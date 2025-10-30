Kinetiq Staked HYPE (KHYPE) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Kinetiq Staked HYPE price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much KHYPE will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of Kinetiq Staked HYPE % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. -- -- -- 0.00% USD Actual Prediction Kinetiq Staked HYPE Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) Kinetiq Staked HYPE (KHYPE) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Kinetiq Staked HYPE could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 49.77 in 2025. Kinetiq Staked HYPE (KHYPE) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Kinetiq Staked HYPE could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 52.2585 in 2026. Kinetiq Staked HYPE (KHYPE) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of KHYPE is $ 54.8714 with a 10.25% growth rate. Kinetiq Staked HYPE (KHYPE) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of KHYPE is $ 57.6149 with a 15.76% growth rate. Kinetiq Staked HYPE (KHYPE) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of KHYPE in 2029 is $ 60.4957 along with 21.55% growth rate. Kinetiq Staked HYPE (KHYPE) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of KHYPE in 2030 is $ 63.5205 along with 27.63% growth rate. Kinetiq Staked HYPE (KHYPE) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of Kinetiq Staked HYPE could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 103.4682. Kinetiq Staked HYPE (KHYPE) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of Kinetiq Staked HYPE could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 168.5388. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 49.77 0.00%

2026 $ 52.2585 5.00%

2027 $ 54.8714 10.25%

2028 $ 57.6149 15.76%

2029 $ 60.4957 21.55%

2030 $ 63.5205 27.63%

2031 $ 66.6965 34.01%

2032 $ 70.0313 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 73.5329 47.75%

2034 $ 77.2096 55.13%

2035 $ 81.0700 62.89%

2036 $ 85.1235 71.03%

2037 $ 89.3797 79.59%

2038 $ 93.8487 88.56%

2039 $ 98.5411 97.99%

2040 $ 103.4682 107.89% Show More Short Term Kinetiq Staked HYPE Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth October 30, 2025(Today) $ 49.77 0.00%

October 31, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 49.7768 0.01%

November 6, 2025(This Week) $ 49.8177 0.10%

November 29, 2025(30 Days) $ 49.9745 0.41% Kinetiq Staked HYPE (KHYPE) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for KHYPE on October 30, 2025(Today) , is $49.77 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Kinetiq Staked HYPE (KHYPE) Price Prediction Tomorrow For October 31, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for KHYPE, using a 5% annual growth input, is $49.7768 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Kinetiq Staked HYPE (KHYPE) Price Prediction This Week By November 6, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for KHYPE, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $49.8177 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Kinetiq Staked HYPE (KHYPE) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for KHYPE is $49.9745 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Kinetiq Staked HYPE Price Statistics
Current Price ----
Price Change (24H) --
Market Cap $ 1.76B
Circulation Supply 35.39M
Volume (24H) ----
The latest KHYPE price is --. It has a 24-hour change of 0.00%, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. Furthermore, KHYPE has a circulating supply of 35.39M and a total market capitalization of $ 1.76B.

Kinetiq Staked HYPE Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Kinetiq Staked HYPE live price page, the current price of Kinetiq Staked HYPE is 49.77USD. The circulating supply of Kinetiq Staked HYPE(KHYPE) is 35.39M KHYPE , giving it a market capitalization of $1,763,165,416 . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour 4.42% $ 2.11 $ 50.22 $ 46.72

7 Days 27.42% $ 13.6478 $ 49.6262 $ 38.9145

30 Days 10.66% $ 5.3072 $ 49.6262 $ 38.9145 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Kinetiq Staked HYPE has shown a price movement of $2.11 , reflecting a 4.42% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Kinetiq Staked HYPE was trading at a high of $49.6262 and a low of $38.9145 . It had witnessed a price change of 27.42% . This recent trend showcases KHYPE's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Kinetiq Staked HYPE has experienced a 10.66% change, reflecting approximately $5.3072 to its value. This indicates that KHYPE could witness further price changes in the near future.

How Does Kinetiq Staked HYPE (KHYPE) Price Prediction Module Work? The Kinetiq Staked HYPE Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of KHYPE based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Kinetiq Staked HYPE over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of KHYPE, giving you a clear visualization of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Kinetiq Staked HYPE. This flexibility allows you to analyze both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of KHYPE. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of KHYPE to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Kinetiq Staked HYPE.

Why is KHYPE Price Prediction Important?

KHYPE Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analyzing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

