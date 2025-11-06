GiełdaDEX+
Kup KryptoRynkiSpotFutures500XEarnWydarzenia
Więcej
Aktualna cena SURREAL AI to 0.00003632 USD. Śledź aktualizacje cen SURREAL do USD w czasie rzeczywistym, wykresy na żywo, kapitalizację rynkową, 24-godzinny wolumen i więcej. Sprawdź trendy cenowe SURREAL łatwo w MEXC już teraz.Aktualna cena SURREAL AI to 0.00003632 USD. Śledź aktualizacje cen SURREAL do USD w czasie rzeczywistym, wykresy na żywo, kapitalizację rynkową, 24-godzinny wolumen i więcej. Sprawdź trendy cenowe SURREAL łatwo w MEXC już teraz.

Więcej informacji o SURREAL

Informacje o cenie SURREAL

Czym jest SURREAL

Oficjalna strona internetowa SURREAL

Tokenomika SURREAL

Prognoza cen SURREAL

Earn

Airdrop+

Aktualności

Blog

Learn

Logo SURREAL AI

Cena SURREAL AI (SURREAL)

Nienotowany

Aktualna cena 1 SURREAL do USD:

--
----
-28.30%1D
mexc
Dane tokenów pochodzą od stron trzecich. MEXC działa wyłącznie jako agregator informacji. Poznaj inne tokeny notowane na rynku spot MEXC!
USD
SURREAL AI (SURREAL) Wykres Ceny na Żywo
Ostatnia aktualizacja strony: 2025-11-06 16:33:54 (UTC+8)

Informacje o cenie SURREAL AI (SURREAL) (USD)

24-godzinny zakres zmian cen:
$ 0.00003591
$ 0.00003591$ 0.00003591
Minimum 24h
$ 0.00005071
$ 0.00005071$ 0.00005071
Maksimum 24h

$ 0.00003591
$ 0.00003591$ 0.00003591

$ 0.00005071
$ 0.00005071$ 0.00005071

$ 0.00041113
$ 0.00041113$ 0.00041113

$ 0.00001034
$ 0.00001034$ 0.00001034

-0.35%

-28.37%

+78.86%

+78.86%

Aktualna cena SURREAL AI (SURREAL) wynosi $0.00003632. W ciągu ostatnich 24 godzin kurs SURREAL wahał się między $ 0.00003591 a $ 0.00005071, co wskazuje na aktywną zmienność rynku. Najwyższy kurs SURREAL w historii to $ 0.00041113, a najniższy to $ 0.00001034.

Pod względem krótkoterminowych wyniki SURREAL zmieniły się o -0.35% w ciągu ostatniej godziny, o -28.37% w ciągu 24 godzin i o +78.86% w ciągu ostatnich 7 dni. Daje to szybki przegląd najnowszych trendów cenowych i dynamiki rynkowej na MEXC.

Informacje rynkowe o SURREAL AI (SURREAL)

$ 36.32K
$ 36.32K$ 36.32K

--
----

$ 36.32K
$ 36.32K$ 36.32K

999.95M
999.95M 999.95M

999,947,317.781994
999,947,317.781994 999,947,317.781994

Obecna kapitalizacja rynkowa SURREAL AI wynosi $ 36.32K, przy -- 24-godzinnego wolumenu obrotu. Podaż SURREAL w obiegu wynosi 999.95M, przy całkowitej podaży 999947317.781994. Jego całkowicie rozwodniona wycena (FDV) wynosi $ 36.32K.

Historia ceny SURREAL AI (SURREAL) – USD

W ciągu dzisiejszego dnia zmiana ceny SURREAL AI do USD wyniosła $ 0.
W ciągu ostatnich 30 dni zmiana ceny SURREAL AI do USD wyniosła $ -0.0000235496.
W ciągu ostatnich 60 dni zmiana ceny SURREAL AI do USD wyniosła $ 0.
W ciągu ostatnich 90 dni zmiana ceny SURREAL AI do USD wyniosła $ 0.

OkresZmień (USD)Zmień (%)
Dzisiaj$ 0-28.37%
30 Dni$ -0.0000235496-64.83%
60 dni$ 0--
90 dni$ 0--

Co to jest SURREAL AI (SURREAL)

This project is a memecoin centered around the creation, distribution, and promotion of “AI brain rot” style memes, heavily inspired by chaotic, fast-paced, and surreal content found on platforms like TikTok. Our goal is to embrace and amplify a new wave of internet humor by leveraging artificial intelligence to generate memes that capture the absurdity, randomness, and cultural relevance of viral TikTok trends. This type of content is characterized by overstimulating visuals, distorted audio, and nonsensical humor — a format that has become a defining feature of modern meme culture, especially among younger audiences such as Gen Z.

The memecoin serves as both a digital asset and a cultural vehicle, aiming to unite communities who thrive on irony, satire, and experimental internet art. It brings together blockchain technology, AI content generation, and social media virality into one ecosystem where users can create, share, and engage with content while being rewarded through token incentives. Users will be able to participate in meme contests, collaborate on AI-generated meme formats, and vote on the best brain rot creations — all within a decentralized and gamified environment.

By aligning a memecoin with this evolving content style, the project taps into a fast-growing digital subculture that values creativity, speed, and irreverence over traditional content formats. The token itself becomes a symbol of participation in this movement — not just a speculative asset, but a tool for interaction and expression within the meme economy. Through strategic partnerships with AI developers, meme creators, and TikTok influencers, the project will constantly evolve alongside internet trends, ensuring the content remains fresh, engaging, and virally potent.

Additionally, the project aims to create open-source AI tools that allow anyone to generate brain rot-style memes without prior editing or design experience, further democratizing meme creation. This empowers everyday users to join the creative process and amplifies the reach and relatability of the content. As more users participate, the memecoin gains utility, visibility, and value, reinforcing the community-led nature of the ecosystem.

In short, this project is where blockchain meets brain rot — a high-energy, AI-driven, community-powered memecoin designed for the internet’s most chaotic minds.This project is a memecoin centered around the creation, distribution, and promotion of “AI brain rot” style memes, heavily inspired by chaotic, fast-paced, and surreal content found on platforms like TikTok. Our goal is to embrace and amplify a new wave of internet humor by leveraging artificial intelligence to generate memes that capture the absurdity, randomness, and cultural relevance of viral TikTok trends. This type of content is characterized by overstimulating visuals, distorted audio, and nonsensical humor — a format that has become a defining feature of modern meme culture, especially among younger audiences such as Gen Z.

The memecoin serves as both a digital asset and a cultural vehicle, aiming to unite communities who thrive on irony, satire, and experimental internet art. It brings together blockchain technology, AI content generation, and social media virality into one ecosystem where users can create, share, and engage with content while being rewarded through token incentives. Users will be able to participate in meme contests, collaborate on AI-generated meme formats, and vote on the best brain rot creations — all within a decentralized and gamified environment.

By aligning a memecoin with this evolving content style, the project taps into a fast-growing digital subculture that values creativity, speed, and irreverence over traditional content formats. The token itself becomes a symbol of participation in this movement — not just a speculative asset, but a tool for interaction and expression within the meme economy. Through strategic partnerships with AI developers, meme creators, and TikTok influencers, the project will constantly evolve alongside internet trends, ensuring the content remains fresh, engaging, and virally potent.

Additionally, the project aims to create open-source AI tools that allow anyone to generate brain rot-style memes without prior editing or design experience, further democratizing meme creation. This empowers everyday users to join the creative process and amplifies the reach and relatability of the content. As more users participate, the memecoin gains utility, visibility, and value, reinforcing the community-led nature of the ecosystem.

In short, this project is where blockchain meets brain rot — a high-energy, AI-driven, community-powered memecoin designed for the internet’s most chaotic minds.

MEXC jest wiodącą giełdą kryptowalut, której ufa ponad 10 milionów użytkowników na całym świecie. Jest znana jako giełda z najszerszym wyborem tokenów, najszybszymi notowaniami i najniższymi opłatami handlowymi na rynku. Dołącz do MEXC już teraz, aby doświadczyć płynności na najwyższym poziomie i najbardziej konkurencyjnych opłat na rynku!

Zasoby dla SURREAL AI (SURREAL)

Oficjalna strona internetowa

Prognoza ceny SURREAL AI (w USD)

Jaka będzie wartość SURREAL AI (SURREAL) w USD jutro, za tydzień lub za miesiąc? Ile mogą być warte twoje aktywa w SURREAL AI (SURREAL) w 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 roku — a nawet za 10 czy 20 lat? Skorzystaj z naszego narzędzia do przewidywania cen, aby poznać prognozy krótko- i długoterminowe dla SURREAL AI.

Sprawdź teraz prognozę ceny SURREAL AI!

SURREAL na lokalne waluty

Tokenomika SURREAL AI (SURREAL)

Zrozumienie tokenomiki SURREAL AI (SURREAL) może zapewnić głębszy wgląd w długoterminową wartość i potencjał wzrostu. Od sposobu dystrybucji tokenów po zarządzanie podażą – tokenomika odsłania podstawową strukturę ekonomii projektu. Poznaj szczegółową tokenomikę tokena SURREALjuż teraz!

Inne pytania: Inne pytania dotyczące SURREAL AI (SURREAL)

Jaka jest dziś wartość SURREAL AI (SURREAL)?
Aktualna cena SURREAL w USD wynosi 0.00003632USD, jest aktualizowana w na bieżąco z najnowszymi danymi rynkowymi.
Jaka jest aktualna cena SURREAL do USD?
Aktualna cena SURREAL w USD wynosi $ 0.00003632. Sprawdź Konwerter MEXC, aby poznać dokładną konwersję tokenów.
Jaka jest kapitalizacja rynkowa SURREAL AI?
Kapitalizacja rynkowa dla SURREAL wynosi $ 36.32K USD. Kapitalizacja rynkowa = aktualna cena × podaż w obiegu. Wskazuje całkowitą wartość rynkową tokena i jego pozycję w rankingu.
Jaka jest podaż SURREAL w obiegu?
W obiegu SURREAL znajduje się 999.95M USD.
Jaka była najwyższa cena w historii (ATH) SURREAL?
SURREAL osiąga ATH w wysokości 0.00041113 USD.
Jaka była najniższa cena w historii (ATL) dla SURREAL?
SURREAL zaliczył cenę ATL w wysokości 0.00001034 USD.
Jaki jest wolumen obrotu SURREAL?
Aktualny wolumen obrotu w ciągu 24 godzin dla SURREAL wynosi -- USD.
Czy w tym roku SURREAL pójdzie wyżej?
SURREAL może wzrosnąć w tym roku w zależności od warunków rynkowych i rozwoju projektów. Sprawdź prognozę ceny SURREAL, aby uzyskać bardziej szczegółową analizę.
Ostatnia aktualizacja strony: 2025-11-06 16:33:54 (UTC+8)

Ważne aktualizacje branżowe SURREAL AI (SURREAL)

Czas (UTC+8)TypInformacja
11-05 17:18:00Aktualności branżowe
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
11-05 10:42:00Dane on-chain
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
11-04 17:22:15Aktualności branżowe
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
11-04 15:40:43Aktualności branżowe
Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h
11-04 13:21:37Aktualności branżowe
Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated
11-04 05:28:00Aktualności branżowe
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million

Zastrzeżenie

Ceny kryptowalut podlegają wysokiemu ryzyku rynkowemu i zmienności cenowej. Inwestuj w projekty i produkty, które znasz i których ryzyko rozumiesz. Przed dokonaniem jakiejkolwiek inwestycji dokładnie rozważ swoje doświadczenie inwestycyjne, sytuację finansową, cele inwestycyjne i tolerancję na ryzyko oraz skonsultuj się z niezależnym doradcą finansowym. Tego materiału nie należy traktować jako porady finansowej. Wyniki osiągane w przeszłości nie stanowią wiarygodnego wskaźnika przyszłych wyników. Wartość Twojej inwestycji może zarówno spadać, jak i rosnąć, a odzyskanie zainwestowanej kwoty nie jest gwarantowane. Ponosisz wyłączną odpowiedzialność za swoje decyzje inwestycyjne. MEXC nie ponosi odpowiedzialności za jakiekolwiek straty, które możesz ponieść. Aby uzyskać więcej informacji, zapoznaj się z naszym Regulaminem i Ostrzeżeniem o ryzyku. Zwróć również uwagę, że dane dotyczące wspomnianej kryptowaluty prezentowane tutaj (takie jak jej aktualna cena na żywo) opierają się na źródłach zewnętrznych. Są one przedstawiane „tak jak są” i wyłącznie w celach informacyjnych, bez jakichkolwiek gwarancji czy zapewnień. Linki prowadzące do witryn zewnętrznych również nie podlegają kontroli MEXC. MEXC nie ponosi odpowiedzialności za wiarygodność i dokładność takich witryn stron trzecich oraz ich zawartości.

POPULARNE

Aktualnie popularne kryptowaluty, które zyskują znaczną uwagę na rynku

Logo Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,233.99
$103,233.99$103,233.99

-0.47%

Logo Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH

$3,384.46
$3,384.46$3,384.46

-0.41%

Logo Solana

Solana

SOL

$159.21
$159.21$159.21

-0.81%

Logo USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

$1.0001
$1.0001$1.0001

+0.01%

Logo UCN

UCN

UCN

$1,477.73
$1,477.73$1,477.73

+0.11%

Największe wolumeny

Kryptowaluty o najwyższym wolumenie obrotu

Logo Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,233.99
$103,233.99$103,233.99

-0.47%

Logo Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH

$3,384.46
$3,384.46$3,384.46

-0.41%

Logo XRP

XRP

XRP

$2.3239
$2.3239$2.3239

+2.08%

Logo Solana

Solana

SOL

$159.21
$159.21$159.21

-0.81%

Logo Aster

Aster

ASTER

$1.0662
$1.0662$1.0662

-1.75%

Nowo dodane

Ostatnio notowane kryptowaluty, które są dostępne do handlu

Logo UnifAI

UnifAI

UAI

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Logo Folks Finance

Folks Finance

FOLKS

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Logo SN64

SN64

SN64

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Logo Neuralinker

Neuralinker

NEURALINKER

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Logo SN51

SN51

SN51

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Największe wzrosty

Dzisiejsze największe wzrosty kryptowalut

Logo Arbit

Arbit

ARBT

$0.039150
$0.039150$0.039150

+3,815.00%

Logo Jump Tom

Jump Tom

JUMP

$0.0000000780
$0.0000000780$0.0000000780

+416.55%

Logo Intuition

Intuition

TRUST

$0.2155
$0.2155$0.2155

+331.00%

Logo DramaBits

DramaBits

DRAMA

$0.000005979
$0.000005979$0.000005979

+216.68%

Logo Fortune Room

Fortune Room

NEWFRT

$0.000000000000000000000001900
$0.000000000000000000000001900$0.000000000000000000000001900

+104.74%