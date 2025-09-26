Giełda MEXC
Dutch Bitcoin Reserve Debunked, SEC Tightens Grip, and Bitcoin Carbon Credit ETF Launches
Crypto news today: Netherlands Bitcoin reserve rumor proven false, SEC probes 200+ firms on crypto-treasuries, and 7RCC launches Bitcoin Carbon Credit ETF. BullZilla presale continues to surge.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/27 03:45
Fed’s Favorite Inflation Gauge Hits Target: Rate Cut In October?
TLDR: Rate cut bets jumped to 87.7% after PCE data hit forecasts, boosting confidence that easing could come as early as October. Core PCE held steady at 2.9%, showing no fresh price acceleration and keeping the Fed’s inflation target within reach. Consumer spending stayed balanced, giving policymakers room to ease without risking renewed inflation pressure. [...] The post Fed’s Favorite Inflation Gauge Hits Target: Rate Cut In October? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/27 03:28
Bloomberg Claims Most of This Altcoin’s Total Supply is Controlled by Justin Sun
The post Bloomberg Claims Most of This Altcoin’s Total Supply is Controlled by Justin Sun appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to a new report from Bloomberg, Tron founder Justin Sun may hold approximately 64% of the circulating TRX supply. This claim is based on a list of assets Sun’s team shared with Bloomberg. The Tron network, led by Sun, has become a prominent global payments system. By enabling fast, cheap, and anonymous cross-border money transfers through dollar-backed stablecoins, Tron has reached a monthly transaction volume of $600 billion. This figure is more than four times PayPal’s volume. Meanwhile, as some allies in Washington are pushing for regulations that will pave the way for Tron’s further expansion in the US, the Trump family is also promoting their own stablecoin project using Tron’s infrastructure. However, the Tron network has long been mired in controversy. Money laundering experts allege that the platform has become a payment network favored by terrorist organizations, Russian sanctions evasion groups, and Chinese criminal groups operating large-scale fraud. Sun maintains that it helps authorities block illegal transactions but claims it bears no direct responsibility due to the network’s decentralized nature. The controversy escalated further with a valuation published by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index in August. The index claimed Sun held 60 billion TRX, based on wealth calculations he shared in February, putting his net worth at $12.5 billion. Sun filed a lawsuit in federal court in Delaware challenging this report. Sun’s lawyers argued that the list shared with Bloomberg erroneously included ecosystem wallets not owned by Sun, arguing that Sun does not control the majority of the Tron supply. However, Sun’s lawyers declined to specify which wallets were not owned by him, Bloomberg reported in a court filing. On September 22, a court rejected the Sun’s request for an injunction to block the story. The case is still ongoing. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 03:21
OpenAI Launches Pulse to Curate User-Specific Content
TLDRs; OpenAI launches ChatGPT Pulse, delivering personalized daily updates and research for Pro subscribers. Pulse works asynchronously, analyzing user chats, feedback, and connected apps overnight. Integration with Google Calendar and Gmail enables tailored recommendations and meeting prep. Users maintain control, customizing Pulse to deliver only the most relevant content. OpenAI has unveiled ChatGPT Pulse, a [...] The post OpenAI Launches Pulse to Curate User-Specific Content appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/27 03:13
Shiba Inu ETF: Expert Lists 3 Essential Conditions for U.S. Launch
TLDR Luis Delgado outlines three essential conditions for launching a Shiba Inu ETF in the U.S. The first condition is having a reputable asset manager sponsor the Shiba Inu ETF. The second requirement is the presence of trusted leadership for public confidence. A solid compliance strategy to meet U.S. securities regulations is the third condition. [...] The post Shiba Inu ETF: Expert Lists 3 Essential Conditions for U.S. Launch appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/27 03:08
All About The New Trump Tariffs Set To Hit The Market On 1 October
New Trump tariffs could influence inflation and crypto prices. Here’s how the new trade policies might affect the future of crypto. President Donald Trump recently announced new U.S. tariffs, set to start on October 1. This announcement has already shaken the international financial markets. It targets imports such as pharmaceuticals, furniture and heavy trucks. […] The post All About The New Trump Tariffs Set To Hit The Market On 1 October appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/27 03:00
Hyperliquid Community Files Proposal to Blacklist Arthur Hayes: Here’s Why
TLDR: Hyperliquid traders proposed blacklisting Arthur Hayes’ wallets after his full HYPE sale rattled the token’s price. Hayes said the funds went toward a Ferrari deposit, one month after predicting HYPE could rally 126x in three years. The proposal suggests wallet blacklists, buyer verification, and bounty programs to track connected addresses. Hayes teased a comeback [...] The post Hyperliquid Community Files Proposal to Blacklist Arthur Hayes: Here’s Why appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/27 02:48
Justin Sun Faces Allegations of Controlling 60% of Tron’s TRX Supply
TLDR Justin Sun is reportedly controlling over 60% of all circulating Tron (TRX) tokens. The claim challenges Tron’s mission of decentralization, which aims to provide a more distributed blockchain ecosystem. Despite the allegations, the TRX price has not shown significant volatility in response to the news. Justin Sun is currently involved in a legal battle [...] The post Justin Sun Faces Allegations of Controlling 60% of Tron’s TRX Supply appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/27 02:45
Chainlink And ICE Collaboration Could Be A Game-Changer For Real-World Asset (RWA) Data
A new partnership is set to shake up how real assets are tracked and shared online. Chainlink has joined forces with ICE to bring more trust and speed to information about stocks, bonds, and other assets.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic
2025/09/27 02:00
Ethereum Whale with $2.9B Awakens After 8 Years to Move its ETH
A long-dormant Ethereum whale has re-emerged after more than eight years of silence. Blockchain tracking platforms and analysts confirmed that approximately 200,000 ETH, worth around $800 million, moved earlier today from two legacy wallets that had not been active since Ethereum’s early days.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic
2025/09/26 23:52
