LINEA price spikes 14% as SWIFT picks Linea for pilot
The post LINEA price spikes 14% as SWIFT picks Linea for pilot appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Linea token LINEA has jumped by over 14% to reach highs of $0.029 amid major SWIFT news. Reports say SWIFT and bank partners including PNB Paribas and BNY are set to test blockchain messaging system. SWIFT has selected Linea for the pilot. LINEA, the native token of the Ethereum Layer 2 network Linea, has surged by 14% in the past 24 hours, with a sharp spike coming on the back of a major SWIFT announcement. The token reached intraday highs of $0.029 as news emerged that the interbank messaging platform has selected Linea for testing its system on the blockchain. Gains saw LINEA outpace many altcoins that struggled amid broader crypto price turmoil. SWIFT to test messaging system on Linea blockchain SWIFT, the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, which facilitates secure messaging for over 11,000 financial institutions across more than 200 countries, is embarking on a transformative experiment. According to exclusive insights from The Big Whale, SWIFT has partnered with Consensys-developed Linea, an Ethereum Layer 2 solution, to explore migrating its core messaging system onto the blockchain. Gregory Raymond, co-founder of The Big Whale, shared the news on X. 🟥 Exclusive @TheBigWhale_ SWIFT chooses Linea for blockchain testing According to information gathered with @BukovskiBuko3, SWIFT and several major global banks (including BNP Paribas and BNY) have chosen @LineaBuild, the Ethereum layer 2 developed by @Consensys, to experiment… pic.twitter.com/EaWLg1IfKp — Grégory Raymond 🐳 (@gregory_raymond) September 26, 2025 The collaboration will also involve global banking giants, with over 10 banks including BNP Paribas and BNY. SWIFT is also set to team up with over a dozen institutions on the project, said The Big Whale, with many of these already engaged in the initiative’s proof-of-concept phase. According to a well-placed source, the project, though still in development, could herald a significant technological…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 04:22
Cipher Mining Inks $3 Billion Deal with Fluidstack, Welcomes Google as Strategic Investor
The post Cipher Mining Inks $3 Billion Deal with Fluidstack, Welcomes Google as Strategic Investor appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key highlights: Cipher Mining signs a $3 billion, 10-year high-performance computing (HPC) colocation agreement with AI cloud provider Fluidstack. Google acquires warrants for a 5.4% equity stake in Cipher by backstopping $1.4 billion of Fluidstack’s lease obligations. The deal positions Cipher as a rising player in the AI infrastructure space, expanding beyond its core Bitcoin mining business. A major pivot into AI infrastructure Cipher Mining (CIFR), the fourth-largest publicly traded Bitcoin miner by market cap, has announced a landmark $3 billion deal with Fluidstack, a high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure firm, in a move signaling its deepening involvement in artificial intelligence data services. Cipher Mining Signs 168 MW, 10-Year AI Hosting Agreement with Fluidstack In this transaction, Cipher will deliver 168 MW of Critical IT Load to Fluidstack at its Barber Lake site, securing ~$3B in contracted revenue over the initial 10-year term. The agreement also includes two… — Cipher Mining (@CipherInc) September 25, 2025 The 10-year colocation agreement will see Cipher deliver 168 megawatts (MW) of critical IT load at its Barber Lake site in Colorado City, Texas, with support from up to 244 MW of gross capacity. The site, which spans 587 acres, has the potential to expand to 500 MW. Cipher anticipates completing the facility build-out by September 2026. The contract includes options for two additional five-year extensions that could raise the total value to approximately $7 billion. Cipher expects the Barber Lake project to yield robust net operating income margins of 80% to 85%, with capital expenditures estimated between $9 million and $11 million per MW. Google steps in as strategic backer As part of the transaction, Google has agreed to guarantee $1.4 billion of Fluidstack’s lease obligations, helping to secure project-related debt financing. In return, the tech giant will receive warrants to acquire approximately 24 million…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 04:20
Avalanche (AVAX) Extends Weekly Losses to 18% as Institutional Backing Fails to Lift Market
The post Avalanche (AVAX) Extends Weekly Losses to 18% as Institutional Backing Fails to Lift Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Avalanche’s native token AVAX fell 8% over the past 24 hours to $27.72, extending a weeklong slide that erased nearly 18% of its value. The drop occurred alongside a broad plunge in crypto markets that’s seen ETH, SOL, DOGE also post double-digit percentage declines over the past week and BTC fall 6%. AVAX has struggled to break above a resistance level of $30.28 and found only weak support near $27.65. CoinDesk Analytics data shows trading volume sank to 121,896 tokens in early trading Friday, signaling that institutional selling may be slowing but has not yet reversed. The price slump comes in the wake of Avalanche-aligned corporate initiatives aimed at deepening institutional engagement. Earlier this week, tech company AgriFORCE Growing Systems rebranded as AVAX One and announce plans to raise $550 million to acquire and hold AVAX. The move would make it the first Nasdaq-listed company to focus exclusively on Avalanche’s ecosystem. The firm assembled a high-profile advisory team led by SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci and Coinbase Institutional’s Brett Tejpaul, positioning itself as a major AVAX custodian. AVAX One aims to hold more than $700 million in the token, a bid to cement its role as a central figure in Avalanche’s growth story. But for now, the market hasn’t bought in. The falling price suggests that institutional backers may still be cautious about Avalanche’s long-term positioning. While regulatory approvals for token-related vehicles are pending, they have yet to translate into buying momentum. Avalanche’s roadmap includes partnerships and enterprise use cases, but these fundamentals have yet to counterbalance the current selling pressure. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/26/avalanche-extends-weekly-losses-to-18-as-institutional-backing-fails-to-lift-market
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 04:15
The SEC Quarterbacks Turning The Preseason Rankings Upside Down
The post The SEC Quarterbacks Turning The Preseason Rankings Upside Down appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AUSTIN, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 06: Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns warms up before the game against the San Jose State Spartans at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 06, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Getty Images This college football season has produced no shortage of surprising quarterback developments, and the SEC has been at the center of the most unexpected shifts. As one of college football’s premier conferences, the SEC entered the year with high expectations for its quarterbacks, particularly preseason Heisman hopefuls Arch Manning and Garrett Nussmeier. In mid-August, FanDuel Sportsbook listed them among the favorites, with odds of +700 for Manning and +800 for Nussmeier. Just four weeks into the season, those odds have dropped significantly to +4000 and +1700, reflecting a dramatic change in performance and perception. That represents an 80% reduction in Manning’s implied probability of winning the Heisman trophy and a 50% reduction in Nussmeier’s implied probability of winning the Heisman trophy. GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 16: Garrett Nussmeier #13 of the LSU Tigers is sacked by Shemar James #6 of the Florida Gators during the second half of a game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on November 16, 2024 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) Getty Images While preseason buzz focused on high-profile names like Arch Manning and Garrett Nussmeier, the first month of the season has highlighted a very different group of quarterbacks rising to national prominence. Players like Tennessee’s Joey Aguilar and Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza have outpaced many of their more hyped counterparts. This pattern fits a broader trend among SEC quarterbacks in the SEC. The preseason rankings appear almost inverted compared to on-field performance in the first portion of the season. SEC Quarterback Preseason Rankings Heading into the 2025 season, the SEC…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 04:11
BounceBit Prime surpasses $1.5B in cumulative volume with help from Franklin Templeton’s Benji
The post BounceBit Prime surpasses $1.5B in cumulative volume with help from Franklin Templeton’s Benji appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways BounceBit Prime exceeded $1.5B in cumulative volume, largely due to support from Franklin Templeton’s Benji token. Benji is a tokenized share of Franklin Templeton’s OnChain US Government Money Fund and acts as collateral in BounceBit Prime strategies on BNB Chain. BounceBit Prime, a structured yield product integrating tokenized real-world assets, has surpassed $1.5 billion in cumulative volume with significant contributions from Franklin Templeton’s Benji token. Benji represents Franklin Templeton’s tokenized shares in its OnChain US Government Money Fund and serves as collateral within BounceBit Prime’s capital-efficient strategies on BNB Chain. Franklin Templeton, which manages $1.6 trillion in assets, recently minted an additional $1 million in Benji tokens to support collateralized trading within the BounceBit ecosystem. BounceBit Prime has reached over $10 million in total value locked, with its Benji Vault delivering a combined 13.31% APY from base yields and structured strategies. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bouncebit-prime-surpasses-1-5b-with-benji-token/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 04:01
Justin Sun Reportedly Holds Over 60% Of Tron’s Token Supply
The post Justin Sun Reportedly Holds Over 60% Of Tron’s Token Supply appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A new report claims that Justin Sun holds over 60% of all Tron tokens. Although the project ostensibly aims to promote decentralization, one man allegedly holds control over TRX. TRX price hasn’t wildly reacted to this rumor yet. The jury’s still out as to whether or not this scandal causes lasting reputational damage. Justin Sun’s Tron Holdings Justin Sun has been involved in a few controversies this month, apparently offering to invest in WLFI after World Liberty froze his wallets. Sponsored Sponsored Today, however, a new report from Bloomberg made a bold claim that Justin Sun himself controls over 60% of all Tron (TRX) tokens. This report, which allegedly sourced its Tron data from Justin Sun’s own team, would be a bombshell for the community. TRX is marketed as a decentralized blockchain smart contract system, aiming to advance decentralization across the Internet. Simply put, there’s nothing decentralized about one man owning more than half of all circulating tokens. Tron’s price has been volatile througout the week, but it hasn’t reacted wildly to the latest rumors. Tron Price Performance. Source: CoinGecko One Battle After Another Justin Sun has been pursuing a legal battle against the publication over these Tron claims, although the courts ruled against him this week. In past years, Sun has levied lawsuits towards a few media outlets regarding critical press coverage, but this effort has apparently been unsuccessful. If he wishes to sue Bloomberg for libel, that’ll force both parties to publicize their proof. All things considered, social media chatter has been fairly tame, with most commentators acting unsurprised. To be clear, reactions have not been positive, but crypto analysts have been more likely to affectionately call Justin Sun “the second-biggest market manipulator in the game” over his Tron holdings than act indignant. It’ll be interesting to see…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 03:58
Ark Invest Eyes Tether Stake as firm Targets $500B valuation
The post Ark Invest Eyes Tether Stake as firm Targets $500B valuation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether Holdings is preparing for one of its biggest funding rounds, with two global investors now in talks to join. SoftBank Group and Ark Investment Management are considering participation in the deal. This could place Tether among the world’s most valuable private firms. Tether Aims for $500 Billion Valuation as SoftBank and Ark Target Stakes in the Company According to a Bloomberg report, the stablecoin issuer is seeking between $15 billion and $20 billion in exchange for a roughly 3% stake. If successful, the round could push Tether’s valuation as high as $500 billion. That would put it in the same league as the largest private companies globally. SoftBank, led by Masayoshi Son, has a record of backing bold technology ventures. It has invested heavily in areas like semiconductors, self-driving cars, and artificial intelligence. Ark, led by Cathie Wood, has previously invested in Circle, which directly competes with Tether. Recently, Ark backed a $300 million Solana treasury initiative by Solmate. Circle’s USDC stablecoin currently have a market value of around $74 billion, while Tether’s token supply is worth more than $173 billion. The funding effort comes as the company tries to boost its profile with traditional finance and governments. Tether is also preparing to launch a U.S.-based stablecoin, USAT, with Bo Hines as CEO. This further signal its push into regulated markets. Tether remains the largest issuer of the dollar-pegged digital asset. Its stablecoin, USDT, allows individuals to transfer money all over the world, without relying on banks. Tether invests its capital on short-term instruments such as U.S Treasuries and makes billions in interest. Tether’s Mega Raise Could Redefine Stablecoins’ Role in Global Finance Tether’s leadership is headed by Chief Executive Paolo Ardoino and co-founder Giancarlo Devasini. Devasini, the largest shareholder and chairman, could see his personal fortune grow dramatically…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 03:48
PCE Data Unveils Market Future
The post PCE Data Unveils Market Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US Dollar’s Decisive Winning Week: PCE Data Unveils Market Future Skip to content Home Forex News US Dollar’s Decisive Winning Week: PCE Data Unveils Market Future Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/us-dollar-pce-data-2/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 03:46
BlockchainFX Price Predictions: The Best Crypto To Buy Today Over Hyperliquid And Dogecoin
The crypto market is evolving quickly, and investors are searching for projects that deliver both innovation and long-term growth potential. While Dogecoin and Hyperliquid each hold unique positions, they’re often tied to single-use cases or volatile niches. BlockchainFX (BFX) is positioning itself as a decentralised “super app” – and its presale metrics already point to
Coinstats
2025/09/27 03:45
Another Nasdaq Firm Bets Big on Solana – $500 in Sight?
Corporate interest in cryptocurrencies is intensifying as firms look beyond the dominance of Bitcoin and Ethereum in their treasury strategies. Solana has become the standout option, rapidly gaining traction among companies eager to diversify into digital assets with strong growth potential. The latest addition to this trend is Helius Medical Technologies, a Nasdaq-listed company that […] Continue Reading: Another Nasdaq Firm Bets Big on Solana – $500 in Sight?
Coinstats
2025/09/27 03:31
