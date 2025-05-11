Cena BitKan (KAN)
Bieżąca cena BitKan (KAN) z dzisiaj wynosi 0 USD. Ma obecnie kapitalizację rynkową $ 4.30M USD. Cena KAN do USD jest aktualizowana w czasie rzeczywistym.
Kluczowe wyniki rynkowe BitKan:
- 24-godzinny wolumen obrotu wynosi -- USD
- Zmiana cenowa BitKan w ciągu dnia wynosi +0.11%
- Podaż w obiegu 5.45B USD
Uzyskaj aktualizacje cen w czasie rzeczywistym dla KAN do USD na MEXC. Bądź na bieżąco z najnowszymi danymi i analizą rynku. To jest niezbędne do podejmowania mądrych decyzji handlowych na szybko zmieniającym się rynku kryptowalut. MEXC to Twoja platforma do uzyskiwania dokładnych informacji cenowych dla KAN.
W ciągu dzisiejszego dnia zmiana ceny BitKan do USD wyniosła $ 0.
W ciągu ostatnich 30 dni zmiana ceny BitKan do USD wyniosła $ 0.
W ciągu ostatnich 60 dni zmiana ceny BitKan do USD wyniosła $ 0.
W ciągu ostatnich 90 dni zmiana ceny BitKan do USD wyniosła $ 0.
|Okres
|Zmień (USD)
|Zmień (%)
|Dzisiaj
|$ 0
|+0.11%
|30 Dni
|$ 0
|+3.62%
|60 dni
|$ 0
|+21.13%
|90 dni
|$ 0
|--
Odkryj najnowszą analizę cen BitKan: Minimum i maksimum 24h, ATH i codzienne zmiany:
+1.35%
+0.11%
+0.23%
Zanurz się w statystyki rynku: kapitalizacja rynkowa, wolumen 24h i podaż:
BITKAN as an App serving cryptocurrency users and integrating market, information, mining monitoring and wallet, it provides four language versions, namely Chinese, English, Russian and Japanese. Now it has more than 5 million users from 170 countries around the world. BITKAN provides quotations and candlestick charts of more than 2,200 kinds of cryptocurrencies from more than 50 major cryptocurrency exchanges around the world. It has achieved News cooperation with more than 70 international media. The daily news updates are over 300, and the daily reads of the News section are over 500 thousand. BITKAN provides wallet services for digital asset transfer, such as BTC, BCH, DASH, ETH, SAFE, and it has provided stable and secure wallet service for the assets of 170,000 users. The team will launch the first blockchain-concentrated community around the blockchain industry based on the BITKAN platform: K Site. The community will encourage users to produce high-quality contents, and users can get profits in the form of cryptocurrencies by publishing high-quality contents. The communities created by users in the community will be presented in the form of "K Site". The creators can set up the "K Site" to pay for admission or join for free. By composing high-quality contents, it can attract other users to join in and form their own "K Sites". Users having joined in can read the contents of the "circle" or post their own content in the "circle". On the other hand, users can also set a certain content for paid reading, the more people who read, the greater the income. Users can also reward the content to encourage the author to continue to compose more and better content. KAN will be used to pay for the platform services of BITKAN. If a user keeps sufficient amount of KAN will enjoy a certain percentage discount for service fees, and service fees will be deducted from KAN. The main project team comes from BITKAN, which currently provides price monitoring, news and information, mining monitoring, wallet and other services for cryptocurrencies. Users can store cryptocurrencies simply, conveniently and safely through the BITKAN app. At the same time, they can check the market price of cryptocurrencies of major exchanges in real time, get timely and fresh industry information at home and abroad, and set up price reminders by BITKAN app. And it has real-time mining monitoring, which allows you to master the running condition of the mining machine whenever and wherever possible. The token is called "KAN". A strict limit of 10 billion KAN will be issued, and will never be increased. KAN will be issued according to the Ethereum ERC 20 standard. KAN's profit comes mainly from the payment fees, exchange fees and membership service fees from the BITKAN platform. BITKAN is already online. The team is currently developing the "K Site" feature which is a decentralized crytocurrency-concentrated & content payment community. KAN will be online as the same time as the "K Site" feature, which is scheduled in May 2018.
MEXC jest wiodącą giełdą kryptowalut, której ufa ponad 10 milionów użytkowników na całym świecie. Jest znana jako giełda z najszerszym wyborem tokenów, najszybszymi notowaniami i najniższymi opłatami handlowymi na rynku. Dołącz do MEXC już teraz, aby doświadczyć płynności na najwyższym poziomie i najbardziej konkurencyjnych opłat na rynku!
Ceny kryptowalut podlegają wysokiemu ryzyku rynkowemu i zmienności cenowej. Inwestuj w projekty i produkty, które znasz i których ryzyko rozumiesz. Przed dokonaniem jakiejkolwiek inwestycji dokładnie rozważ swoje doświadczenie inwestycyjne, sytuację finansową, cele inwestycyjne i tolerancję na ryzyko oraz skonsultuj się z niezależnym doradcą finansowym. Tego materiału nie należy traktować jako porady finansowej. Wyniki osiągane w przeszłości nie stanowią wiarygodnego wskaźnika przyszłych wyników. Wartość Twojej inwestycji może zarówno spadać, jak i rosnąć, a odzyskanie zainwestowanej kwoty nie jest gwarantowane. Ponosisz wyłączną odpowiedzialność za swoje decyzje inwestycyjne. MEXC nie ponosi odpowiedzialności za jakiekolwiek straty, które możesz ponieść. Aby uzyskać więcej informacji, zapoznaj się z naszym Regulaminem i Ostrzeżeniem o ryzyku. Zwróć również uwagę, że dane dotyczące wspomnianej kryptowaluty prezentowane tutaj (takie jak jej aktualna cena na żywo) opierają się na źródłach zewnętrznych. Są one przedstawiane „tak jak są” i wyłącznie w celach informacyjnych, bez jakichkolwiek gwarancji czy zapewnień. Linki prowadzące do witryn zewnętrznych również nie podlegają kontroli MEXC. MEXC nie ponosi odpowiedzialności za wiarygodność i dokładność takich witryn stron trzecich oraz ich zawartości.
|1 KAN do VND
₫--
|1 KAN do AUD
A$--
|1 KAN do GBP
￡--
|1 KAN do EUR
€--
|1 KAN do USD
$--
|1 KAN do MYR
RM--
|1 KAN do TRY
₺--
|1 KAN do JPY
¥--
|1 KAN do RUB
₽--
|1 KAN do INR
₹--
|1 KAN do IDR
Rp--
|1 KAN do KRW
₩--
|1 KAN do PHP
₱--
|1 KAN do EGP
￡E.--
|1 KAN do BRL
R$--
|1 KAN do CAD
C$--
|1 KAN do BDT
৳--
|1 KAN do NGN
₦--
|1 KAN do UAH
₴--
|1 KAN do VES
Bs--
|1 KAN do PKR
Rs--
|1 KAN do KZT
₸--
|1 KAN do THB
฿--
|1 KAN do TWD
NT$--
|1 KAN do AED
د.إ--
|1 KAN do CHF
Fr--
|1 KAN do HKD
HK$--
|1 KAN do MAD
.د.م--
|1 KAN do MXN
$--