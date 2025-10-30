Based on your prediction, One More Game could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.000003 in 2025.

Based on your prediction, One More Game could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.000003 in 2026.

According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of 1MORE is $ 0.000003 with a 10.25% growth rate.

According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of 1MORE is $ 0.000003 with a 15.76% growth rate.

Following the price prediction module above, the target price of 1MORE in 2029 is $ 0.000004 along with 21.55% growth rate.

Following the price prediction module above, the target price of 1MORE in 2030 is $ 0.000004 along with 27.63% growth rate.

In 2040, the price of One More Game could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.000006.

In 2050, the price of One More Game could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.000011.