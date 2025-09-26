Giełda MEXC
/
Wiadomości krypto
/
2025-09-28 Sunday
Wiadomości krypto
Zanurz się w najgorętszych wiadomościach krypto i aktualizacjach rynkowych
Ethereum Price Prediction Wavers in 2025, Yet a Viral Presale Emerges as the Best Crypto to Invest in 2025
What if the best crypto to invest in 2025 isn’t the one already dominating markets, but the one still roaring beneath the surface? Investors often ask themselves whether the safer play is Ethereum, the world’s leading innovative contract blockchain, or if the better choice is a presale giant like BullZilla, which is offering thousands of […] The post Ethereum Price Prediction Wavers in 2025, Yet a Viral Presale Emerges as the Best Crypto to Invest in 2025 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
T
$0.01527
-0.71%
PLAY
$0.04047
+7.12%
LIKE
$0.007939
+4.52%
Udostępnij
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/27 03:45
Udostępnij
U.S. equity funds drew $12.06 billion in inflows this week
U.S. Equity funds drew $12.06 billion in inflows this week, ending the two-week momentum of outflows.
U
$0.010396
+0.59%
Udostępnij
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/27 03:20
Udostępnij
SoftBank and Ark Invest reportedly join Tether’s $20 billion funding round
The post SoftBank and Ark Invest reportedly join Tether’s $20 billion funding round appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SoftBank and Ark Invest have entered early discussions to participate in Tether’s largest external capital raise, according to a Sept. 26 Bloomberg News report. The stablecoin issuer seeks between $15 billion and $20 billion in exchange for approximately 3% equity through a private placement. The fundraising could value Tether at $500 billion, positioning it among the most valuable private companies globally. The backing from these technology investment giants could accelerate Tether’s mainstream adoption efforts and enhance its legitimacy across traditional finance sectors. Investor profiles Tether has sought greater political acceptance in markets, including the US. The firm recently announced the USAT, a US-compliant stablecoin that could challenge Circle’s USDC dominance in the country. Additionally, Tether has added Bo Hines, President Donald Trump’s former crypto advisor, as its Strategic Advisor for Digital Assets and US Strategy. Tokyo-based SoftBank maintains a portfolio of technology investments spanning data centers, autonomous vehicles, and semiconductors. The firm has recently committed $30 billion to OpenAI and continues to pursue high-growth technology opportunities. Meanwhile, Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest has invested in stablecoin competitors, including Circle. Cantor Fitzgerald is serving as advisor for Tether on the fundraising process. The New York-based investment bank, led by now-US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, also provides custody services for Tether’s reserve assets. Billions in revenue Tether generates revenue by investing reserves backing its USDT stablecoin in cash-equivalent assets, including US Treasuries. This business model allows the company to earn interest on these holdings while maintaining the token’s dollar peg. Tether reported a net income of approximately $4.9 billion for the second quarter, bringing its year-to-date total to $5.7 billion. As of Sept. 25, USDT’s supply dominates 63% of the stablecoin market with $174.2 billion. CEO Paolo Ardoino and co-founder Giancarlo Devasini lead the company. Devasini serves as chairman and holds the largest ownership stake.…
ARK
$0.4145
-0.95%
COM
$0.01148
+8.13%
GIANTS
$0.0001496
+6.32%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 02:55
Udostępnij
Cronos (CRO) loses approximately 6.6 billion dollars in market cap
The post Cronos (CRO) loses approximately 6.6 billion dollars in market cap appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The August 26 announcement of the “CRO Strategy” by Trump Media Group, which would allocate approximately 6.4 billion dollars, triggered an initial 40% surge in the price of CRO. The event was also reported by international outlets such as Reuters and CoinDesk, while in the following weeks, profit-taking and a risk-off environment brought the price back below $0.19, eroding gains and resulting in an estimated market capitalization loss of about 6.6 billion dollars (CoinGecko). The utility of the token thus returns to the center of the debate among observers and the community. The movement was swift: immediately after the announcement on August 26, the price of CRO rose by 40%, only to then retrace decisively, returning to pre-pump levels. Indeed, it is the classic news-driven volatility that prompted many investors to take profits. According to the data collected by our market desk and the daily snapshots cross-referenced with CoinGecko and Cronoscan, between August 26 and September 25, 2025, the market capitalization of CRO decreased from approximately 13.2 billion dollars to the current value of about 6.6 billion, a reduction close to 50%. Internal analysts also observe that, immediately after the peak, the average daily spot volumes and the order book depth contracted significantly, increasing the price sensitivity to individual profit-taking (data updated as of September 25, 2025). Key Data (with sources) Initial rally: approximately +40% immediately after the announcement on August 26 (Cointelegraph). Retracement: the price of CRO has fallen below $0.19 (CoinGecko). Estimated market cap loss: approximately 6.6 billion dollars. Ranking: the token has dropped out of the top 30, positioning itself around the 33rd position globally by market capitalization (CoinGecko). Timeline: from the peak to the return August 26: Announcement of TMTG’s “CRO Strategy,” with a declared value of approximately 6.4 billion dollars (GlobeNewswire). Immediately after the announcement:…
CRO
$0.18744
-2.96%
CAP
$0.10619
-0.61%
COM
$0.01148
+8.13%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 02:46
Udostępnij
Meta is launching ad-free versions of Facebook and Instagram in the UK
Meta is reportedly offering its UK customers the option to pay £2.99 a month for ad-free versions of Facebook and Instagram. According to reports, Meta Platforms Inc. is preparing to launch ad-free paid versions of Facebook and Instagram in the United Kingdom. In the coming weeks, UK-based users will be able to subscribe for £2.99, […]
META
$0.0000000000000000861
-97.84%
FREE
$0.00011454
+7.42%
PAID
$0.0191
+1.59%
Udostępnij
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/27 02:35
Udostępnij
Aster Exchange Compensates Users After XPL Token Price Glitch
Decentralized trading platform Aster has issued refunds to users who lost money due to irregular price activity in the newly listed XPL token. The incident, which unfolded on Thursday, marked the exchange’s first major technical setback since its recent rise in popularity.Visit Website
ASTER
$1.9782
-1.93%
XPL
$1.588
+25.69%
TOKEN
$0.01178
-0.08%
Udostępnij
The Crypto Basic
2025/09/27 00:00
Udostępnij
Tether CEO Says First Movers in Bitcoin Adoption Will Reap Major Benefits
Paolo Ardoino, the CEO of leading stablecoin issuer Tether, emphasized that the greatest rewards will be reserved for those who adopt Bitcoin early. Speaking in a recent episode of the Blockstream Talk podcast, Ardoino highlighted the transformative power of Bitcoin and the significant advantages awaiting early adopters.Visit Website
MAJOR
$0.12252
+0.36%
TALK
$0.0589
+55.00%
Udostępnij
The Crypto Basic
2025/09/26 23:45
Udostępnij
$9 Trillion Asset Manager Vanguard to Offer Bitcoin to Its US Brokerage Clients
Vanguard, the world's second-largest asset manager, is falling for the Bitcoin FOMO, as it reportedly explores offering crypto ETF services to its clients. The top asset manager was initially adamant about offering crypto-linked ETFs to its clients.Visit Website
SECOND
$0.0000095
--%
FOMO
$0.00001469
+0.89%
TOP
$0.000096
-0.20%
Udostępnij
The Crypto Basic
2025/09/26 23:40
Udostępnij
Bitcoin and Ethereum Options Worth $21B Expire Today: Here’s What to Expect from Prices
Bitcoin and Ethereum are both under pressure at a critical moment, as the market braces for the expiration of billions in options contracts. For context, today, Sept.Visit Website
HERE
$0.00022
+5.26%
Udostępnij
The Crypto Basic
2025/09/26 23:15
Udostępnij
WisdomTree Says There Will Be a Supply Shock for XRP Before Bitcoin
XRP community researcher SMQKE has drawn attention to a statement from $100 billion asset manager, WisdomTree, suggesting XRP could face a supply shock well before Bitcoin. For context, WisdomTree commented on XRP’s supply dynamics in a report last November, comparing the investment outlook for XRP and Bitcoin.Visit Website
XRP
$2.7891
+0.19%
WELL
$0.000049
+16.11%
Udostępnij
The Crypto Basic
2025/09/26 21:50
Udostępnij
Popularne wiadomości
Więcej
Developers of This Altcoin Bought Back a Large Amount of Tokens from the Market and Burned Them Immediately
CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon
ZNS, XRPL, and Layer3 Advance User-Owned Decentralized Identity
XRPL Validator Reveals Why He Just Vetoed New Amendment
SEO Title:Vitalik Buterin’s Vision Reveals Ethereum’s Next Big Phase