MEXC Staking allows you to stake and earn yield on your cryptocurrency assets.
MEXC Staking offers two types of products: Locked staking and Flexible staking.
Assets staked with Locked Staking will be locked for a certain period specified in the product summary details, and will not be able to be traded, transferred or withdrawn during that period. This is suitable for investors who wish to hold assets for the long term. Assets staked with Flexible Staking will automatically generate yield once activated, and the assets can be traded, transferred or withdrawn at any time. This allows you to get paid for holding your assets in your MEXC wallet while still enjoying flexible use and liquidity, and is suitable for investors who may need short-term liquidity of their assets.
Enjoy the most simple & secure way to earn, only with MEXC Staking.
