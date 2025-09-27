2025-09-28 Sunday

MoonBull, Turbo, and Popcat – Meme Coin Presale and Market Analysis 2025

The post MoonBull, Turbo, and Popcat – Meme Coin Presale and Market Analysis 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 26 September 2025 | 23:15 Discover MoonBull Presale live now with Turbo and Popcat analysis. Explore the best meme coins to watch in 2025 with high ROI potential. Have you ever felt like the crypto train left the station without you? Maybe you watched Dogecoin or Shiba Inu moon while you stood on the sidelines, scratching your head. Now the spotlight has shifted to a new lineup of meme coins making noise across the markets, with Turbo and Popcat showing strong trading action. Yet the buzz hitting the loudest horn in the herd is MoonBull, a fresh presale opportunity that’s already turning heads. Meme coins have built an almost cult-like following over the years. From online jokes to billion-dollar valuations, they’ve proven they can run with the big bulls. What started as internet fun now sits on the watchlist of seasoned investors, crypto students, and even institutional traders. Their ability to capture culture, build hype, and deliver staggering returns makes them unique. MoonBull Presale is Live Now. That phrase alone is sparking FOMO across the community. Unlike one-off meme coins that rely only on hype, MoonBull blends meme energy with smart tokenomics, making it more than peanuts in the long run. The presale structure, high APY staking, and referral program show a project designed for both quick movers and long-term holders. MoonBull Presale: The Bull Run You Don’t Want to Miss MoonBull ($MOBU) stands as the latest meme coin presale that’s more than just a gimmick. Built on Ethereum, it weaves hype culture with real mechanics like automated liquidity injections, reflections, and token burns. These features keep the token stable while creating scarcity, rewarding holders in a way that many past meme coins failed to achieve. The presale is designed across 23 stages, each one hiking the token…
Strobe Finance’s mXRP Spurs XRP Market Excitement

The post Strobe Finance’s mXRP Spurs XRP Market Excitement appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. mXRP sold out in one hour, cap raised immediately by Strobe Finance. mXRP offers 6–8% XRP yields plus DeFi deployment options. Analysts see mXRP as a “perpetual buyer” for XRP demand. The launch of mXRP, a yield-bearing version of XRP, triggered intense demand on its first day. Strobe Finance, the XRPL-native DeFi platform behind the rollout, confirmed that the initial cap sold out in less than one hour, forcing the team to increase the supply cap to 882,000 mXRP. $mXRP Cap Increased! The last cap was maxed out within an hour We’ve confirmed everything is running smoothly, so we’re raising the cap in line with the current $XRP cap. New Cap: 882,000 mXRP Don’t blink or you might miss it 👀 pic.twitter.com/bRSLP9CLvp — Strobe Finance (@StrobeFinance) September 26, 2025 Yield-Bearing XRP (mXRP) Gains Instant Traction mXRP, developed by Midas and Interop Labs (creators of the Axelar interoperability protocol), is designed to pull dormant XRP supply into decentralized finance. It is a transferable ERC-20 token issued on the XRP Ledger’s EVM sidechain that is composable across DeFi platforms.  Related: Axelar-Ripple Partnership Enhances XRP Ledger, Fuels Axelar ETF Application, XRP Price Watch Holders earn a base yield of 6–8% paid directly in XRP, with added options to deploy the token in lending pools, liquidity venues, and other Axelar-linked yield strategies. The rapid sellout shows the growing appetite for yield-based XRP products, particularly ones that integrate with cross-chain DeFi infrastructure. Why Timing Drove Demand Most crypto analysts are not surprised by mXRP’s massive demand, considering the timing of its launch. It is crucial to note the growing conversation about XRP’s potential surge in demand, alongside increasing awareness about stable yield in crypto. These, amid other fundamental factors, contribute to the significant influx of users towards mXRP. In the meantime, XRP has experienced significant…
A7 leaks expose $8b crypto pipeline fueling Russia’s shadow politics

A massive leak of internal documents from a Putin ally’s firm details a sophisticated financial network. It reveals how $8 billion in crypto became the lifeblood for sanctions evasion and political manipulation in Moldova. On Sept. 26, blockchain analytics firm…
Jump In Early: MoonBull Presale Live – Grab the Best Crypto to Buy Now Q4 as Snek and Bonk Dominate the Meme Coin Scene

Explore MoonBull presale live now, Snek, and Bonk price trends. Discover the best crypto to buy now Q4, hot meme tokens ROI 2025, and top meme coins to watch.
ProfitableMining launches new XRP cloud mining contracts

ProfitableMining launches XRP-linked cloud mining contracts for secure, passive crypto income. ProfitableMining, the world’s leading cloud computing platform for digital assets, today officially announced the launch of new XRP (Ripple) mining contracts.  These contracts are designed to provide users with…
Swift reportedly picks Linea for multi-month interbank messaging system transition

The post Swift reportedly picks Linea for multi-month interbank messaging system transition appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Swift has chosen Consensys-developed Linea to pilot its transition from traditional interbank messaging to blockchain-based communications, according to a Sept. 26 report by The Big Whale. A source familiar with the matter said the global banking consortium selected the Ethereum layer-2 network after months of negotiations to test how interbank on-chain messaging can replace its current centralized infrastructure. More than a dozen banks will participate in the trial, including BNP Paribas and BNY Mellon, with the pilot examining both messaging transitions and the integration of stablecoins. A source at one of the participating banks told the report: “The project will take several months to see the light of day, but it promises a major technological transformation for the international interbank payments industry.” Linea’s native token price jumped 10.6% from $0.02544 to $0.02814 within one hour of the announcement. As of press time, LINEA traded at $0.02806. The selection marks Swift’s entry into blockchain technology, following its announcement of a digital asset initiative in September 2024. The announcement cited plans to test multi-ledger Delivery-versus-Payment and Payment-versus-Payment transactions, targeting the tokenized asset market, which is expected to reach $30 trillion by 2034. Network selection rationale The source said Swift chose Linea specifically for its transaction confidentiality features, which utilize advanced cryptographic proofs. The banking consortium required blockchain solutions that maintain data protection and regulatory compliance, while offering greater speed, transparency, and programmability than traditional payment processing methods. Developed by Consensys, Linea focuses on privacy-preserving transactions through zero-knowledge proofs, addressing banks’ need to reconcile the benefits of blockchain with existing regulatory frameworks. The network’s connection to Ethereum provides established infrastructure while layer-2 technology reduces transaction costs. Swift connects over 11,000 financial institutions globally through its messaging system, processing billions of payment instructions annually. Multiple experiments The current architecture relies on multiple relays and…
Bitcoin Faces Key Support at $107,200 as Market Braces for Possible Drop to $93K

Bitcoin slipped toward a critical $107,200 support level, with analyst Ali Martinez warning a break could open the door to $100,000 or even $93,000.
APAC in Seoul, Sparking the Future

The post APAC in Seoul, Sparking the Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. Sui Builder House: APAC, a Web3 event, took place in Seoul on September 25, 2025. Investors, developers, and businesspeople from the Asia-Pacific region and beyond gathered to witness the latest successes of the Sui ecosystem. DipCoin garnered significant attention as the official Silver Sponsor, thanks to its strong stance as a “high-speed DEX” and the launch of its brand-new testnet, featuring continuous trading. The Event: A Center for Creativity and Cooperation The event focused on networking, showcasing, and information sharing. Developers participated in open conversations, project teams gave live demonstrations, and the Sui team and ecosystem partners introduced state-of-the-art technology. The mood was lively and very participatory. DipCoin’s booth soon rose to the top of the list of busy locations. Developers and traders flocked to see DipCoin’s latest developments, and the team’s limited-edition merchandise giveaways sold out quickly. To test the recently released perpetual trading testnet, several people scanned the QR codes. Several developers provided direct input on the UI/UX design and trading experience, ultimately contributing to the success of the exchange. The Sui Foundation and the community provided the DipCoin team with invaluable feedback and assistance during their in-depth conversations. In addition to allowing DipCoin to get actual user input quickly, this two-way communication improved its connections with the Sui ecosystem. Advertisement &nbsp Testnet Perpetual Trading: Future Takes Off from Seoul During the event, DipCoin officially announced that its perpetual trading testnet went live on September 20 (https://testnet.dipcoin.io/perp). This marks a critical step forward following the launch of liquidity pool functionality,…
Bitcoin, XRP, Dogecoin Rebound As Ethereum Reclaims $4,000

Crypto markets staged a tentative rebound after a week of losses, with Bitcoin tapping $110,000 on Friday afternoon.read more
Analyst Says Cardano (ADA) Could Turn This Final Bear Trap Into a $5 Rally

Cardano is holding up well even as the broader crypto market pulls back. The global market cap is near $3.75 trillion. ADA price now trades at about $0.7931, down roughly 2% today but still up close to 96% for the year.  In a Youtube video, the Cheeky Crypto team explains why they think ADA might
