Cena SURREAL AI (SURREAL)
-0.35%
-28.37%
+78.86%
+78.86%
Aktualna cena SURREAL AI (SURREAL) wynosi $0.00003632. W ciągu ostatnich 24 godzin kurs SURREAL wahał się między $ 0.00003591 a $ 0.00005071, co wskazuje na aktywną zmienność rynku. Najwyższy kurs SURREAL w historii to $ 0.00041113, a najniższy to $ 0.00001034.
Pod względem krótkoterminowych wyniki SURREAL zmieniły się o -0.35% w ciągu ostatniej godziny, o -28.37% w ciągu 24 godzin i o +78.86% w ciągu ostatnich 7 dni. Daje to szybki przegląd najnowszych trendów cenowych i dynamiki rynkowej na MEXC.
Obecna kapitalizacja rynkowa SURREAL AI wynosi $ 36.32K, przy -- 24-godzinnego wolumenu obrotu. Podaż SURREAL w obiegu wynosi 999.95M, przy całkowitej podaży 999947317.781994. Jego całkowicie rozwodniona wycena (FDV) wynosi $ 36.32K.
W ciągu dzisiejszego dnia zmiana ceny SURREAL AI do USD wyniosła $ 0.
W ciągu ostatnich 30 dni zmiana ceny SURREAL AI do USD wyniosła $ -0.0000235496.
W ciągu ostatnich 60 dni zmiana ceny SURREAL AI do USD wyniosła $ 0.
W ciągu ostatnich 90 dni zmiana ceny SURREAL AI do USD wyniosła $ 0.
|Okres
|Zmień (USD)
|Zmień (%)
|Dzisiaj
|$ 0
|-28.37%
|30 Dni
|$ -0.0000235496
|-64.83%
|60 dni
|$ 0
|--
|90 dni
|$ 0
|--
This project is a memecoin centered around the creation, distribution, and promotion of “AI brain rot” style memes, heavily inspired by chaotic, fast-paced, and surreal content found on platforms like TikTok. Our goal is to embrace and amplify a new wave of internet humor by leveraging artificial intelligence to generate memes that capture the absurdity, randomness, and cultural relevance of viral TikTok trends. This type of content is characterized by overstimulating visuals, distorted audio, and nonsensical humor — a format that has become a defining feature of modern meme culture, especially among younger audiences such as Gen Z.
The memecoin serves as both a digital asset and a cultural vehicle, aiming to unite communities who thrive on irony, satire, and experimental internet art. It brings together blockchain technology, AI content generation, and social media virality into one ecosystem where users can create, share, and engage with content while being rewarded through token incentives. Users will be able to participate in meme contests, collaborate on AI-generated meme formats, and vote on the best brain rot creations — all within a decentralized and gamified environment.
By aligning a memecoin with this evolving content style, the project taps into a fast-growing digital subculture that values creativity, speed, and irreverence over traditional content formats. The token itself becomes a symbol of participation in this movement — not just a speculative asset, but a tool for interaction and expression within the meme economy. Through strategic partnerships with AI developers, meme creators, and TikTok influencers, the project will constantly evolve alongside internet trends, ensuring the content remains fresh, engaging, and virally potent.
Additionally, the project aims to create open-source AI tools that allow anyone to generate brain rot-style memes without prior editing or design experience, further democratizing meme creation. This empowers everyday users to join the creative process and amplifies the reach and relatability of the content. As more users participate, the memecoin gains utility, visibility, and value, reinforcing the community-led nature of the ecosystem.
MEXC jest wiodącą giełdą kryptowalut, której ufa ponad 10 milionów użytkowników na całym świecie.
|Czas (UTC+8)
|Typ
|Informacja
|11-05 17:18:00
|Aktualności branżowe
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
|11-05 10:42:00
|Dane on-chain
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
|11-04 17:22:15
|Aktualności branżowe
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
|11-04 15:40:43
|Aktualności branżowe
Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h
|11-04 13:21:37
|Aktualności branżowe
Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated
|11-04 05:28:00
|Aktualności branżowe
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million
