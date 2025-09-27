2025-09-28 Sunday

3 reasons Little Pepe is stealing attention in the memecoin market

Little Pepe presale hits $26m, drawing attention from Dogecoin fans with 16b tokens sold. While DOGE still enjoys its loyal community and whale support, a new contender is pulling in more hype, investor interest, and fresh capital: Little Pepe (LILPEPE). …
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000923-1.49%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.00115-4.24%
DOGE
DOGE$0.22952-0.52%
Crypto.news2025/09/27 03:31
Bitcoin Is Showing Signs Of Exhaustion, Glassnode Says

Bitcoin (BTC) price has dropped to a four-week low as long-term holders sell and institutional demand weakens.   Bitcoin’s recent price action has caught the attention of traders around the world. The cryptocurrency has now dropped to a four-week low, after slipping to around $108,700 according to Glassnode.  Analysts say the market is showing signs […] The post Bitcoin Is Showing Signs Of Exhaustion, Glassnode Says appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Bitcoin
BTC$109,365.18+0.24%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00491-2.77%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01543-6.54%
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/27 03:30
CDARI Joins Forces with GPT360 to Advance AI-Powered E-commerce Capabilities, Empower Users with Optimized Shopping Experience

By collaborating with GPT360’s AI solutions, CDARI develops the effectiveness of its e-commerce platform and delivers advanced benefits to its customers.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1215-2.33%
Blockchainreporter2025/09/27 03:15
AI Won’t ‘Kill’ Bitcoin Mining – It Might Reprice It

Since the latest Bitcoin halving cut block rewards in half, compressing revenues across the mining sector, large operators have been searching for ways to stabilize income streams. Increasingly, they are leasing their energy footprints to artificial intelligence and high-performance computing clients. The model is not speculative; it is already being written into multiyear contracts. In September, Cipher Mining signed a 168-megawatt agreement with Fluidstack, an AI cloud provider. The deal runs for ten years and is valued at $3 billion. Google provided financing support worth $1.4 billion and also acquired a 5% equity stake in Cipher. The arrangement allows Cipher to maintain ownership of its facilities while converting part of its power allocation into contracted AI revenue. TeraWulf, another U.S.-based miner, followed a similar path. It announced hosting agreements that dedicate more than 200 megawatts to AI workloads at its Lake Mariner site. Analysts estimate the value of the deal could exceed $3.7 billion. Contracts That Change Miner Balance Sheets The financial character of these companies is beginning to change. Miner equity has historically traded with a high correlation to the price of Bitcoin. New long-dated contracts give investors a different risk profile to consider. Regular dollar-denominated payments from AI customers may reduce the exposure of miner stocks to Bitcoin cycles. Iren, an Australian operator, provides an example. It recently expanded its AI cloud business by purchasing more than 12,000 GPUs. The company projects $500 million in annual AI revenue by early 2026. Analysts at Arete initiated coverage on Iren, Riot Platforms, and Cipher Mining with buy ratings, citing the stability of contracted AI revenue as a driver. The case of CoreWeave and Core Scientific stresses the point. CoreWeave, once an Ethereum miner, shifted into GPU-based hosting. In 2025, it acquired Core Scientific in a transaction valued at $9 billion. The deal cemented its place as a supplier of computing power for AI firms, moving entirely beyond token mining. Why the AI Shift Is Different The entry into AI hosting is not simply diversification. It forces miners to rethink operations. Unlike Bitcoin mining, AI customers demand strict service level agreements. Data centers must offer redundancy, cooling efficiency, and long-term maintenance commitments. In practice, this means capital is redeployed from short-cycle ASIC purchases toward infrastructure upgrades that support higher-density workloads. There is also the allocation question. Every megawatt committed to AI hosting cannot be used for Bitcoin mining. Operators will have to balance the immediate predictability of contracted revenue with the option value of a potential Bitcoin price rally. From Hashprice to Lease Price The mining business has long been tied to hashprice, the dollar value of one terahash of computing power per day. That metric is now being supplemented by what could be called lease price, the value of contracted power sold to external clients. In time, the lease price may become as influential for valuation models as the hash price itself. This shift has implications for the broader network. If miners dedicate more capacity to external hosting, the growth of network hash rate may slow. That could alter the competitive dynamics among remaining pure miners and impact difficulty adjustments. At the same time, the capital stability provided by AI contracts could keep some firms alive through periods of low Bitcoin prices, preventing sharp declines in total hash rate. A Changing Capital Formation Cycle The sector’s capital cycle is also adjusting. Past expansions were often financed during bull markets when high margins justified the rapid purchase of machines. Now, multi-year AI contracts provide the collateral base for raising capital in less favorable markets. That changes the rhythm of how mining infrastructure is built. The long-term outcome is not that AI erases mining. Rather, it layers another economic activity on top of the same infrastructure. For investors, miner equities may look less like high-beta proxies for Bitcoin and more like hybrid firms that combine commodity-linked income with contracted service revenue
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1215-2.33%
Threshold
T$0.01527-0.71%
CryptoNews2025/09/27 03:14
Tesla Urges White House to Protect Public Health in Emissions Debate

TLDRs; Tesla urged the Trump administration not to repeal vehicle emissions standards, warning of public health and climate risks. The EPA’s proposed rollback could weaken incentives for EV innovation and remove emissions accountability for traditional automakers. Tesla risks losing billions in regulatory credit revenue if the current standards are dismantled. The clash adds to rising [...] The post Tesla Urges White House to Protect Public Health in Emissions Debate appeared first on CoinCentral.
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0002955+7.45%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.007921-4.34%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05601-0.28%
Coincentral2025/09/27 03:03
Milk and Mocha ($HUGS) Whitelist Nearly Full as Meme Culture Powers 2025’s Next Big Token

Milk & Mocha’s $HUGS whitelist is nearly full as millions of fans drive presale demand. With staking, NFTs, and charity pools, $HUGS blends culture with utility.
MilkyWay
MILK$0.04103-3.48%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002338-0.93%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01178-0.08%
Blockchainreporter2025/09/27 03:00
Dogecoin’s (DOGE) Monthly RSI Signals Another Massive Move Ahead

Dogecoin’s monthly RSI and chart structure mirror previous bull runs. Analysts say DOGE may rally if $0.22 support holds.
DOGE
DOGE$0.22952-0.52%
Movement
MOVE$0.1089-1.98%
Black Mirror
MIRROR$0.02521-15.60%
CryptoPotato2025/09/27 02:56
Texas-broers aangeklaagd voor $8M ontvoering in crypto scam

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Amerikaanse justitie heeft twee broers uit Texas zwaar aangeklaagd voor hun rol in een gewelddadige ontvoering die eindigde in de diefstal van maar liefst 8 miljoen dollar aan cryptocurrency. Het incident toont opnieuw de slechte kant van de crypto wereld, waar digitale rijkdom steeds vaker het doelwit wordt van georganiseerde misdaad. Gijzeling gekoppeld aan Bitcoin-eis Volgens de aanklacht hielden Raymond Christian Garcia en Isiah Angelo Garcia een gezin uit Grant urenlang gegijzeld onder bedreiging van vuurwapens. De criminelen dwongen het gezin om miljoenen aan crypto (Bitcoin) over te maken naar hun eigen wallets. De gijzeling duurde in totaal negen uur en wordt door onderzoekers omschreven als een van de meest brute crypto scams in de Verenigde Staten van dit jaar. Het plan begon toen de vader van het gezin het huis uitliep om het vuilnis buiten te zetten. Daar werd hij overvallen door de gewapende broers, die hem met tie-wraps vastbonden en terug naar binnen sleepten. Gedwongen transfers en mysterieuze derde partij Uit de aanklacht blijkt dat de broers toegang eisten tot de digitale wallets van het slachtoffer. Terwijl Raymond de familie in bedwang hield met een geweer, begeleidde Isiah de vader bij het overboeken van grote hoeveelheden crypto. Meerdere keren belden de daders met een onbekende derde persoon, vermoedelijk een medeplichtige die hen op afstand instructies gaf over de wallets en de transacties. Toen bleek dat er meer crypto opgeslagen stond op een hardware wallet in een afgelegen familiehuis, werd de vader onder dwang meegenomen om ook daar de resterende fondsen over te maken. Brothers Charged in $8 Million Armed Crypto-Kidnapping Heist https://t.co/1W4sSkMT2Y @FBIMinneapolis @WashingtonCoSO — U.S. Attorney MN (@DMNnews) September 25, 2025 Politie grijpt in na urenlange nachtmerrie De situatie veranderde pas toen de zoon erin slaagde om 911 te bellen. Binnen enkele minuten arriveerden politie-eenheden bij de woning. Zij troffen de vrouw en zoon vastgebonden aan en zagen Raymond op de vlucht slaan. Bij een zoekactie in de bossen achter de woning vonden agenten een koffer met daarin een gedemonteerd wapen, munitie en kledingstukken. Ook de ontsnapping van Isiah liep spaak. Nadat hij de vader terugbracht, werden zowel hij als zijn broer via camerabeelden, huurauto’s en hotel registraties gelinkt aan de misdaad. Uiteindelijk werden beiden gearresteerd in hun woonplaats Waller. Tijdens verhoren bekende Isiah dat hij samen met zijn broer verantwoordelijk was voor de ontvoering en de crypto diefstal. Internationale trend van crypto-gerelateerd geweld Analisten signaleren een wereldwijde toename van gewelddadige ontvoeringen en overvallen waarbij crypto bezitters het doelwit zijn. Met de stijgende waarde van Bitcoin en andere digitale activa neemt ook de aantrekkingskracht voor criminelen toe. In landen als Frankrijk, België en India zijn recent vergelijkbare gijzelingen en diefstallen gemeld, waarbij slachtoffers onder bedreiging van wapens gedwongen werden hun digitale tegoeden af te staan. Justitie legt zware aanklachten neer De Texaanse broers worden geconfronteerd met zowel staats- als federale aanklachten, waaronder gewapende ontvoering, gewapende overval en inbraak. De federale aanklager heeft aangegeven dat de verdachten in voorlopige hechtenis blijven totdat hun proces start. De zoektocht naar de mysterieuze derde betrokkene gaat intussen door. Deze zaak benadrukt opnieuw hoe kwetsbaar crypto investeerders kunnen zijn, niet door digitale hacks maar door fysieke dreiging. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Texas-broers aangeklaagd voor $8M ontvoering in crypto scam is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000019--%
MetYa
MET$0.2273-0.26%
Wink
LIKE$0.007939+4.52%
Coinstats2025/09/27 02:31
Here’s How Worldcoin (WLD) Price Cycles Signal the Next Rally – Key Levels to Watch

WLD price is trading around $1.26 after sliding about 20% this week, but the drop might not be all bad news.  In a detailed thread on X(Formerly Twitter), analyst Logical explained how these sharp selloffs often reset the market and prepare the ground for the next move higher. The post points to WLD growing network
SphereX
HERE$0.00022+5.26%
Worldcoin
WLD$1.278-0.85%
1
1$0.008445-1.17%
Coinstats2025/09/27 02:30
Crypto markets are down, but corporate proxies are doing far worse

Although crypto treasury companies have enjoyed short-term price gains, most have underperformed the underlying assets they hold. Crypto asset prices retraced this week, but the spot market is faring better than most digital asset treasury companies, which have lost over 90% of their value in some cases due to market saturation and investor concerns over the sustainability of the digital asset treasury business model.Strategy, the largest Bitcoin (BTC) treasury company, is down about 45% from its all-time high of $543 per share during intraday trading in November. Comparatively, BTC is up about 10% since hitting a high of over $99,000 over the same month.Additionally, BTC has printed successive new highs since December, hitting an all-time high of over $123,000 in August, whereas Strategy has failed to reach a new all-time high in 2024 or even recapture its previous all-time high during the same time period.Read more
Farcana
FAR$0.00029+9.43%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0222+1.23%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,365.18+0.24%
Coinstats2025/09/27 02:29
