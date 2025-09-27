2025-09-28 Sunday

Bitcoin Reclaims $110K As Inflation Holds Steady

Bitcoin Reclaims $110K As Inflation Holds Steady

The cryptocurrency climbed to $110K after the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis published its personal consumption expenditures report on Friday. BTC Inches Upward After Tepid Inflation Report The Bureau of Economic Analysis released a relatively uneventful personal consumption expenditures (PCE) report on Friday, showing a 0.3% rise in prices for August, bringing the annual inflation […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-reclaims-110k-as-inflation-holds-steady/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 03:45
Cango mines 141 Bitcoin worth $15.4 million

Cango mines 141 Bitcoin worth $15.4 million

Key Takeaways Cango mined 141 BTC this week, bringing total holdings to 5,708.3 BTC as of Sept. 26, 2025. The firm has steadily accumulated Bitcoin throughout 2025, including 664 BTC mined in August. Cango, a NYSE-listed Chinese firm that pivoted from auto trading to Bitcoin mining, said on X that it mined 141 BTC worth $15.4 million this week. In August, the company reported mining 664 BTC, lifting its total holdings to 5,193 BTC. With the latest September update, Cango's stack has climbed to 5,708.3 BTC as of Sept. 26, 2025. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/cango-buys-141-bitcoin-2025-september/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 03:28
Aaron Levie's Enduring Vision For Enterprise Software At Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025

Aaron Levie’s Enduring Vision For Enterprise Software At Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025

Unlocking The Future: Aaron Levie's Enduring Vision For Enterprise Software At Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/enterprise-software-levie-disrupt/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 03:13
Amazon And Uber Will Turn To Blockchain

Amazon And Uber Will Turn To Blockchain

Ripple CTO: Amazon And Uber Will Turn To Blockchain Jake Simmons has been a Bitcoin enthusiast since 2016. Ever since he heard about Bitcoin, he has been studying the topic every day and trying to share his knowledge with others. His goal is to contribute to Bitcoin's financial revolution, which will replace the fiat money system. Besides BTC and crypto, Jake studied Business Informatics at a university. After graduation in 2017, he has been working in the blockchain and crypto sector. You can follow Jake on Twitter at @realJakeSimmons. Source: https://bitcoinist.com/amazon-uber-ripple-cto-big-tech-blockchain/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 03:03
EV sales in America stall as IRS delays choke tax credit rollout

EV sales in America stall as IRS delays choke tax credit rollout

EV sales in the U.S. have slowed down hard, and dealers are blaming the IRS for it. The entire rebate process, meant to help people afford electric vehicles, is now stuck, less than a week before the tax break vanishes. According to CNBC, car dealerships in multiple states say the IRS stopped approving and paying out the promised tax credits in mid-September. The result? A massive traffic jam of unpaid rebates, stressed-out dealers, and customers caught in the middle. These delays hit right when consumers were racing to buy EVs before the federal incentive ends on September 30. The tax credit, worth up to $7,500 for new EVs and $4,000 for used ones, was originally designed to last until 2032. But that was before President Donald Trump signed the "big beautiful bill" in July, ending the program early. Now, instead of a smooth final stretch, dealers are stuck chasing the government for cash they already gave out. Dealers front money while payments stall Jesse Lore, who runs Green Wave Electric Vehicles in North Hampton, New Hampshire, said the IRS owes him nearly $100,000. He's still giving customers the rebate upfront, even though twelve applications he submitted after September 15 are still pending. "We're continuing to pay the tax credit, though with a lot of anxiety," Jesse said. "We're in the dark." Only three of his applications got approved last Thursday, and none of them have been paid yet. Jesse even showed screenshots of the transactions to CNBC, allegedly. Here's how it works: dealers apply through the Energy Credits Online portal after selling an EV to a qualifying buyer. If the IRS gives the green light, they're supposed to reimburse the dealer. That's what happened before mid-September, approvals came in fast, and payments followed. Now? Nothing. No clear answers. No time-of-sale…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 02:56
Theta Capital Management targets $200 million for blockchain fund

Theta Capital Management targets $200 million for blockchain fund

Key Takeaways Theta Capital Management launches its fifth blockchain-focused fund, Theta Blockchain Ventures V, aiming to raise $200 million. The fund plans to invest in 10-15 digital asset venture funds, targeting a 25% net IRR. Theta Capital Management, an Amsterdam-based investment firm, today launched Theta Blockchain Ventures V, targeting $200 million to invest in 10-15 digital asset venture funds with a 25% target net IRR. The fund represents the firm's fifth blockchain-focused venture, reflecting continued institutional interest in digital assets within Amsterdam's expanding VC ecosystem. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/theta-capital-blockchain-ventures-v-200m-launch/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 02:52
We Asked 3 AIs if Bitcoin's (BTC) Bull Run Is Over

We Asked 3 AIs if Bitcoin’s (BTC) Bull Run Is Over

"The pullback is in line with the historical retracements," ChatGPT stated.
CryptoPotato2025/09/27 02:05
U.S. Core PCE Unchanged at 2.9% in August, Crypto Market Responds

U.S. Core PCE Unchanged at 2.9% in August, Crypto Market Responds

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/us-core-pce-crypto-impact/
Coinstats2025/09/27 01:59
Fed's Proactive Rate Cut Signals Shift in Economic Strategy

Fed’s Proactive Rate Cut Signals Shift in Economic Strategy

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/fed-crypto-impact-rate-cut/
Coinstats2025/09/27 01:30
Bank Big With MoonBull Presale – The Best Upcoming Crypto as Shiba Inu and ApeCoin Surge Ahead

Bank Big With MoonBull Presale – The Best Upcoming Crypto as Shiba Inu and ApeCoin Surge Ahead

In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrencies, timing is everything. Investors are constantly on the lookout for the best upcoming crypto projects, aiming to get in before the next big surge. The thrill of early investment is undeniable, but the risk of missing out is real. As the crypto market evolves, identifying promising projects early can […] The post Bank Big With MoonBull Presale – The Best Upcoming Crypto as Shiba Inu and ApeCoin Surge Ahead appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/27 00:30
