Jito launches BAM on Solana mainnet amid rising competition
The post Jito launches BAM on Solana mainnet amid rising competition appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jito has launched its Block Assembly Marketplace (BAM) on the Solana mainnet, marking a major transition from its proprietary block engine to an open-source framework. The rollout, confirmed on Sept. 25, introduces a new architecture for block construction that emphasizes transparency, privacy, and application-level customization. Validators are now onboarding to BAM, which allows developers to use a plugin framework enabling “application-controlled execution” (ACE) for custom ordering logic in trading platforms, including central limit order books and derivatives exchanges. The shift could significantly expand Solana’s developer ecosystem. Cindy Leow, co-founder of Drift, said BAM could help realize Solana’s long-stated ambition of becoming an “onchain NASDAQ.” JitoDAO, the community governance arm of the protocol, stands to benefit directly. Earlier this month, $JTO holders unanimously voted to redirect Jito Labs’ share of engine and BAM fees to the DAO. Jito co-founder Lucas Bruder estimates that BAM could generate an additional $15 million in annual revenue on top of the $4.7 million earned in Q3. Jito already dominates Solana infrastructure, with more than 97% of the network using its validator client and its liquid staking token, jitoSOL, commanding the largest market share. However, competition is emerging. On September 23, rival infrastructure provider Raiku announced it had raised $15 million across pre-seed and seed rounds, with Pantera Capital leading the latest financing. Meanwhile, Anza is upgrading its Agave validator client to improve speed and reliability. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/jito-bam-solana-mainnet
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 03:31
‘Baby Shark’ Token on Story Protocol Drops 90% as Brand-Owner Denies Authorization
The post ‘Baby Shark’ Token on Story Protocol Drops 90% as Brand-Owner Denies Authorization appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A “Baby Shark” token hyped last week as officially representing the most viewed video on YouTube, slumped 90% after the issuing platform said the company minting the memecoin belatedly realized it didn’t have the authority to do so. The token tumbled to under 0.064 cents from Tuesday’s 35 cents high on Story Protocol, a layer-1 blockchain specializing in intellectual property, after the brand owner, Seoul-based Pinkfong Co., issued a formal notice on X on Friday saying the token had “no affiliation whatsoever” with the company. Baby Shark, a two-minute long music cartoon aimed at young children has garnered more than 16 billion individual views since its 2016 launch. The token, which had a peak market cap of $200 million, was issued using IP.World, which said it relied on faulty rights provided by a Pinkfong licensee and said its verification process blocked creator fees from being released. “We, and the community, had every reason to believe the launch was fully authorized,” IP.World said. (DEXTools) In its post, Pingfong said only two assets, a Baby Shark Meme on Solana and Baby Shark Universe Token on BNB Chain, are officially endorsed. The statement did little to calm traders who had piled in under the impression of the token was an official Pinkfong collaboration, amplified by influencer endorsements and Story Protocol’s own promotional push. Separately, blockchain analytics firm Bubblemaps reported that at least one entity funneled funds through multiple fresh wallets to snipe $10 million worth of supply in the first minute of trading — representing roughly 7% of the token’s supply on its Sept. 23rd issuance. While IP.World named the licensee, CoinDesk is not doing so as it has been unable to contact the company concerned for comment. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/26/hyped-baby-shark-token-on-story-protocol-drops-90-as-creator-denies-authorization
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 03:27
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 03:20
SoftBank and Ark consider backing Tether in funding round: report
Tether seeks $15–20B funding at $500B valuation with SoftBank and Ark in talks. A $500B valuation could make Tether one of the world’s largest private firms. SoftBank and Ark backing may boost Tether’s push for mainstream legitimacy. Tether Holdings SA, the issuer of the world’s largest stablecoin, is in early discussions with major investors, including […] The post SoftBank and Ark consider backing Tether in funding round: report appeared first on CoinJournal.
Coin Journal
2025/09/27 03:16
Don’t Miss the Milk & Mocha Whitelist: Early Access to 2025’s Top Memecoin Presale With Real Utility
If you’re watching for the next big move in crypto, look beyond charts and token tickers, and start looking at […] The post Don’t Miss the Milk & Mocha Whitelist: Early Access to 2025’s Top Memecoin Presale With Real Utility appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/27 03:00
PunkStrategy Token Surges as NFT-Linked Model Gains Attention
The post PunkStrategy Token Surges as NFT-Linked Model Gains Attention appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PunkStrategy (PNKSTR), a token linking NFT trading with reinvestment mechanisms, has recorded substantial growth, reflecting increasing interest in crypto-NFT hybrid strategies. Analysts caution, however, that volatility remains high in such experimental tokens. PunkStrategy’s Innovative Model and Recent Performance Sponsored Sponsored PunkStrategy, developed by TokenWorks, utilizes a trading model that allocates 10% of transaction fees to purchase Cryptopunk NFTs. These NFTs are then resold at a markup, and proceeds are reinvested into buying back PNKSTR tokens. This cyclical approach aims to support both the NFT market and the token’s liquidity. In the past 24 hours, PNKSTR surged by 87%, pushing its market capitalization to approximately $36.4 million. While the model has attracted attention for its innovative structure, experts emphasize that its speculative nature can lead to significant price fluctuations. PNKSTR surged by approximately 150% over the past week. Source: Coingecko The strategy builds on earlier NFT-centric approaches, expanding the concept of tokenized art and collectibles as investment instruments. Analysts note that while the gains are notable, underlying risks remain prominent, such as NFT market illiquidity and speculative trading. Investors must evaluate the potential upside and inherent market volatility before committing funds. Market Implications and Investor Considerations The rapid appreciation of PNKSTR illustrates a broader trend in integrating NFTs into crypto tokenomics. By creating a flywheel effect—where NFT sales fund token buybacks—the model attempts to stabilize token price while fostering NFT demand. However, industry observers, including ChainCatcher, caution that the approach is untested at scale and may experience abrupt price swings. Financial analysts stress that such tokens exemplify the growing intersection of digital art and blockchain finance. Institutional investors and retail participants are observing PNKSTR as a case study in NFT-token synergy. Despite impressive short-term gains, the model’s long-term sustainability depends on continued market interest in NFTs and the token’s ability to maintain liquidity amid…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 02:49
Tennessee Couple Hit With $6.8 Million Penalty for 'Blessings of God Thru Crypto' Fraud
The couple told investors "Coach Wendy" would guide crypto trades, but the platform was fake and the advisor's identity remains unknown.
Coinstats
2025/09/27 02:36
Price predictions 9/26: BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, SOL, DOGE, ADA, HYPE, LINK, AVAX
Bitcoin and several major altcoins are trying to start a recovery, but they are likely to be met with significant selling pressure at higher levels. Key points:Bitcoin is nearing the support of the large range, indicating that a relief rally is possible in the near term.Several major altcoins are trying to start a relief rally, but they are likely to meet significant resistance from the bears at higher levels.Read more
Coinstats
2025/09/27 02:32
Bitcoin Slips Below $110,000, But Optimists Are Eyeing A Meteoric Rally In October
Bitcoin (BTC) has taken a massive hit, with prices tumbling to lows of $109K, wiping out gains recorded in September. Despite the jarring decline, several market participants are mulling the prospects of a major recovery in October, a historically favourable month for the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. Bitcoin Price Falters In Sharp Decline According […]
Coinstats
2025/09/27 02:32
Getting Started with Hyperliquid
A concise beginner’s guide to Hyperliquid: what it is, how it works, and simple onboarding.
Coinstats
2025/09/27 02:27
