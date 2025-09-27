Giełda MEXC
BlackRock raises Bitcoin exposure by 38% in its $17.1 billion Global Allocation Fund
The post BlackRock raises Bitcoin exposure by 38% in its $17.1 billion Global Allocation Fund appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlackRock’s Global Allocation Fund increased its holdings in the firm’s spot Bitcoin ETF (IBIT) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to a Sept. 26 SEC filing. As of July 31, the diversified fund held 1,000,808 IBIT shares valued at $66.4 million, up from 723,332 shares on Apr. 30. The addition of 277,476 shares represents the fund’s return to Bitcoin allocation after reducing exposure earlier this year. Year-over-year growth demonstrates accelerating Bitcoin adoption within BlackRock’s portfolio management. The fund held just 198,874 IBIT shares as of July 31, 2024, representing a 403% increase over the previous twelve months. Targeting the 1%-2% range IBIT represents 0.4% of the Global Allocation Fund’s $17.1 billion assets under management, a 62.5% increase from the 0.25% allocation recorded in the first quarter. The current weighting marks substantial growth from the 0.1% position held in October 2024. BlackRock recommended 1% to 2% Bitcoin allocation as a “reasonable range” in its model portfolio on Feb. 28, positioning the Global Allocation Fund below its target range. The recent increases indicate movement toward this recommended exposure level through gradual and cautious accumulation. The Global Allocation Fund invests across US and international equities, debt securities, money market instruments, and other short-term assets. Portfolio composition varies periodically in response to market conditions and investment opportunities. BlackRock launched IBIT in January 2024 as part of the first wave of spot Bitcoin ETFs approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission. As of Sept. 25, the fund has the largest Bitcoin ETF, with nearly $61 billion in cumulative net flows. The Global Allocation Fund’s methodical approach to Bitcoin allocation demonstrates institutional investment strategies for crypto exposure. BlackRock continues building its position toward recommended portfolio weightings while managing volatility through gradual accumulation. Mentioned in this article Latest Alpha Market Report Source: https://cryptoslate.com/blackrock-raises-bitcoin-exposure-by-38-in-its-17-1-billion-global-allocation-fund/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 04:37
Is Netflix’s ‘Wayward’ A True Story? The Sinister Inspiration Behind Tall Pines
The post Is Netflix’s ‘Wayward’ A True Story? The Sinister Inspiration Behind Tall Pines appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. WAYWARD. Mae Martin as Alex Dempsey in episode 103 of Wayward. Courtesy of Netflix Canadian comedian Mae Martin’s new Netflix thriller Wayward transports viewers to Tall Pines, a seemingly idyllic town hiding dark secrets within its local school for troubled teens. But is the series inspired by an actual institution? And does Tall Pines exist in real life? In this gripping eight-episode limited series, Martin stars in the leading role while also serving as creator, co-showrunner and executive producer. Set in 2003, Martin portrays Alex Dempsey, a police officer who moves into a new home with his pregnant wife, Laura. Dempsey forms a connection with two students — Abbie and Leila — from the local “troubled teens” school who are desperate to escape its brutal practices. Alex begins investigating a series of unusual incidents at Tall Pines Academy, which leads him to suspect that the school’s mysterious leader Evelyn Wade (Toni Collette) is behind the facility’s deeply rooted secrets. Wade conceals her true intentions behind a facade of “self-reflection” — a philosophy she uses to maintain control over everyone there. ForbesThe Best New TV Shows Streaming In September 2025 On Netflix, Hulu And MoreBy Monica Mercuri In addition to Martin and Collette, Wayward also stars Sydney Topliffe as Laura Redman, and Alyvia Alyn Lind and Eliza Topliffe portray Leila and Abbie, respectively. The ensemble also includes Suits’ star Patrick J. Adams, along with Brandon Jay McLaren, Tattiawna Jones, Isolde Ardies, Patrick Gallagher, Gage Munroe and Byron Mann. Within just one day of its Sept. 25 release, Wayward has shot to the No. 2 position on Netflix’s TV streaming chart and earned a 77% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. But is Tall Pines Academy a real institution, and is Martin’s series based on actual events? Here’s what you need to know…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 04:35
OurCryptoMiner Announces Launch of a New BTC Mining Model
The post OurCryptoMiner Announces Launch of a New BTC Mining Model appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement     Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. During the cryptocurrency boom, Bitcoin (BTC) has long been regarded as digital gold. Now, a new combination model is emerging: powers BTC mining machines, leveraging both BTC’s long-term value and liquidity advantages. OurCryptoMiner is the pioneer of this model. Through the platform, users don’t need to purchase expensive mining machines or incur high electricity costs. Sign a contract and power BTC mining machines, achieving “holding is mining.” The platform settles profits daily, allowing users to earn a steady stream of BTC returns, creating a double value-added experience. Join OurCryptoMiner and lock in double returns while awaiting the next wave of the crypto market boom. OurCryptoMiner – Making it easy for everyone to start their crypto journey. Advertisement   About OurCryptoMiner Advantages 1. Free Trial Newbies can experience mining risk-free. Sign up now and receive $12 USD to start profiting. 2. Automatic Profits Mining profits are automatically distributed daily and credited to your account 24 hours a day – no manual effort required. 3. Multiple Cryptocurrency Deposits and Withdrawals Whether you hold major currencies like USDT, BTC, ETH, BNB, LTC, or SOL, the platform supports seamless deposits and profit management. 4. Service Advantages 24/7 global online support to assist you with any platform issues. 5. Fund Security and Insurance The entire site is protected by Cloudflare and encrypted with EV SSL certificates, protecting user funds from login to withdrawal. 6. Referral Rewards The affiliate program allows users to earn up to 3% + 2% referral rewards and bonuses of up to $20,000 USD.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 04:33
Grayscale Reveals 20 Most Profitable Crypto – Bitcoin Isn’t One
The post Grayscale Reveals 20 Most Profitable Crypto – Bitcoin Isn’t One appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Grayscale revealed in an index that altcoins provided the best returns in the third quarter of 2025. Bitcoin’s underperformance became the quarter’s most defining characteristic, while BNB Chain, Prometheus, and Avalanche led the ranking for top risk-adjusted performers. The index was generally dominated by tokens used for financial applications and smart contract platforms. Thematic narratives centered on stablecoin adoption, exchange volume, and Digital Asset Treasuries (DATs) overwhelmingly drove this outperformance. Sponsored Sponsored Altcoins Dominated Q3 Performance The third quarter of 2025 proved to be a period of broad-based strength in the digital asset market. According to an index developed by Grayscale Research, some distinct winners generated the best volatility-adjusted price returns. In a ranking of the top 20 best-performing tokens, BNB Chain took the lead, delivering the most favorable returns with relative stability compared to those whose gains were outweighed by excessive risk. Prometeus, Avalanche, Cronos, Beldex, and Ethereum followed behind it. Top 20 Performing Tokens. Source: Grayscale Research. Grayscale organizes the digital asset market into six segments based on the protocol’s core function and use case: Currencies, Smart Contract Platforms, Financials, Consumer and Culture, Utilities and Services, and Artificial Intelligence. Seven top-performing tokens formed part of the Financials segment, while five came from Smart Contract Platforms. These results effectively quantified the shift away from Currencies. Most notably, Bitcoin did not make the cut. Sponsored Sponsored Why Bitcoin Lagged Behind The most telling data point of Grayscale’s research was not so much who made the list as who was conspicuously absent: Bitcoin. While all six sectors produced positive returns, Currencies notably lagged, reflecting Bitcoin’s relatively modest price gain compared to other segments. When measuring performance by risk, Bitcoin did not offer a compelling profile. Crypto Sector Q3 2025 Performance: Source: Grayscale Research. The assets that made the list were overwhelmingly…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 04:31
Decoding The Explosive Potential Of DOT Price Beyond $10
The post Decoding The Explosive Potential Of DOT Price Beyond $10 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polkadot Price Prediction: Decoding The Explosive Potential Of DOT Price Beyond $10 Skip to content Home Crypto News Polkadot Price Prediction: Decoding the Explosive Potential of DOT Price Beyond $10 Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/polkadot-price-prediction-dot/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 04:19
Korean Man Claiming to Have the Highest IQ Reveals His Bitcoin Price Prediction
The post Korean Man Claiming to Have the Highest IQ Reveals His Bitcoin Price Prediction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. South Korean YoungHoon Kim, who describes himself as the person with the highest IQ in the world with 276, made an intriguing prediction in the cryptocurrency world. Kim predicted that Bitcoin would increase in value at least 100 times over the next 10 years and become a universal reserve asset. He also claimed that his company, “American Bitcoin (ABTC),” would become the world’s largest company by market capitalization. However, Kim’s claim of having the “highest IQ” has long been disputed. No official, independent, or concrete evidence based on test results or academic documents has yet been made public. Some experts point out that standard IQ tests can only produce reliable results up to 160-200, while the scientific validity of extreme values like 276 is not well-founded. There has been public criticism that there are connections between the institutions that document Kim’s alleged high IQ. The situation on ABTC’s side is also uncertain. The company is known as a Bitcoin production and accumulation platform, largely supported by Hut 8. However, ABTC’s shares fell by approximately 15% in the first few days after its listing on the Nasdaq exchange. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/korean-man-claiming-to-have-the-highest-iq-reveals-his-bitcoin-price-prediction/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 04:09
6 Coins That Stand Out in September 2025
The post 6 Coins That Stand Out in September 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As 2025 approaches, investors are seeking the next major crypto opportunity. Bitcoin and Ethereum remain the dominant coins, but emerging coins with strong communities, fresh innovation, and excellent promise are gathering steam. New coinage in September 2025 could skyrocket in value. These six cryptos are worth watching this month: Little Pepe (LILPEPE) – The Meme Coin with Major Momentum Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is quickly becoming one of the top meme coins, making waves as the next big thing after Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. Demand was high as the presale raised $25.9 million and sold 15.9 billion tokens. The presale price is $0.0022 and projected to rise. Similar to Avalanche (AVAX) and Filecoin (FIL), which experienced rapid growth after their introduction. Little Pepe’s Layer 2 scalability enables it to handle an increasing number of transactions as more people join. It’s a 95% Certik audit grade that boosts credibility. With over 41,000 holdings and 30,000 active Telegram members, Little Pepe is a meme coin contender. Early investors could potentially earn 35 times their investment if the project performs successfully. Arbitrum (ARB)—Ethereum Scaling Fast Arbitrum (ARB) is a major Ethereum scaling solution that enables faster and cheaper transactions. Arbitrum’s $2.5 billion market cap helps Ethereum process more transactions without exorbitant fees and delays. Ethereum dominates the blockchain world, and Arbitrum enhances it. Arbitrum’s ‘Atlas’ upgrade is expected to lower gas prices and improve network performance, potentially boosting growth. With a surge in developer activity and growing interest from major companies, Arbitrum is poised to thrive as we enter Q4 2025. As Ethereum Layer-2 solutions gain popularity, Arbitrum’s value is expected to rise, making it a top pick for investors seeking solid growth beyond Ethereum. Useless Coin (USELESS) – The Meme Coin with a Twist Useless Coin (USELESS) might sound like a joke, but…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 04:05
Judas Priest Release Charity Version Of Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs”
The post Judas Priest Release Charity Version Of Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 25: Rob Halford and Richie Faulkner of Judas Priest perform onstage during a concert at The O2 Arena on July 25, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images) Getty Images Heavy metal icons Judas Priest have released yet another cover of Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs,” but this time it’s a duet between vocalists Rob Halford and Ozzy Osbourne. Back in July when Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne hosted their final farewell show Back to the Beginning, Judas Priest were unable to perform at the festival due to a schedule conflict. However, the band still wanted to honor Sabbath and Osbourne, so they recorded a rendition of the anthemic hit “War Pigs.” The music video has since gained close to 5 million views on Black Sabbath’s youtube channel alone, and after hearing Priest expertly tear through their cover it’s no surprise to see it performing so well – Rob Halford’s vocals haven’t aged a day and his style fits Osbourne’s iconic melodies like a glove. Judas Priest Release New ‘Charity Version’ Of “War Pigs” With the praise Judas Priest got from their first cover of “War Pigs,” Sharon Osbourne had apparently asked the band if their would be a way for them to include Ozzy’s vocals in the cover. Judas Priest’s Rob Halford recalled the moment Sharon had approached him in an interview on Full Metal Jackie: “When [Sharon Osbourne] approached me with this idea, she said, ‘I love your version of “War Pigs.” Is there a way we can get Ozzy [on it as well]?’ I said, ‘You’re asking me? This is gonna happen,’ Halford stated. “So we were able to make it work. So you get Ozzy singing a line, and then I’m singing a line and Ozzy’s singing a line and I’m…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 03:56
UK working on AI regulations for health care in bid to attract investment
The post UK working on AI regulations for health care in bid to attract investment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The UK government has announced the launch of a new National Commission on the Regulation of AI in Healthcare aimed at accelerating the safe and effective adoption of AI technologies within the National Health Service (NHS). The UK plans to make the most of the AI revolution and is now finding ways to better integrate the sector with the medical industry. For that to happen, it has to first fix the outdated regulatory environment, which seems to be more of a hindrance. The creation of the commission is a move in that direction. The commission, chaired by Professor Alastair Denniston, a regulatory science expert from the University of Birmingham and executive director of the UK’s Centre of Excellence for Regulatory Science in AI & Digital HealthTech (CERSI-AI), is made up of a diverse group of members, such as clinicians, academics, patient safety advocates, and representatives from tech firms like Google and Microsoft. The UK plans to make the most of the AI revolution Lawrence Tallon, chief executive officer of the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency, has acknowledged that the medical device regulation for the AI era is an area that has barely been touched. Unless that regulatory framework for AI is updated, potential applications will remain held back. As competition for AI investment continues to grow, officials are hoping that creating transparent regulation will enhance the UK’s reputation as a favorable market for health technology while giving patients and clinicians confidence in new tools. In this way, the UK’s health sector can benefit from the AI revolution without putting the millions of patients in the system at risk. The UK’s new regulation won’t be a replica of the EU’s The commission is expected to report to the MHRA and play a role in shaping a regulatory framework expected to…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 03:47
Bitcoin's Final Act In Q4 Could Lift It Beyond $130,000, Analyst Says
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is approaching the climax of its four-year cycle as IntoTheCryptoverse founder Benjamin Cowen sees a final surge before the end of the year.read more
Coinstats
2025/09/27 02:40
