC
467
Cardstack
CARD
468
NightVerse Game
NVG
469
INTERGALACTIC
470
GXCERC20
GXCERC20
471
COSOLD
472
TSOC
TSOC
473
WTY
474
Mines of Dalarnia
DAR
475
EOS
EOS
476
LAY
477
AIPT
478
AIWOLD
479
WYZ
480
MET
481
NOIA
482
Equalizer
EQL
483
BDCC
484
MPRO
485
SCE
486
Catgirl
CATGIRL
487
Iconomi
ICN
488
XDOGE
489
ASTEROID SHIBA
ASTEROID
490
WOD
WODAI
491
MetaDerby
DBY
492
Pylon Finance
PYLON
493
BTX
494
LIMO
495
KLVOLD
496
Dogekeng
DOGEK
497
Massive Protocol
MAV1
498
CSOL
499
SENTinel
SENT
500
PTESTC02
501
THE LUMINA
TLT
502
LIVE
503
PEAQOLD
504
degen the otter
DEGENOTTER
505
XAH
506
Trillioner
TLC
507
RightMesh
RMESH
508
VOKEN
VOKEN
509
OICH
510
OriginSport
ORS
511
EMG
512
Grayscale Index
MX08
513
Morud
MORUD
514
Premia
PREMIA
515
WAWA
516
USACOIN
USACOIN
517
GAMB
GMB
518
MOOX
519
CORNI
520
Forefront
FF
521
VisionX
VNX
522
TBS
523
TIMES
524
CRESCITE
525
MEMEDOGS
526
InteractWith
INTER1
527
ORCL
528
HLN
529
NIBBLES
530
LOCK IN
LOCKIN
531
2.0PEPE
2PEPE
532
MINE
533
Pdx Token
PDX
534
CIA
535
Gamma
GAMMA
536
QKL
QKL
537
Wonderman Nation
WNDR
538
Bitcoin Classic
BTCC
539
Vitafin
LLJEFFY
540
CATPEPE
541
WARS
542
Organix
OGX
543
Polymath
POLY
544
Seele Token
SEEL
545
GLUE
546
WSMOLD
547
YOYOW
YOYOOLD
548
ZKML
549
AICOIN
550
NFUP
NFUP
551
HBSV
HBSV
552
REVOOLD
553
Jarvis
JRT
554
OZONECHAIN
555
BEBEOLD
556
ETHAX
557
ChatCoin
CHATOLD
558
Shibnobi
SHINJA
559
Unbanked
UNBNK
560
MO
561
MARIONAWFAL ON X
MARIO
562
AllianceBlock
ALBT
563
RETARDIA
564
Major Crypto Index
MX01
565
CryptoXpress
XPRESS
566
Augmate
MATE
567
YAKUB
568
SKY
569
Function X
FX
570
MPX
571
ROCKY
572
LOT
573
RVFOLD
574
Husby
HUSBY
575
HFIL
HFIL
576
AI Matrix System
AIMS
577
ZOOM
578
FFORCE IEO
WOZX
579
Bee
BEE
580
GROKCM
581
President Trump
47
582
LUMINA
583
ColorfulCat
COLORFULCAT
584
RGR
585
HETH
HETH
586
ReduX
REDUX
587
Baer Chain
BRC
588
Injex Finance
INJX
589
Game.com
GTC1
590
Pchain
PAIOLD
591
Hashgard
GARD
592
5TARS
593
DefiPulseIndex
DPI
594
PIZA
PIZA
595
Liquidity Network
LQD
596
BPAY
597
Terareum
TERA2
598
M40
599
HBTC
HBCH
600
HLTC
HLTC
601
OTX
602
World Mobile Token
WMT
603
Enumivo
ENU
604
DRAGONCOIN
605
FREEDOMOLD
606
OGBX
607
daostack
GEN
608
Artfinity
ARTFINITY
609
PRONUT
610
HyperQuant Token
HQT
611
ARTIC
ARTIC
612
Polkadot Eco Index
MX06
613
MeconCash
MCH
614
LAVITA
615
YLAY
616
Teloscoin
TELOS
617
TYTOLD
618
SWTR
619
HXTZ
HXTZ
620
SHEGEN
621
FPC
622
Seele
SEELE
623
DUAL
624
NODE
625
Lovely Inu
LOVELY
626
AMAL
627
Mango Markets
MNGO
628
Friend tech
FRIEND
629
hiSEALS
HISEALS
630
NePay
NEP
631
ARTEM
632
CHINU
633
PYP
PYP
634
Shopping
SHOP
635
WAR3
636
USDS
637
SunMaga
SUNMAGA
638
Astra Nova
RVV
639
Orion Protocol
ORN
640
MERLINAI
641
Bitdepositary
BDT1
642
PlayDapp Token
PLA
643
BLOKAID
644
Morse
MORSE
645
Blinks.gg
BGG1
646
MUA
647
NONE
SILLYCOIN
648
MarsDAO
MDAO
649
Plutus DeFi
PLT1
650
BullPerks
BLP
651
MND
652
Redbrick
BRIC
653
NEM
XEM
654
SOURCETON
655
RR
656
Robonomics
XRT
657
Blitz Labs
BLITZ
658
Disciplina
DSCP
659
DOGEFLOKI
660
DE
661
QIE
662
SaitaChain
STC
663
ORBGUY
664
Pumapay
PMA
665
SONICSUI
666
MDUS
667
WTFABCDE
668
Covalent
CQT
669
Datamine
DAM
670
REI1
671
IPOR
IPOR
672
FDC
673
WCA
674
ROADLY
ROADLY
675
Toro Inoue
TORO
676
CPI
677
HDNOLD
678
Bridge Bot
BRIDGEOLD
679
Omix
OMX
680
WazirX
WRX
681
Edoge
EDOGE
682
PEM
PEM
683
WFI
684
0xSniper
0XS
685
Coin Artist
COIN
686
HAVAH
HVH
687
DOGEMEME
688
LUC1
689
Public Chain Index
MX03
690
Eligma
ELI
691
PTESTC03
692
ERIC
693
TLW
694
METX
695
JTC
696
TDY
697
FNFSOLD
698
WAX
WAX
699
CashBet Coin
CBC
700
CORN
CORNOLD
701
SUGR
702
Identity Hub
IDHUB
703
EFOR
EFOR
704
LUBE
705
ACryptoSI
ACSI
706
Andre Cronje index
MX09
707
DGOLD
708
SANA
709
BOOOLD
710
ZKasino
ZKAS
711
BAGOLD
712
TemDAO
TEM
713
CARROT
714
Geojam Token
GEOJAM
715
O
716
PEPEWIFHAT
717
vocalchain
VOC
718
PKT
PKT
719
App Rendering Power
ARP
720
AquaGoat
AQUAGOAT
721
TENSET
10SET
722
Academy
ACAD
723
Sunduck
SUNDUCK
724
ALTR
725
Genesis Shards
GS
726
PerfBloc
PBL
727
PTESTC01
728
Atlas Token
ATLS
729
FUN1
730
PANDORA
731
WEXO
WEXO
732
NARCO
733
LOVECOIN
LOVE1
734
RIGO
735
EZSWAP
736
Avavcriptions
AVAV1
737
Consensus
SENOLD
738
Cindicator
CND
739
RIOOLD
740
MOXY
741
GPT4O
742
KERBAL
743
ITF
744
MAMA
745
BLAT
746
Spice
SFIOLD
747
Patientory
PTOY
748
MAU
749
Egretia
EGT
750
LYO
751
BVB
BVB
752
MOGGO
753
BPINKY
754
BPVC
755
Fenerbahce Token
FBOLD
756
CIX
757
DONG
758
SAP