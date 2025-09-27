2025-09-28 Sunday

Wiadomości krypto

Ethereum ETFs See Continued Losses, ETH Drops Below $3,900

TLDR Ethereum ETFs experienced $251.20 million in net outflows on September 25. The outflows marked the fourth consecutive day of losses for Ethereum-focused funds. Fidelity’s FETH fund saw the largest withdrawal with $158 million exiting the market. Ethereum’s price dropped to $3,939, down 2.3% on the day and 13% over the past week. Ethereum faces [...] The post Ethereum ETFs See Continued Losses, ETH Drops Below $3,900 appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/27 03:44
Chris Tomlin On His New Album & The Spiritual Shift He Sees In America

The post Chris Tomlin On His New Album & The Spiritual Shift He Sees In America appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chris Tomlin performs during the “Holy Forever” world tour at Target Center on November 14, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images) Getty Images Chris Tomlin, who began his more than thirty years ago, is one of the most successful artists in Contemporary Christian Music. His love of music began as a kid growing up in Texas and actually started with country music, but he soon felt a pull to write the kind of songs people could sing in church. Today, the GRAMMY-winning artist is still selling out arenas and bucket-list venues (Madison Square Garden, Hollywood Bowl, Red Rocks, and others), people sing his songs in churches around the world, and his 2022 megahit “Holy Forever” just got Platinum certification which means it’s sold more than a milion copies, so far. Tomlin, who began writing songs simply to give people a “voice to worship God,” has released his first new album in three years. The title has a very clear message. Cover of “The King Is Still The King,” Chris Tomlin’s new album Courtesy of Capitol Christian Music Group “Yes, The King Is Still The King,” Tomlin says. “And this is the longest it’s ever been for me between albums, so I’m excited for people to hear this new music. It’s is filled with songs of joy, real belief and struggle, and hopefully will connect with people and help them encounter God in a new and fresh way.” The first single, released earlier this year, is a song called “How Good It Is” and pulls verses from the book of Psalms to highlight calls to praise. “This one song alone has Psalm 100, Psalm 92, Psalm 113, just to name a few. These are beautiful calls to praise in a way that has a lot of celebration to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 03:44
Neura Secures Backing from Top Investors and Cultural Icons

The post Neura Secures Backing from Top Investors and Cultural Icons appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A new player is making waves in the AI space by tackling one of the most elusive frontiers in machine intelligence: emotion. Neura, developed by a former Microsoft AI team, is an emotional AI startup built on Web3 principles. The company has now secured the backing of MH Ventures, CSP DAO, IBC Group, Grammy-winning artist Ne-Yo, and entrepreneur Mario Nawfal.   While most AI innovation has focused on logic, efficiency, and generative scale, Neura is betting that the next leap will come not from higher IQ, but from deeper EQ. The company is developing agents that don’t just respond to queries but can remember emotional context, adapt to personalities, and maintain coherent emotional continuity over time. Neura’s architecture fuses multimodal processing, emotion-conditioned decoding, and cultural adaptation to deliver interactions that feel less like a transaction with software and more like a relationship with a presence. In early testing, the company reports that 91.4 percent affect recognition and a 78 percent user retention rate after 90 days—figures that suggest people may be ready for AI that resonates emotionally. What makes Neura stand out further is its Web3-native design. By anchoring its agents in decentralized infrastructure, Neura ensures that users own their data and digital relationships rather than ceding them to centralized platforms. This design choice reflects a broader shift toward user sovereignty in the next wave of the internet. “AI has already proven it can reason and generate. The next leap isn’t IQ—it’s EQ,” the Neura team told investors, positioning the company as an emotional layer for the emerging decentralized web. The potential use cases are far-reaching. In healthcare, Neura agents could provide continuity in therapy and elder care. In education, they could track and adapt to student engagement in real time. In retail, recommendations could shift with mood rather than…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 03:11
BTQ Technologies (BTQ.NE) Stock: Nasdaq Debut Sparks Volatility Amid 15% Drop

TLDR BTQ tumbles 15% after Nasdaq debut despite global quantum tech ambitions. BTQ stock drops sharply amid Nasdaq debut and post-quantum expansion plans. BTQ hits Nasdaq, but stock slumps as investors weigh quantum tech roadmap. Nasdaq listing shakes BTQ stock; volatility follows global expansion move. BTQ’s market debut stirs concern, but quantum future still drives [...] The post BTQ Technologies (BTQ.NE) Stock: Nasdaq Debut Sparks Volatility Amid 15% Drop appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/27 03:07
SoftBank, Ark seek to join Tether’s $20b funding round: Bloomberg

SoftBank Group and Ark Investment Management are looking to join Tether Holdings’ latest major funding round, a deal that could catapult the stablecoin giant to the top of the list of cryptocurrency companies. SoftBank and Ark, according to Bloomberg, have…
Crypto.news2025/09/27 03:06
The inspiring journey of Jairo Alonso “Dr. Cuantic”: from obstacles to success as a global financial educator from Dubai

Jairo Alonso, known in the financial community as “Dr. Cuantic,” is a living example of perseverance and long-term vision. He began his journey in the world of trading with more setbacks than triumphs, but those initial challenges forged in him an unbreakable determination. Today, after overcoming countless obstacles, Jairo has established himself as a global [...] The post The inspiring journey of Jairo Alonso “Dr. Cuantic”: from obstacles to success as a global financial educator from Dubai appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/27 03:04
North America’s 50 Best Restaurants List Debuts With Atomix At The Top

The post North America’s 50 Best Restaurants List Debuts With Atomix At The Top appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cafe Carmellini in New York City ranked number 39 on the inaugural North America’s 50 Best Restaurants 2025 Evan Sung It’s restaurant ranking season, and a new list has compiled the top restaurants in North America. The inaugural list of North America’s 50 Best Restaurants 2025 was revealed on Thursday, September 25 at a ceremony Wynn Las Vegas honoring culinary talent from Canada, the Caribbean and the United States. Curated and voted on by an anonymous 300-member panel of chefs, restaurateurs, journalists, educators, and experienced diners, the list includes restaurants familiar to the annual World’s 50 Best Restaurants list, as well as some 2025 newcomers. “We are thrilled to unveil the inaugural list of North America’s 50 Best Restaurants, celebrating the extraordinary diversity, creativity and excellence that define the region’s dining scene,” said William Drew, Director of Content for North America’s 50 Best Restaurants. “From pioneering fine-dining institutions to bold new voices, this list reflects the rich culinary landscape of the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean. We’re proud to honor these exceptional restaurants and the individuals who bring them to life.” At the top of the list: Atomix in New York City snagged the honor of best restaurant in North America. The Korean fine dining restaurant by husband-and-wife team Chef Junghyun ‘JP’ Park and Ellia Park is currently ranked at the twelfth spot on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants List and holds two Michelin stars. “We are deeply honored to be recognized among so many inspiring restaurants across North America,” said Chef JP. “This motivates us to continue pushing ourselves and to share the depth and creativity within Korean cuisine with the world.” “To be included on this list is such a testament to the dedication of our team and the trust of our guests,” added Ellia. “For us, hospitality…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 02:53
mXRP Token Explained: How to Earn up to 8% Yield on XRP Ledger

The post mXRP Token Explained: How to Earn up to 8% Yield on XRP Ledger appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP has always been one of the most widely held cryptocurrencies, but there’s been one frustrating problem for long-term holders: your XRP just sits there. The XRP Ledger doesn’t natively offer staking rewards.  That’s now starting to change. With the launch of the mXRP token from Midas Crypto, XRP holders can finally put their coins to work through XRP liquid staking. By minting mXRP, you get a token that mirrors your XRP 1:1 while unlocking yield strategies in the background. This means you can potentially earn yield with XRP while still keeping your tokens liquid In this guide, I’ll break down how mXPR works, why XRP needed this solution in the first place, and provide a step-by-step walkthrough of how to start earning. I’ll also cover the potential rewards, risks, and what role Midas Crypto plays in making it happen. Key highlights: mXRP token explained: A 1:1 liquid staking token for XRP, issued on the XRPL EVM by Midas Crypto. Earn yield with XRP: Target returns of 6–8% APY, with liquidity preserved for trading or DeFi. How does mXRP token work?: Deposit XRP via Axelar, mint mXRP, and hold or use it to generate yield. Risks to consider: Bridge reliance, smart contract vulnerabilities, custodial trust, and yield variability. Midas Crypto’s role: Provides regulatory compliance, risk management, and yield strategy curation for the mXRP ecosystem. Why XRP needs liquid staking For years, XRP staking was not a reality, and this is why: Consensus vs Proof-of-Stake: The XRP Ledger relies on a unique consensus mechanism, not Proof-of-Stake. That means there’s no built-in system of validator rewards that could be passed back to token holders. Idle capital problem: If you were holding XRP in your wallet, it wasn’t working for you. No compounding rewards, no passive income, just price exposure. Missed opportunity: Meanwhile,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 02:50
U.S. Government Shutdown Threatens Delay in September Employment Report

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/us-shutdown-employment-report-delay/
Coinstats2025/09/27 02:28
SWIFT Picks Ethereum Layer-2 Chain Linea For Stablecoin Test

SWIFT has selected Linea, the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) Layer-2 blockchain developed by Consensys, to pilot blockchain messaging and stablecoin paymentread more
Coinstats2025/09/27 02:27
