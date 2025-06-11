Cena KEI Finance (KEI)
Bieżąca cena KEI Finance (KEI) z dzisiaj wynosi 0.01398908 USD. Ma obecnie kapitalizację rynkową $ 0.00 USD. Cena KEI do USD jest aktualizowana w czasie rzeczywistym.
Kluczowe wyniki rynkowe KEI Finance:
- 24-godzinny wolumen obrotu wynosi -- USD
- Zmiana cenowa KEI Finance w ciągu dnia wynosi +3.79%
- Podaż w obiegu 0.00 USD
Uzyskaj aktualizacje cen w czasie rzeczywistym dla KEI do USD na MEXC. Bądź na bieżąco z najnowszymi danymi i analizą rynku. To jest niezbędne do podejmowania mądrych decyzji handlowych na szybko zmieniającym się rynku kryptowalut. MEXC to Twoja platforma do uzyskiwania dokładnych informacji cenowych dla KEI.
W ciągu dzisiejszego dnia zmiana ceny KEI Finance do USD wyniosła $ +0.00051055.
W ciągu ostatnich 30 dni zmiana ceny KEI Finance do USD wyniosła $ +0.0013050972.
W ciągu ostatnich 60 dni zmiana ceny KEI Finance do USD wyniosła $ +0.0094342747.
W ciągu ostatnich 90 dni zmiana ceny KEI Finance do USD wyniosła $ 0.
|Okres
|Zmień (USD)
|Zmień (%)
|Dzisiaj
|$ +0.00051055
|+3.79%
|30 Dni
|$ +0.0013050972
|+9.33%
|60 dni
|$ +0.0094342747
|+67.44%
|90 dni
|$ 0
|--
Odkryj najnowszą analizę cen KEI Finance: Minimum i maksimum 24h, ATH i codzienne zmiany:
0.00%
+3.79%
+7.71%
Zanurz się w statystyki rynku: kapitalizacja rynkowa, wolumen 24h i podaż:
### What is Kei Finance? Kei Finance is a DeFi protocol, built on the principles of decentralisation, transparency, and innovation. Its primary focus is to provide advanced technology and services to the DeFi ecosystem, ensuring a seamless user experience, and unlocking the full potential of decentralised finance. ### What makes your Kei Finance unique? Kei Finance has many unique features built inside the protocol. One such feature is the concept of a "Minimum Total Supply," which ensures that the protocol only mints the exact amount of tokens required to launch. This approach allows the protocol to manage supply in a way that promotes stable growth over time. Additionally, Kei Finance boasts a treasury-backed floor price, which ensures that if the token price ever falls below a certain point, the treasury will automatically buy tokens back to maintain the price above a certain threshold. Kei Finance also offers a distinctive reward distribution mechanism that powers the growth of the protocol. This process sends rewards to different parts of the protocol, such as stakers, administrators and affiliates. It also uses these rewards for debt repayment, to increase liquidity and raise the floor price. Furthermore, Kei Finance has an inbuilt affiliate system, allowing anyone to earn rewards on the blockchain simply by bringing customers to the platform. In terms of staking, Kei Finance offers a range of unique features. The first is staking NFTs, which provide real-time statistics on stake progress and can be traded on opensea and transferred freely. The second is the ability to combine auto-compounding and reward multiplier mechanisms, providing users with an easy way to maximize their returns on their staked assets. ### History of Kei Finance. Kei Finance has been in development since the beginning of 2022, during which time the contracts have undergone a comprehensive testing and simulation process to ensure the protocol delivers on its promises. The team behind Kei Finance recognized the limitations of traditional DeFi applications and services, and created a platform that aims to lead the charge in smart contract and blockchain technology. They achieve this through the innovative architecture and design of the system itself, which addresses the pain points that users face when interacting with other DeFi protocols. By creating a new standard in DeFi, Kei Finance is setting itself up for success as a platform that prioritizes innovation, reliability, and user experience. ### What’s next for Kei Finance? Kei Finance has an exciting roadmap ahead, with plans to roll out a range of cutting-edge technologies that will seamlessly integrate into its existing protocol and reward distribution mechanisms. Among these plans are the creation of decentralized borrowing and lending services, as well as automated asset management systems that provide users with greater control and flexibility. In addition, Kei Finance is exploring secure payment transfer systems, which will further enhance the user experience and make it even easier to pay for services on the blockchain. ### What can KEI be used for? The KEI token serves as the backbone of the protocol and its various services. All distribution mechanisms within the protocol run on the power of the KEI token, and this will continue to be the case for future services. Additionally, the KEI token can be staked within the protocol to create sKEI tokens, which grant the ability to participate in governance proposals through voting. In short, the KEI token has a dual purpose, powering the protocol and enabling community participation in its development.
Ceny kryptowalut podlegają wysokiemu ryzyku rynkowemu i zmienności cenowej. Inwestuj w projekty i produkty, które znasz i których ryzyko rozumiesz. Przed dokonaniem jakiejkolwiek inwestycji dokładnie rozważ swoje doświadczenie inwestycyjne, sytuację finansową, cele inwestycyjne i tolerancję na ryzyko oraz skonsultuj się z niezależnym doradcą finansowym. Tego materiału nie należy traktować jako porady finansowej. Wyniki osiągane w przeszłości nie stanowią wiarygodnego wskaźnika przyszłych wyników.
|1 KEI do VND
₫368.1226402
|1 KEI do AUD
A$0.0214032924
|1 KEI do GBP
￡0.0103519192
|1 KEI do EUR
€0.0121704996
|1 KEI do USD
$0.01398908
|1 KEI do MYR
RM0.0591738084
|1 KEI do TRY
₺0.5479522636
|1 KEI do JPY
¥2.0288362724
|1 KEI do RUB
₽1.0977231076
|1 KEI do INR
₹1.1970455756
|1 KEI do IDR
Rp225.6302909924
|1 KEI do KRW
₩19.1630811288
|1 KEI do PHP
₱0.7817097904
|1 KEI do EGP
￡E.0.6927392416
|1 KEI do BRL
R$0.0779191756
|1 KEI do CAD
C$0.0190251488
|1 KEI do BDT
৳1.7086262312
|1 KEI do NGN
₦21.6548160584
|1 KEI do UAH
₴0.5806867108
|1 KEI do VES
Bs1.37092984
|1 KEI do PKR
Rs3.9460396864
|1 KEI do KZT
₸7.1046340596
|1 KEI do THB
฿0.4570232436
|1 KEI do TWD
NT$0.4181336012
|1 KEI do AED
د.إ0.0513399236
|1 KEI do CHF
Fr0.0114710456
|1 KEI do HKD
HK$0.1096743872
|1 KEI do MAD
.د.م0.128000082
|1 KEI do MXN
$0.2666318648