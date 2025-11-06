Co to jest Quantum Swap (QSWAP)
What is the project about?
Quantum Network is a blockchain platform designed to enhance the scalability, efficiency, and interoperability of digital transactions across multiple blockchain ecosystems. At its core, Quantum Network aims to address some of the fundamental challenges facing the blockchain industry today, including high transaction fees, slow transaction speeds, and the complexities of interacting across different blockchain platforms.
What makes your project unique?
1. AI-Driven Transaction Cost Optimization
Quantum Network uses artificial intelligence to dynamically adjust transaction costs. This AI system analyzes network congestion and user behavior patterns to optimize fees in real-time. By leveraging AI, Quantum ensures that transaction costs are kept at a minimum while maintaining fast processing times, which is crucial for user satisfaction and network scalability.
2. Solana Integration for Cross-Chain Swaps
Quantum Network includes integration with Solana, one of the fastest blockchains, known for its high throughput and low transaction costs. This integration allows users of Quantum Network to perform cross-chain swaps using Solana’s blockchain, which significantly enhances the speed and reduces the cost of transactions, especially for users looking to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) and services outside the Ethereum ecosystem.
3. Layer 2 Solutions
Quantum Network implements advanced Layer 2 solutions to address the common scalability issues associated with many blockchains. By processing transactions off the main chain (Layer 1), Quantum Network ensures faster transaction speeds and lower fees, significantly improving throughput without compromising on security.
History of your project.
Fairly new launch, has only been out 104 days, and has amassed over $100k volume on both DEX and CEX
What’s next for your project?
Layer 2 Blockchain testnet release (under development)
What can your token be used for?
1. Transaction Fees
Tokens can be used to pay for transaction fees on the network. This includes fees for token swaps, smart contract executions, and other on-chain activities. Using the native token for fee payments incentivizes holding and using the token, as it is often required to interact with the platform.
2. Governance
Token holders can participate in the governance of the network, which includes voting on proposals for upgrades or changes to the system. This democratic approach allows token holders to influence the direction of the network's development, policy changes, and feature implementations.
3. Staking
Tokens can be staked by users to participate in the network's security and consensus mechanisms. Staking typically involves locking up a certain amount of tokens to support network operations, such as validating transactions or creating new blocks if the network uses a Proof of Stake (PoS) or similar consensus model. Stakers often receive rewards in the form of additional tokens.
4. Liquidity Provision
Tokens can be used to provide liquidity in decentralized exchanges (DEXs) or liquidity pools within the Quantum Network ecosystem. Liquidity providers often benefit from earning a portion of the transaction fees generated from the trading activity involving their provided liquidity.
5. Incentive Mechanisms
Tokens can be used to incentivize various behaviors within the ecosystem, such as rewarding users for adding content, participating in certain network activities, or promoting the network. These incentives help build a more active and engaged community.
6. Reward Distribution
In the context of Quantum Network's usage fees structure, tokens might be redistributed to holders as part of a reward system, where holders receive a percentage of the transaction fees or other earnings generated by the platform. This can include buyback and burn mechanisms to reduce supply and potentially increase token value, or direct distributions that reward long-term holders and users.
7. Access to Services
Tokens might grant holders access to premium features or services within the Quantum Network ecosystem, such as advanced trading capabilities, early access to new tools, or enhanced data services.
8. Interoperability and Cross-Chain Functionality
In a network designed for cross-chain interoperability, the native token can play a crucial role in facilitating and simplifying transactions across different blockchains, acting as a bridge or intermediary for value transfer.
What is the project about?
Quantum Network is a blockchain platform designed to enhance the scalability, efficiency, and interoperability of digital transactions across multiple blockchain ecosystems. At its core, Quantum Network aims to address some of the fundamental challenges facing the blockchain industry today, including high transaction fees, slow transaction speeds, and the complexities of interacting across different blockchain platforms.
What makes your project unique?
- AI-Driven Transaction Cost Optimization
Quantum Network uses artificial intelligence to dynamically adjust transaction costs. This AI system analyzes network congestion and user behavior patterns to optimize fees in real-time. By leveraging AI, Quantum ensures that transaction costs are kept at a minimum while maintaining fast processing times, which is crucial for user satisfaction and network scalability.
- Solana Integration for Cross-Chain Swaps
Quantum Network includes integration with Solana, one of the fastest blockchains, known for its high throughput and low transaction costs. This integration allows users of Quantum Network to perform cross-chain swaps using Solana’s blockchain, which significantly enhances the speed and reduces the cost of transactions, especially for users looking to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) and services outside the Ethereum ecosystem.
- Layer 2 Solutions
Quantum Network implements advanced Layer 2 solutions to address the common scalability issues associated with many blockchains. By processing transactions off the main chain (Layer 1), Quantum Network ensures faster transaction speeds and lower fees, significantly improving throughput without compromising on security.
History of your project.
Fairly new launch, has only been out 104 days, and has amassed over $100k volume on both DEX and CEX
What’s next for your project?
Layer 2 Blockchain testnet release (under development)
What can your token be used for?
- Transaction Fees
Tokens can be used to pay for transaction fees on the network. This includes fees for token swaps, smart contract executions, and other on-chain activities. Using the native token for fee payments incentivizes holding and using the token, as it is often required to interact with the platform.
- Governance
Token holders can participate in the governance of the network, which includes voting on proposals for upgrades or changes to the system. This democratic approach allows token holders to influence the direction of the network's development, policy changes, and feature implementations.
- Staking
Tokens can be staked by users to participate in the network's security and consensus mechanisms. Staking typically involves locking up a certain amount of tokens to support network operations, such as validating transactions or creating new blocks if the network uses a Proof of Stake (PoS) or similar consensus model. Stakers often receive rewards in the form of additional tokens.
- Liquidity Provision
Tokens can be used to provide liquidity in decentralized exchanges (DEXs) or liquidity pools within the Quantum Network ecosystem. Liquidity providers often benefit from earning a portion of the transaction fees generated from the trading activity involving their provided liquidity.
- Incentive Mechanisms
Tokens can be used to incentivize various behaviors within the ecosystem, such as rewarding users for adding content, participating in certain network activities, or promoting the network. These incentives help build a more active and engaged community.
- Reward Distribution
In the context of Quantum Network's usage fees structure, tokens might be redistributed to holders as part of a reward system, where holders receive a percentage of the transaction fees or other earnings generated by the platform. This can include buyback and burn mechanisms to reduce supply and potentially increase token value, or direct distributions that reward long-term holders and users.
- Access to Services
Tokens might grant holders access to premium features or services within the Quantum Network ecosystem, such as advanced trading capabilities, early access to new tools, or enhanced data services.
- Interoperability and Cross-Chain Functionality
In a network designed for cross-chain interoperability, the native token can play a crucial role in facilitating and simplifying transactions across different blockchains, acting as a bridge or intermediary for value transfer.
MEXC jest wiodącą giełdą kryptowalut, której ufa ponad 10 milionów użytkowników na całym świecie. Jest znana jako giełda z najszerszym wyborem tokenów, najszybszymi notowaniami i najniższymi opłatami handlowymi na rynku. Dołącz do MEXC już teraz, aby doświadczyć płynności na najwyższym poziomie i najbardziej konkurencyjnych opłat na rynku!
Zasoby dla Quantum Swap (QSWAP)
Prognoza ceny Quantum Swap (w USD)
Jaka będzie wartość Quantum Swap (QSWAP) w USD jutro, za tydzień lub za miesiąc? Ile mogą być warte twoje aktywa w Quantum Swap (QSWAP) w 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 roku — a nawet za 10 czy 20 lat? Skorzystaj z naszego narzędzia do przewidywania cen, aby poznać prognozy krótko- i długoterminowe dla Quantum Swap.
Sprawdź teraz prognozę ceny Quantum Swap!
QSWAP na lokalne waluty
Tokenomika Quantum Swap (QSWAP)
Zrozumienie tokenomiki Quantum Swap (QSWAP) może zapewnić głębszy wgląd w długoterminową wartość i potencjał wzrostu. Od sposobu dystrybucji tokenów po zarządzanie podażą – tokenomika odsłania podstawową strukturę ekonomii projektu. Poznaj szczegółową tokenomikę tokena QSWAPjuż teraz!
Inne pytania: Inne pytania dotyczące Quantum Swap (QSWAP)
Aktualna cena QSWAP w USD wynosi 0USD, jest aktualizowana w na bieżąco z najnowszymi danymi rynkowymi.
Aktualna cena QSWAP w USD wynosi $ 0
. Sprawdź Konwerter MEXC
, aby poznać dokładną konwersję tokenów.
Kapitalizacja rynkowa dla QSWAP wynosi $ 38.32K USD. Kapitalizacja rynkowa = aktualna cena × podaż w obiegu. Wskazuje całkowitą wartość rynkową tokena i jego pozycję w rankingu.
W obiegu QSWAP znajduje się 10.00B USD.
QSWAP osiąga ATH w wysokości 0.00108259 USD.
QSWAP zaliczył cenę ATL w wysokości 0 USD.
Aktualny wolumen obrotu w ciągu 24 godzin dla QSWAP wynosi -- USD.
QSWAP może wzrosnąć w tym roku w zależności od warunków rynkowych i rozwoju projektów. Sprawdź prognozę ceny QSWAP
, aby uzyskać bardziej szczegółową analizę.
Ostatnia aktualizacja strony: 2025-11-06 12:06:30 (UTC+8)
Ważne aktualizacje branżowe Quantum Swap (QSWAP)
|Czas (UTC+8)
|Typ
|Informacja
|11-05 17:18:00
|Aktualności branżowe
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
|11-05 10:42:00
|Dane on-chain
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
|11-04 17:22:15
|Aktualności branżowe
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
|11-04 15:40:43
|Aktualności branżowe
Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h
|11-04 13:21:37
|Aktualności branżowe
Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated
|11-04 05:28:00
|Aktualności branżowe
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million
Zastrzeżenie
Ceny kryptowalut podlegają wysokiemu ryzyku rynkowemu i zmienności cenowej. Inwestuj w projekty i produkty, które znasz i których ryzyko rozumiesz. Przed dokonaniem jakiejkolwiek inwestycji dokładnie rozważ swoje doświadczenie inwestycyjne, sytuację finansową, cele inwestycyjne i tolerancję na ryzyko oraz skonsultuj się z niezależnym doradcą finansowym. Tego materiału nie należy traktować jako porady finansowej. Wyniki osiągane w przeszłości nie stanowią wiarygodnego wskaźnika przyszłych wyników. Wartość Twojej inwestycji może zarówno spadać, jak i rosnąć, a odzyskanie zainwestowanej kwoty nie jest gwarantowane. Ponosisz wyłączną odpowiedzialność za swoje decyzje inwestycyjne. MEXC nie ponosi odpowiedzialności za jakiekolwiek straty, które możesz ponieść. Aby uzyskać więcej informacji, zapoznaj się z naszym Regulaminem i Ostrzeżeniem o ryzyku.
Zwróć również uwagę, że dane dotyczące wspomnianej kryptowaluty prezentowane tutaj (takie jak jej aktualna cena na żywo) opierają się na źródłach zewnętrznych. Są one przedstawiane „tak jak są” i wyłącznie w celach informacyjnych, bez jakichkolwiek gwarancji czy zapewnień. Linki prowadzące do witryn zewnętrznych również nie podlegają kontroli MEXC. MEXC nie ponosi odpowiedzialności za wiarygodność i dokładność takich witryn stron trzecich oraz ich zawartości.