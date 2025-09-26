Cronos (CRO) loses approximately 6.6 billion dollars in market cap

The post Cronos (CRO) loses approximately 6.6 billion dollars in market cap appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The August 26 announcement of the “CRO Strategy” by Trump Media Group, which would allocate approximately 6.4 billion dollars, triggered an initial 40% surge in the price of CRO. The event was also reported by international outlets such as Reuters and CoinDesk, while in the following weeks, profit-taking and a risk-off environment brought the price back below $0.19, eroding gains and resulting in an estimated market capitalization loss of about 6.6 billion dollars (CoinGecko). The utility of the token thus returns to the center of the debate among observers and the community. The movement was swift: immediately after the announcement on August 26, the price of CRO rose by 40%, only to then retrace decisively, returning to pre-pump levels. Indeed, it is the classic news-driven volatility that prompted many investors to take profits. According to the data collected by our market desk and the daily snapshots cross-referenced with CoinGecko and Cronoscan, between August 26 and September 25, 2025, the market capitalization of CRO decreased from approximately 13.2 billion dollars to the current value of about 6.6 billion, a reduction close to 50%. Internal analysts also observe that, immediately after the peak, the average daily spot volumes and the order book depth contracted significantly, increasing the price sensitivity to individual profit-taking (data updated as of September 25, 2025). Key Data (with sources) Initial rally: approximately +40% immediately after the announcement on August 26 (Cointelegraph). Retracement: the price of CRO has fallen below $0.19 (CoinGecko). Estimated market cap loss: approximately 6.6 billion dollars. Ranking: the token has dropped out of the top 30, positioning itself around the 33rd position globally by market capitalization (CoinGecko). Timeline: from the peak to the return August 26: Announcement of TMTG’s “CRO Strategy,” with a declared value of approximately 6.4 billion dollars (GlobeNewswire). Immediately after the announcement:…