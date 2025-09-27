2025-09-28 Sunday

SoftBank, Ark Invest Among Potential Investors In Tether’s $15 Billion Funding Round

The industry’s largest stablecoin issuer, Tether (USDT), is reportedly in discussions with a series of leading firms including SoftBank Group and Ark Investment Management, for a significant funding round aimed at raising between $15 billion and $20 billion.  This capital influx could potentially value the company at an astonishing $500 billion. Bloomberg News first reported these developments, indicating that Tether is exploring private placement opportunities to solidify its position in the market. SoftBank And Ark Invest’s Potential Involvement Per the report, the involvement of SoftBank and Ark could significantly enhance Tether’s credibility in the eyes of mainstream investors, particularly as the company seeks to overcome previous scrutiny regarding its role in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Amidst this search for funding, Tether is also expanding its investment horizons beyond digital assets, venturing into sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI), telecommunications, cloud computing, and real estate.  Related Reading: Dogecoin (DOGE) On The Brink Of A Major Breakout: 800% Rally In Sight Adding to the momentum, Tether recently appointed Bo Hines, a former advisor to President Trump on cryptocurrency matters, as CEO of its US division.  This move aligns with Tether’s vision to establish a new operation in the US, adhering to the new regulatory environment, particularly following the introduction of a new dollar-pegged cryptocurrency aimed at businesses and institutions, dubbed “USAT.”  Tether And US Regulatory Standards As NewsBTC reported recently, the new token adheres to the regulatory framework established by the GENIUS Act, the first stablecoin legislation signed into law by President Trump, highlighting Tether’s focus on aligning with US regulatory standards. Related Reading: Expert Prediction: Bitcoin Price Could Hit $200,000 By June 2026, Claiming 50% Probability Paolo Ardoino, Tether’s CEO, noted that the firm’s USDT stablecoin serves as a crucial financial tool for millions in emerging markets, showcasing how digital assets can foster trust, resilience, and financial freedom on a global scale. Featured image from DALL-E, chart from TradingView.com
Stablecoins, ETPs and Rate Cuts to Push Q4 Crypto & PEPENODE Presale Up

The post Stablecoins, ETPs and Rate Cuts to Push Q4 Crypto & PEPENODE Presale Up appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stablecoins, ETPs and Rate Cuts to Push Q4 Crypto & PEPENODE Presale Up Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will. Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team. While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement. Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan. Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers. During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/cryptos-q4-sweet-spot-legislation-stablecoins-and-rates-cut-fuel-pepenode-presale/
Story (IP) Falls 51% Biggest Monthly Loss Amid Profit Taking, Bearish Pressure As Broader Crypto Markets Test Bears

Story (IP) is at a critical stage as technical indicators show increased profit-taking. Failure to hold support levels indicates continued selling pressure.
Theta Capital Management Launches $200M Blockchain Fund Targeting 10-15 Investments

Amsterdam-based Theta Capital Management is seeking $200 million for its latest blockchain fund-of-funds targeting specialized crypto venture firms. The new vehicle, called Theta Blockchain Ventures V, will allocate capital to between 10 and 15 venture firms specializing in digital assets while targeting a 25% net internal rate of return, according to an investor deck obtained by Bloomberg. Founded in 2001, Theta shifted its focus to digital assets in 2018 and now manages approximately $1.2 billion. The fundraising effort comes despite challenging market conditions, with just $1.7 billion allocated to 21 crypto-focused venture funds in Q2 2025, according to Galaxy Digital data. How Theta Turned Crypto Bets Into Billion-Dollar Returns Theta recently closed a separate fundraising round of over $170 million. Across its prior five funds in the Theta Blockchain Ventures series, the manager has delivered a 32.7% net internal rate of return from January 2018 through December 2024. The firm’s portfolio includes marquee crypto venture capital firms such as Pantera Capital, CoinFund, Polychain Capital, and Dragonfly Capital. Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer, Ruud Smets, previously told Bloomberg that “crypto-native venture firms possess a sustainable edge beyond just getting exposure to the market.” He emphasized that “their early advantage and experience has compounded over time, making it hard for generalist VCs to compete in the early stages.” The fund-of-funds model allows institutional investors to gain diversified exposure to early-stage blockchain startups through established venture capital intermediaries. Theta has invested over $600 million in crypto-native venture capital funds since 2017, establishing itself as one of the largest institutional allocators in the blockchain industry. Crypto VC Faces Headwinds, But Pockets of Growth Emerge The fundraising effort comes during a challenging period for crypto venture investing, even as token prices have surged throughout 2025. According to Galaxy Digital research, increased interest in artificial intelligence has drawn attention away from crypto investing, while spot ETFs and treasury companies are competing for institutional investment dollars. However, recent data shows signs of selective recovery in certain segments, with Web3 startups raising $9.6 billion in Q2 despite deal counts dropping to multi-year lows. Infrastructure-focused sectors, such as validator networks, mining operations, and compute networks, have attracted the highest median round sizes in recent quarters. Outlier Ventures data has also shown that crypto infrastructure startups secured a median round of $112 million, followed by mining and validation at $83 million. Meanwhile, private token sales raised $410 million across just 15 deals in Q2, marking the strongest private performance since 2021, driven by strategic treasury deals and rollup ecosystem investments. Public token sales, however, fell 83% from the previous quarter to $134 million, as retail appetite waned. The United States also regained market dominance, capturing 47.8% of funds and 41.2% of completed deals, while the UK ranked second with nearly 23% of capital allocation. Geographically, this shift marks a return to traditional venture hubs, following Malta’s brief lead last quarter due to a single large sovereign fund investment. The broader macro environment continues to pressure crypto venture capital, with rising interest rates and shifts in allocator preferences directing institutional flows away from early-stage startup investments toward liquid, regulated instruments. Many institutional investors are now seeking crypto exposure through spot exchange-traded funds and digital asset treasury companies rather than venture capital commitments. Despite these challenges, Theta has shown continued institutional interest in specialized crypto investment strategies, and its new raise, if successful, would mark the firm’s sixth fund under the Blockchain Ventures series. The fund launch also coincides with other notable fundraising efforts in the space, including Maven 11’s pursuit of $100 million for its third crypto venture fund and Pure Crypto’s preparation for a fourth fund following nearly 1,000% returns since 2018
Major pharma shares tanks after President Donald Trump announced 100% tariffs on imported branded medications

Major drug company shares declined Friday after President Donald Trump announced 100% tariffs on imported branded medications, though analysts believe most large pharmaceutical firms will escape serious financial damage from these trade policies. Indian drug manufacturers experienced stock price decreases even as industry specialists indicated the tariffs would barely affect their business operations. Share values […]
Ripple Exec Spots New Opportunities With Transatlantic Crypto Taskforce

The post Ripple Exec Spots New Opportunities With Transatlantic Crypto Taskforce appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cassie Craddock, Ripple Executive and Managing Director, U.K., has revealed that the firm is set to leverage recent collaborations between the U.S. and the U.K. In a post on X, Craddock noted that the recent shift in partnership between both countries has laid a solid foundation for the crypto market. Ripple positioned to influence digital finance standards Notably, a U.K.-U.S. Transatlantic crypto taskforce for the future will be set up, comprising government officials and leaders from both the financial and crypto industries. According to Craddock, the event has laid the groundwork that will strengthen cooperation between the nations. The primary focus will be on finance and digital assets. Some key sectors that the taskforce will address include stablecoins, tokenization, cross-border market access and international coordination. The goal is to make it easier for companies and investors in the two countries to operate seamlessly across the two markets. Earlier this week I posted about the Downing Street roundtable during President Trump’s state visit to the UK that I attended alongside representatives from the UK and US governments and financial and crypto industries. This meeting was the precursor to the announcement of the… — Cassie Craddock (@CraddockCJ) September 26, 2025 It could also set an acceptable standard that other countries might follow once the task force is up and running. Already, Ripple has gained a major foothold in the African market.  Craddock maintains that given Ripple’s strategic positioning as a U.S.-based company with a strong U.K. presence, it is poised to contribute to the task force initiative. She believes that Ripple could become a key player in shaping the future of transatlantic digital finance. This might create a huge opportunity for XRP and Ripple USD stablecoin (RLUSD). Ripple could leverage this to secure a partnership with financial institutions like banks and asset managers and capture a…
Youxin Technology Ltd (YAAS) Stock: Plunges Over 30% After Nasdaq Delisting Notice

TLDR Youxin faces Nasdaq delisting after shares plunge below $0.10 threshold. Nasdaq to delist Youxin as stock sinks 30%, triggering low-price rule. Youxin’s 1-for-80 reverse split aims to fight Nasdaq’s delisting threat. Shares crash 30% as Youxin fails Nasdaq compliance, appeals suspension. Nasdaq moves to delist Youxin; board responds with drastic share cut. Youxin Technology [...] The post Youxin Technology Ltd (YAAS) Stock: Plunges Over 30% After Nasdaq Delisting Notice appeared first on CoinCentral.
Eric Trump’s Bold Claim: Stablecoins Will “Save the U.S. Dollar” – But There’s a Catch

Eric Trump has argued that stablecoins could help the dollar as World Liberty Financial advances and ABTC lists on Nasdaq. Lawmakers have raised conflict concerns, the GENIUS Act has progressed, and Citigroup has projected sector growth while JPMorgan remains cautious.
Theta Capital plans to raise $200 million for its latest blockchain funds-of-funds

Theta Capital plans to raise $200 million for its latest blockchain funds-of-funds.
US Senate Schedules Hearing To Examine Taxation Of Crypto Assets

The US Senate Finance Committee will hold a high-profile hearing on October 1 to examine the taxation of crypto assets. The hearing will see industry experts, including representatives from Coinbase and Coin Center, provide testimony.
