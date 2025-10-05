MEXC Exchange / Crypto Price Prediction / Mineral Vault I Security Token (MNRL) /

Mineral Vault I Security Token (MNRL) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Mineral Vault I Security Token price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much MNRL will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of Mineral Vault I Security Token % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. -- -- -- 0.00% USD Actual Prediction Mineral Vault I Security Token Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) Mineral Vault I Security Token (MNRL) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Mineral Vault I Security Token could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.995762 in 2025. Mineral Vault I Security Token (MNRL) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Mineral Vault I Security Token could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 1.0455 in 2026. Mineral Vault I Security Token (MNRL) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of MNRL is $ 1.0978 with a 10.25% growth rate. Mineral Vault I Security Token (MNRL) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of MNRL is $ 1.1527 with a 15.76% growth rate. Mineral Vault I Security Token (MNRL) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MNRL in 2029 is $ 1.2103 along with 21.55% growth rate. Mineral Vault I Security Token (MNRL) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MNRL in 2030 is $ 1.2708 along with 27.63% growth rate. Mineral Vault I Security Token (MNRL) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of Mineral Vault I Security Token could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 2.0701. Mineral Vault I Security Token (MNRL) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of Mineral Vault I Security Token could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 3.3720. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 0.995762 0.00%

2026 $ 1.0455 5.00%

2027 $ 1.0978 10.25%

2028 $ 1.1527 15.76%

2029 $ 1.2103 21.55%

2030 $ 1.2708 27.63%

2031 $ 1.3344 34.01%

2032 $ 1.4011 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 1.4711 47.75%

2034 $ 1.5447 55.13%

2035 $ 1.6219 62.89%

2036 $ 1.7030 71.03%

2037 $ 1.7882 79.59%

2038 $ 1.8776 88.56%

2039 $ 1.9715 97.99%

2040 $ 2.0701 107.89% Show More Short Term Mineral Vault I Security Token Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth October 5, 2025(Today) $ 0.995762 0.00%

October 6, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 0.995898 0.01%

October 12, 2025(This Week) $ 0.996716 0.10%

November 4, 2025(30 Days) $ 0.999854 0.41% Mineral Vault I Security Token (MNRL) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for MNRL on October 5, 2025(Today) , is $0.995762 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Mineral Vault I Security Token (MNRL) Price Prediction Tomorrow For October 6, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for MNRL, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.995898 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Mineral Vault I Security Token (MNRL) Price Prediction This Week By October 12, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for MNRL, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.996716 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Mineral Vault I Security Token (MNRL) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for MNRL is $0.999854 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Mineral Vault I Security Token Price Statistics
Current Price ----
Price Change (24H) --
Market Cap $ 2.27M
Circulation Supply 2.28M
Volume (24H) ----
The latest MNRL price is --. It has a 24-hour change of 0.00%, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. Furthermore, MNRL has a circulating supply of 2.28M and a total market capitalization of $ 2.27M.

Mineral Vault I Security Token Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Mineral Vault I Security Token live price page, the current price of Mineral Vault I Security Token is 0.995762USD. The circulating supply of Mineral Vault I Security Token(MNRL) is 2.28M MNRL , giving it a market capitalization of $2,272,716 . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour -0.08% $ -0.000842 $ 0.996744 $ 0.991638

7 Days -0.08% $ -0.000820 $ 1.0068 $ 0.987569

30 Days -0.41% $ -0.004109 $ 1.0068 $ 0.987569 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Mineral Vault I Security Token has shown a price movement of $-0.000842 , reflecting a -0.08% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Mineral Vault I Security Token was trading at a high of $1.0068 and a low of $0.987569 . It had witnessed a price change of -0.08% . This recent trend showcases MNRL's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Mineral Vault I Security Token has experienced a -0.41% change, reflecting approximately $-0.004109 to its value. This indicates that MNRL could witness further price changes in the near future.

How Does Mineral Vault I Security Token (MNRL) Price Prediction Module Work? The Mineral Vault I Security Token Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of MNRL based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Mineral Vault I Security Token over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of MNRL, giving you a clear visualization of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Mineral Vault I Security Token. This flexibility allows you to analyze both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of MNRL. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of MNRL to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Mineral Vault I Security Token.

Why is MNRL Price Prediction Important?

MNRL Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analyzing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

